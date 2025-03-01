xboom Bounce de LG par will.i.am

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
principales caractéristiques

  • Haut-parleur d’aigus double
  • Récupérateur passif double
  • Son IA
  • Calibration IA
  • Éclairage IA
  • Norme militaire
Plus
Logo du prix Digital Trends 2025

xboom Bounce

Digital Trends – Les meilleures technologies du CES 2025

Les meilleurs produits audio du CES 2025

Logo Red Dot Winner 2025 – Winner

xboom Bounce

Logo Red Dot Winner 2025 – Winner

will.i.am in white outfit and sunglasses is holding xboom Bounce right next to his face.

Son haut de gamme xboom réglé par will.i.am

Voici le nouveau xboom Bounce, créé en collaboration avec will.i.am. Faites l’expérience d’un son conçu par un expert, incarné dans un style unique.

*La vidéo est utilisée à des fins de démonstration.

will.i.am est l’architecte expérimental de LG pour le xboom Bounce

LG a choisi will.i.am pour redéfinir xboom comme une marque qui rehausse l’expérience d’écoute grâce à un son et à un style complètement nouveaux. Neuf fois lauréat des Grammy Awards, will.i.am est sans aucun doute une véritable icône de la culture populaire.

Tous les haut-parleurs « xboom par will.i.am » sont affinés professionnellement par will.i.am pour offrir un son plus équilibré et plus riche. Fort de son expertise en matière de musique et de technologie, will.i.am a réglé avec précision le xboom Bounce pour obtenir un son immersif, dynamique et réaliste.

Interface utilisateur audio

Une interface utilisateur audio unique conçue par will.i.am

Tous les sons qui accompagnent le fonctionnement du nouveau xboom – mise en marche/arrêt, connexion par Bluetooth, réglage du volume, et bien plus encore – ont été créés exclusivement par will.i.am. Faites l’expérience de l’extraordinaire interface utilisateur audio, conçue avec précision. 

will.i.am travaille en studio en regardant un écran placé sous un micro.

Dansez avec une énergie et des rythmes puissants

Sentez le rythme prendre vie grâce au récupérateur passif double. Laissez-vous porter par les rythmes et l’énergie de la musique.

*La vidéo est utilisée à des fins de démonstration.

Son dynamique grâce aux haut-parleurs d’aigus avec dôme conçus par Peerless

Le xboom Bounce est muni de deux haut-parleurs d’aigus avec dôme de Peerless, un fabricant danois centenaire d’appareils audio haut de gamme, pour une qualité sonore exceptionnelle. Faites l’expérience d’un son réaliste avec une clarté et un dynamisme inégalés.

*La vidéo est utilisée à des fins de démonstration.

Conçu pour durer, certifié conformément aux normes militaires

Conçu pour les aventures en nature. Le haut-parleur a été testé selon les normes militaires américaines et a réussi les sept tests de durabilité. Il est conçu pour résister aux conditions variées de n’importe quel environnement.

xboom Bounce is placed on soil covered with wet leaves, between a tree root and a stone. On the above left side Military standard logo is placed.

*Les performances et les résultats réels peuvent varier en fonction de l’environnement d’utilisation. 

**Détails des tests militaires

- Norme de test : MIL-STD-810H

- Paramètres du test : Pluie, vibrations, impact, pulvérisation d’eau salée, inondation, poussière de sable, température élevée

- Résultat de la certification : RÉUSSIE

- Date de certification : 18 décembre 2024

Résistance à l’eau et à la poussière (IP67)

La cote IP67 assure une résistance à l’eau et à la poussière. Profitez de la musique partout : lors d’une fête au bord de la piscine ou à la plage.

*Les performances et les résultats réels peuvent varier en fonction de l’environnement d’utilisation. 

**La cote IP67 offre une protection totale contre la poussière et les autres particules similaires, ainsi qu’une protection totale contre l’immersion dans l’eau jusqu’à une profondeur de 1 m pendant 30 minutes.

Prolongez le plaisir jusqu’au lendemain grâce à une autonomie de 30 heures

La musique ne devrait pas s’arrêter avant vous. Le Bounce offre une autonomie allant jusqu’à 30 heures avec une recharge complète.

*L’autonomie indiquée est basée sur des tests internes à un volume de 50 %, avec le Bluetooth et le mode Amélioration de la voix activés, et sans éclairage.

**L’autonomie réelle peut varier.

***La batterie est remplaçable. Les batteries de remplacement sont vendues séparément. 

****La batterie peut être remplacée à l’aide d’outils simples, à la discrétion de l’utilisateur.

Un son IA pour chaque genre

Choisissez manuellement entre les modes Rythme, Mélodie ou Voix selon vos préférences, ou laissez l’IA définir le mode le plus optimal pour vous. L’IA analyse le son et l’adapte au genre.

will.i.am is holding xboom Bounce right next to his face.

Calibration IA

La calibration IA pour un son qui remplit l’espace.

L’IA calibre le son en fonction de la taille et de la forme de l’espace dans lequel vous vous trouvez. Le son est complet et exempt de toute distorsion, que ce soit dans un endroit spacieux ou dans une petite pièce.

*La vidéo est utilisée à des fins de démonstration.

Éclairage IA

L’éclairage IA synchronisé avec le son

L’IA détecte le genre de votre musique et fournit l’éclairage optimal qui se synchronise avec le son. Choisissez entre les modes Ambiance, Fête et Voix pour créer l’atmosphère idéale. Vérifiez les renseignements sur l’éclairage pour connaître l’état du haut-parleur.

*La vidéo est utilisée à des fins de démonstration.

Nouveau xboom Bounce, doté d’un style épuré et d’une courroie pratique

Conçue pour repousser les limites et améliorer le confort. Transportez et suspendez facilement votre haut-parleur grâce à la courroie. Elle apporte également une touche unique et élégante.

En haut à gauche, une personne tient le xboom Bounce sur son bras par la courroie. En haut à droite, une personne portant une veste violette tient le xboom Bounce de la main droite. En bas à gauche, will.i.am tient le xboom Bounce de sa main gauche. En bas à droite, will.i.am, dans la même tenue, tient le xboom Bounce de la main droite.

Connectez plusieurs haut-parleurs et rehaussez l’ambiance grâce à AuracastMC

Créez une connexion Fête pour jumeler des appareils et partagez-la par l’intermédiaire d’AuracastMC. Accédez-y instantanément par simple pression d’un bouton dédié. Profitez d’un son immersif, amplifié par la connexion de plusieurs haut-parleurs.

*Seuls les modèles Bounce, Grab et Stage 301 mis en vente en 2025 peuvent être connectés entre eux.

**L’image sert à des fins de représentation. La taille réelle peut varier.

My Button

Accédez à divers contenus en appuyant sur un bouton

Profitez d’un éventail de contenus exclusifs xboom, personnalisés grâce à l’application LG ThinQ. Écoutez divers genres de musique sur LG Radio+, ou détendez-vous à l’aide de contenus de Thérapie bien-être sélectionnés pour une pause paisible dans votre routine chargée. La synchronisation avec Apple Music et la lecture de fichiers de musique locaux facilitent l’écoute de vos morceaux préférés.

A phone with an app image in it and a virtual app image are shown on each left and right side. Apple music's app images and logo are on the left side while LG ThinQ app images and logo are on the right side. At the botoom xboom Bounce's top part is shown with its "my button" emphasized.

*Les contenus de Thérapie bien-être et de LG Radio+ sont accessibles après avoir été téléchargés par l’application ThinQ.

Toutes les spécifications

