xboom Stage 301 de LG réglé avec précision par will.i.am

Caractéristiques

Galerie

Spécifications

Avis

Où acheter

Assistance

xboom Stage 301 de LG réglé avec précision par will.i.am

xboom Stage 301 de LG réglé avec précision par will.i.am

STAGE301
  • front view
  • front-side view
  • top-front view
  • bottom front view
  • bottom-side view
  • side view from right
  • rear-side view
  • rear view
  • top view
  • USP card: will.i.am Partnership
  • USP card: Woofer and midranges
  • USP card: Stage ready
  • USP card: Replaceable battery
front view
front-side view
top-front view
bottom front view
bottom-side view
side view from right
rear-side view
rear view
top view
USP card: will.i.am Partnership
USP card: Woofer and midranges
USP card: Stage ready
USP card: Replaceable battery

principales caractéristiques

  • Caisson de basses et haut-parleurs médiaux de Peerless
  • Son IA
  • Calibration IA
  • Éclairage IA
  • Conception de cale
  • Batterie remplaçable
Plus
Logo du prix Tech Radar 2025

Tech Radar

Meilleur haut-parleur de fête

Le son des nouveaux haut-parleurs de LG est riche, amusant et expressif.

Logo du prix Digital Trends 2025

xboom Stage 301

Digital Trends – Les meilleures technologies du CES 2025

Les meilleurs produits audio du CES 2025

Logo Red Dot Winner 2025

Logo Red Dot Winner 2025 – Winner

xboom Stage 301

will.i.am porte une tenue noire et des lunettes de soleil, et tient le xboom Stage 301 sur son épaule.

Son haut de gamme xboom réglé avec précision par will.i.am

Voici le nouveau xboom Stage 301, créé en collaboration avec will.i.am. Faites l’expérience d’un son conçu par un expert, incarné dans un style unique.

*La vidéo est utilisée à des fins de démonstration.

'will.i.am est l’architecte expérimental de LG pour le xboom Stage 301

LG a choisi will.i.am pour redéfinir xboom comme une marque qui rehausse l’expérience d’écoute grâce à un son et à un style complètement nouveaux. Neuf fois lauréat des Grammy Awards, will.i.am est sans aucun doute une véritable icône de la culture populaire.

Tous les haut-parleurs « xboom par will.i.am » sont affinés professionnellement par will.i.am pour offrir un son plus équilibré et plus riche. Fort de son expertise en matière de musique et de technologie, will.i.am a réglé avec précision le xboom Stage 301 pour obtenir un son puissant et audacieux qui fera de votre fête un événement à ne pas manquer.

Interface utilisateur audio

Une interface utilisateur audio unique conçue par will.i.am

Tous les sons qui accompagnent le fonctionnement du nouveau xboom – mise en marche/arrêt, connexion par Bluetooth, réglage du volume, et bien plus encore – ont été créés exclusivement par will.i.am. Faites l’expérience de l’extraordinaire interface utilisateur audio, conçue avec précision. 

will.i.am travaille en studio en regardant un écran placé sous un micro.

Son puissant grâce au caisson de basses et aux haut-parleurs médiaux, conçu par les experts de Peerless

Faites la fête grâce à un son stéréo large et à des basses puissantes. Le caisson de basses de 6,5 po et les haut-parleurs médiaux de 2,5 po fabriqués par Peerless, un fabricant danois centenaire d’appareils audio haut de gamme, fournissent une qualité sonore exceptionnelle.

*La vidéo est utilisée à des fins de démonstration.

Prêt pour la scène n’importe où

La conception en cale transforme n’importe quel espace en scène. Qu’il soit placé en position inclinée ou fixé à un support, le haut-parleur peut s’adapter à votre espace.

À gauche, le xboom Stage 301 est placé sur le sol devant des gens qui dansent. Au milieu, le xboom Stage 301 est placé sur son support à côté d’une batterie. À droite, le xboom Stage 301 est placé sur une table dans un salon.

*The stand is sold separately.

Faites la fête n’importe où grâce au nouveau xboom Stage 301

Une poignée pratique est conçue pour la portabilité. Transportez votre musique dans toutes sortes de lieux.

En haut, will.i.am porte une tenue noire et tient le xboom Stage 301 sur son épaule. Au milieu, à gauche, dans une image partielle, une main tient le xboom Stage 301. À gauche, un gros plan de la poignée est affiché. En bas à gauche, will.i.am porte une tenue blanche et se tient debout juste à côté du xboom Stage 301 au sol. En bas à droite, will.i.am tient le xboom Stage 301 dans sa main droite.

