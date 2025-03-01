xboom Grab de LG réglé avec précision par will.i.am

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
GRAB
  • Front view of LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Bluetooth Speaker | xboom Signature Sound with Ultimate Portability
  • front-side view from right
  • front-side view from left
  • front view from bottom with handle untied
  • side view with vertical with handel untied
  • Vertical view with handel untied
  • rear view
  • Top view
  • Closeup view
  • Handel tied closeup view
  • USP card: will.i.am Partnership
  • USP card: Dome tweeter
  • USP card: Military Standard
  • USP card: Convenient strap
principales caractéristiques

  • Haut-parleur d’aigus avec dôme de Peerless
  • Son IA
  • Calibration IA
  • Éclairage IA
  • Norme militaire
  • IP67
Logo iF Design award 2025 Winner

xboom Grab

Lauréat du prix iF Design

Logo du prix Digital Trends 2025

xboom Grab

Digital Trends – Les meilleures technologies du CES 2025

Les meilleurs produits audio du CES 2025

Logo Red Dot Winner 2025

xboom Grab

Logo Red Dot Winner 2025 – Winner

will.i.am porte une tenue noire et des lunettes de soleil, et tient le xboom Grab devant lui.

Son haut de gamme xboom réglé avec précision par will.i.am

Voici le nouveau xboom Grab, créé en collaboration avec will.i.am. Faites l’expérience d’un son conçu par un expert, incarné dans un style unique.

'will.i.am est l’architecte expérimental de LG pour le xboom Grab

LG a choisi will.i.am pour redéfinir xboom comme une marque qui rehausse l’expérience d’écoute grâce à un son et à un style complètement nouveaux. Neuf fois lauréat des Grammy Awards, will.i.am est sans aucun doute une véritable icône de la culture populaire. 

Tous les haut-parleurs « xboom par will.i.am » sont affinés professionnellement par will.i.am pour offrir un son plus équilibré et plus riche. Fort de son expertise en matière de musique et de technologie, will.i.am a réglé avec précision le xboom Grab pour obtenir un son dynamique et plein d’énergie, le tout dans une conception compacte.

Interface utilisateur audio

Une interface utilisateur audio unique conçue par will.i.am

Tous les sons qui accompagnent le fonctionnement du nouveau xboom – mise en marche/arrêt, connexion par Bluetooth, réglage du volume, et bien plus encore – ont été créés exclusivement par will.i.am. Faites l’expérience de l’extraordinaire interface utilisateur audio, conçue avec précision. 

will.i.am travaille en studio en regardant un écran placé sous un micro.

Son dynamique grâce au haut-parleur d’aigus avec dôme conçu par Peerless

Le xboom Grab est muni d’un haut-parleur d’aigus avec dôme de 16 mm de Peerless, un fabricant danois centenaire d’appareils audio haut de gamme, pour une qualité sonore exceptionnelle. Profitez d’un son puissant et dynamique, idéal pour les jeux en plein air.

*La vidéo est utilisée à des fins de démonstration.

Le xboom Grab est placé sur une roche recouverte de mousse. Le logo Military Standard est placé en haut à droite.

Conçu pour durer, certifié conformément aux normes militaires

Conçu pour les aventures en nature. Le haut-parleur a été testé selon les normes militaires américaines et a réussi les sept tests de durabilité. Il est coçu pour résister aux conditions variées de n’importe quel environnement.

*Les performances et les résultats réels peuvent varier en fonction de l’environnement d’utilisation. 

**Détails des tests militaires

- Norme de test : MIL-STD-810H

- Paramètres du test : Température élevée, pluie, vibration, impact, pulvérisation d’eau salée, poussière de sable et inondation

- Résultat de la certification : RÉUSSIE

- Date de certification : 18 décembre 2024

Profitez de la musique partout grâce à une autonomie de 20 heures

L’autonomie de la batterie dépasse ce que l’on peut attendre d’un haut-parleur compact. Profitez d’une autonomie allant jusqu’à 20 heures avec une recharge complète.

