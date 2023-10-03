About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

Grâce à LG, Rockez à Chaque Occasion

Grâce à LG, Rockez à Chaque Occasion En Savoir Plus
'Ceci est une image du climatiseur.

Le Climatiseur Le Plus Populaire

Le Climatiseur Le Plus Populaire En Savoir Plus
'Ceci est une image qui montre le climatiseur et une étiquette de classe énergétique A.

Efficacité Énergétique

Efficacité Énergétique En Savoir Plus
Ceci est une image d’air froid qui sort du climatiseur

Refroidissement Rapide, Confort Rapide

Refroidissement Rapide, Confort Rapide En Savoir Plus

Faites Le Choix Intelligent Avec LG

Cette image met en lien le guide d’achat de climatiseur

Guide D’Achat Des Climatiseurs Et Thermopompes Biblocs Mini

Guide D’Achat Des Climatiseurs Et Thermopompes Biblocs Mini Obtenez De L’aide

Climatiseurs Et Thermopompes Biblocs Mini

Cette image montre un homme et une femme qui utilisent un climatiseur.

Double Onduleur Efficace Et Plus Rapide

Double Onduleur Efficace Et Plus Rapide En Savoir Plus Double Onduleur Efficace Et Plus Rapide Achetez Maintenant
Cette image montre une facture d’électricité.

Économie d’énergie

Économisez Sur Vos Factures D’énergie, Aidez La Planète

Cette image décrit le Système complet Air Care.

Système complet Air Care

Pour Profiter D’une Brise Fraîche Et Vivifiante

Ceci est une image qui montre la pompe à chaleur.

Pompe à chaleur

Chauffage Et Refroidissement Toute L’année

La Technologie Supérieure De LG

Cette image met en lien la description détaillée du DOUBLE onduleur

Efficace, Plus Rapide, Résistante, Plus Silencieuse

Efficace, Plus Rapide, Résistante, Plus Silencieuse En Savoir Plus

LG Picks for You

Mises à niveau quotidiennes avec LG

Home air conditioning: everything you need to know

Climatisation à Domicile: Tout Ce Que Vous Devez Savoir

stay cool, save energy: how to get the most out of your a/c

Restez Au Frais, Économisez De L’Énergie: Comment Tirer Le Meilleur Parti De Votre Climatisation

smarten up your home with connected device

Smarten Votre Maison Avec Un Appareil Connecté