AI Sound

Un son IA pour chaque genre.

Choisissez manuellement entre les modes Rythme, Mélodie ou Voix selon vos préférences, ou laissez l’IA définir le mode le plus optimal pour vous. L’IA analyse le son et l’adapte au genre.

will.i.am porte une tenue blanche et une casquette blanche, et tient le xboom Stage 301 avec ses deux bras devant lui.

Calibration IA

Un son complet pour toutes sortes de lieux

Il n’est pas nécessaire de régler le haut-parleur ou de réaménager la salle. L’IA calibre le son en fonction de la taille et de la forme de l’espace. Profitez d’un son clair et puissant à l’avant comme à l’arrière, peu importe la dimension de l’espace.

*La vidéo est utilisée à des fins de démonstration.

Un éclairage intelligent qui s’adapte à votre musique

Un éclairage conçu pour se synchroniser à votre musique. L’IA analyse les différents genres et ajuste l’éclairage en fonction de votre musique. L’éclairage à deux barres ajoute des couleurs vives à votre fête

*La vidéo est utilisée à des fins de démonstration.

Fonctions karaoké et mixage DJ pour plus de plaisir

Entrez en scène grâce aux fonctions polyvalentes de karaoké et de mixage DJ sur l’application LG ThinQ. Utilisez les boutons pour régler le volume du micro et de l’instrument.

À gauche, la vue de dessus du xboom Stage 301 montre ses boutons étiquetés. À droite, deux téléphones mobiles sont placés et affichent l’application xboom.

Batterie remplaçable pour une fête sans fin

Faites la fête toute la journée grâce à une autonomie de 12 heures et à une batterie de rechange. Il suffit de changer la batterie remplaçable à tout moment pour que le plaisir continue pendant 24 heures.

*Les batteries supplémentaires sont vendues séparément.

*Détails du test de la batterie

- Source audio : 12 morceaux d’essai pour la musique nord-américaine et européenne en répétition

- Mode : Lecture Bluetooth

- Appareil source : Galaxy A24 de Samsung, réglé à un volume de 20 %, avec l’égalisateur réglé sur Voix claires, et sans éclairage

- Type de test : Test effectué en interne

Résistance à l’eau selon la norme IPX4

La cote IPX4 assure une résistance à l’eau. On peut l’emporter en toute sécurité à n’importe quel événement où il y a des risques d’éclaboussures.

Une scène de piscine extérieure est montrée et un groupe de personnes se tient à l’arrière. Le xboom Stage 301 est placé face à la piscine avec quelques éclaboussures d’eau.

*La cote IPX4 indique une protection contre les éclaboussures d’eau de toutes directions pendant au moins 10 minutes.

Sur un cercle aux couleurs de l’arc-en-ciel, les haut-parleurs xboom Grab, Bounce et Stage 301 sont placés dans le sens horaire. À côté du xboom Stage 301, l’image du bouton Auracast est placée dans un cercle.

Connectez plusieurs haut-parleurs et rehaussez l’ambiance grâce à AuracastMC

 Créez une connexion Fête pour jumeler des appareils et partagez-la par l’intermédiaire d’AuracastMC. Accédez-y instantanément par simple pression d’un bouton dédié. Profitez d’un son immersif, amplifié par la connexion de plusieurs haut-parleurs.

*Seuls les modèles Stage 301, Bounce et Grab mis en vente en 2025 peuvent être connectés entre eux.

**L’image sert à des fins de représentation. La taille réelle peut varier.

My Button

Accédez à divers contenus en appuyant sur un bouton

Profitez d’un éventail de contenus exclusifs xboom, personnalisés grâce à l’application LG ThinQ. Écoutez divers genres de musique sur LG Radio+, ou détendez-vous à l’aide de contenus de Thérapie bien-être sélectionnés pour une pause paisible dans votre routine chargée. La synchronisation avec Apple Music et la lecture de fichiers de musique locaux facilitent l’écoute de vos morceaux préférés.

De chaque côté, un téléphone affichant une image d’application et une image d’application virtuelle sont présentés. Les images et le logo de l’application Apple Music se trouvent à gauche, tandis que les images et le logo de l’application LG ThinQ se trouvent à droite. La partie supérieure du xboom Stage 301 est montrée en bas, et son « My button » est mis en évidence.

*Les contenus de Thérapie bien-être et de LG Radio+ sont accessibles après avoir été téléchargés par l’application ThinQ.

Toutes les spécifications

Ce que les gens disent