*L’autonomie indiquée est basée sur des tests internes à un volume de 50 %, avec le Bluetooth et le mode Amélioration de la voix activés, et sans éclairage.

**L’autonomie réelle peut varier.

Résistance à l’eau et à la poussière (IP67)

La cote IP67 assure une résistance à l’eau et à la poussière. Profitez de la musique partout : lors d’une fête au bord de la piscine ou à la plage.

*Les performances et les résultats réels peuvent varier en fonction de l’environnement d’utilisation. 

**La cote IP67 offre une protection totale contre la poussière et les autres particules similaires, ainsi qu’une protection totale contre l’immersion dans l’eau jusqu’à une profondeur de 1 m pendant 30 minutes.

Transportez le nouveau xboom Grab avec style grâce à la courroie

Conçue pour repousser les limites et améliorer le confort. Le haut-parleur en forme de tube est facile à saisir et ajoute une touche unique à votre style. Transportez et suspendez facilement votre haut-parleur grâce à la courroie pratique.

On the upper left side, xboom Grab is held with its strap on someone's wrist. On the upper right side, xboom Grab is placed on a bicycle's water bottle holder. On the bottom left, will.i.am in white outfit is holding xboom Grab with his right hand. On the bottom right, will.i.am in black outfit is holding xboom Grab with his right hand.

Un son IA pour chaque genre

Choisissez manuellement entre les modes Rythme, Mélodie ou Voix selon vos préférences, ou laissez l’IA définir le mode le plus optimal pour vous. L’IA analyse le son et l’adapte au genre.

will.i.am tient le xboom Grab dans sa main droite.

Calibration IA

Calibration IA pour un son clair partout

L’IA calibre le son en fonction de la taille et de la forme de l’espace dans lequel vous vous trouvez. Le son est complet et exempt de toute distorsion, que ce soit dans un endroit spacieux ou dans une petite pièce.

*La vidéo est utilisée à des fins de démonstration.

Éclairage IA

Un éclairage intelligent qui s’adapte à votre musique

L’IA détecte le genre de votre musique et fournit l’éclairage optimal qui se synchronise avec le son. Choisissez entre les modes Ambiance, Fête et Voix pour créer l’atmosphère idéale. Vérifiez les renseignements sur l’éclairage pour connaître l’état du haut-parleur.

*La vidéo est utilisée à des fins de démonstration.

Sur un cercle aux couleurs de l’arc-en-ciel, les haut-parleurs xboom Stage 301, Bounce et Grab sont placés dans le sens horaire. À côté du xboom Grab, l’image du bouton Auracast est placée dans un cercle.

Connectez plusieurs haut-parleurs et rehaussez l’ambiance grâce à AuracastMC

Créez une connexion Fête pour jumeler des appareils et partagez-la par l’intermédiaire d’AuracastMC. Accédez-y instantanément par simple pression d’un bouton dédié. Profitez d’un son immersif, amplifié par la connexion de plusieurs haut-parleurs.

*Seuls les modèles Grab, Bounce et Stage 301 mis en vente en 2025 peuvent être connectés entre eux. 

**L’image sert à des fins de représentation. La taille réelle peut varier.

My Button

Accédez à divers contenus en appuyant sur un bouton

Profitez d’un éventail de contenus exclusifs xboom, personnalisés grâce à l’application LG ThinQ. Écoutez divers genres de musique sur LG Radio+, ou détendez-vous à l’aide de contenus de Thérapie bien-être sélectionnés pour une pause paisible dans votre routine chargée. La synchronisation avec Apple Music et la lecture de fichiers de musique locaux facilitent l’écoute de vos morceaux préférés.

A phone with an app image in it and a virtual app image are shown on each left and right side. Apple music's app images and logo are on the left side while LG ThinQ app images and logo are on the right side. At the botoom xboom Grab's top part is shown with its "my button" emphasized.

*Les contenus de Thérapie bien-être et de LG Radio+ sont accessibles après avoir été téléchargés par l’application ThinQ.

Toutes les spécifications

Ce que les gens disent

Trouver localement

Faites l’expérience de ce produit autour de vous.

