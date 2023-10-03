About Cookies on This Site

Moniteur de jeu UltraGear<sup>MC</sup> OLED de 27 po | HDR400 noir véritable, 240 Hz, 0,03ms (GàG)

27GS95QE-B

Moniteur de jeu UltraGearMC OLED de 27 po | HDR400 noir véritable, 240 Hz, 0,03ms (GàG)

vue de face
Moniteur de jeu UltraGearMC OLED

Né pour jouer

Le moniteur de jeu OLED est plus lumineux et offre une fréquence de 240Hz et un temps de réponse de 0,03ms (GàG).

Écran

OLED QHD (2560 x 1440) de 27 po

HDR400 noir véritable/DCI-P3 de 98,5%**

Antireflet et faible réflexion

Vitesse

Taux de rafraîchissement de 240Hz 

Temps de réponse de 0,03ms (GàG)

QHD à 240Hz avec HDMI 2.1

Technologie

Prise en charge de la technologie G-SYNCMD de NVIDIAMD

FreeSyncMC Premium Pro d’AMD

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l’utilisation réelle.

**DCI-P3 typique de 98,5%, minimum de 90%.

*La luminosité du moniteur est comparée à celle du modèle précédent, l’UltraGear 27GR95QE de LG.

Moniteur OLED QHD de 27 po

OLED QHD lumineux de 27 po

Profitez de tous vos jeux avec éclat

Plongez dans le jeu avec un moniteur OLED qui maintient la luminosité des scènes tout en offrant des couleurs vives, quel que soit le jeu. Faites passer votre expérience de jeu au niveau supérieur avec cet écran OLED lumineux.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l’utilisation réelle.

*La luminosité du moniteur est comparée à celle du modèle précédent, l’UltraGear 27GR95QE de LG.

De 275 nits à 1 000 nits

Luminosité OLED époustouflante

This monitor has a luminosity of 275nits in standard use and can reach up to 1000nits at its brightest. You can be sure that you won't be playing in the dark, as the new OLED keeps the visuals bright and vibrant.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l’utilisation réelle.

*275 nits est la luminosité typique à un niveau d’image moyen de 100%.

DisplayHDRMC 400 NOIR VÉRITABLE/DCI-P3 de 98,5%

L’explosion des couleurs

La technologie HDR 400 NOIR VÉRITABLE donne vie à toutes les scènes, qu’elles soient lumineuses ou sombres, grâce à des détails réalistes et à un rapport de contraste de 1,5M.

Plongez dans l’univers éclatant créé par l’espace chromatique DCI-P3 de 98,5% (typ.).

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l’utilisation réelle.

*La technologie HDR 400 Noir véritable correspond à un niveau d’image moyen de 10% et à un rapport de contraste de 1,5 M:1 à un niveau d’image moyen de 25%.

[Astuce] Comment profiter d’une expérience de jeu OLED plus lumineuse?

Pour profiter d’une expérience OLED plus lumineuse dans un environnement de jeu, désactivez le mode Économie d’énergie intelligente.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l’utilisation réelle.

*Le mode Économie d’énergie intelligente est appliqué par défaut pour optimiser la consommation d’énergie, mais vous pouvez profiter d’une expérience de jeu plus lumineuse en le désactivant.

*Désactivez le mode Économie d’énergie intelligente (Général → ÉCONOMIE D’ÉNERGIE INTELLIGENTE → Désactivé).

*La consommation d’énergie peut augmenter lorsque le mode Économie d’énergie intelligente est désactivé.

Antireflet et faible réflexion.

Antireflet, faible réflexion

Voyez uniquement votre jeu

L’application de la technologie antireflet et à faible réflexion peut offrir une meilleure expérience visuelle n’importe où, et limiter les

distractions sur l’écran, même dans

un environnement lumineux.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l’utilisation réelle.

Logo Couleurs vives et faible lumière bleue

Conservez la luminosité de votre jeu et votre confort oculaire grâce à la technologie Couleurs vives et faible lumière bleue de LG.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l’utilisation réelle.

*La fonction ci-dessus peut varier selon les paramètres ou l’environnement de l’ordinateur de l’utilisateur.

*Les panneaux OLED de LG ont été certifiés par UL.

Écran OLED à 240 Hz et 0,03 ms (GàG).

Écran OLED à 240Hz et 0,03 ms (GàG)

Écran OLED aussi rapide que l’éclair

Le nouveau moniteur UltraGearMC OLED de LG offre une vitesse ultrarapide : un taux de rafraîchissement de 240Hz et un temps de réponse de 0,03ms (GàG).

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l’utilisation réelle.

D’une vitesse incroyable,
un moniteur OLED avec taux de rafraîchissement de 240Hz

Une vitesse rapide de 240Hz permet aux joueurs de voir rapidement l’image suivante et fait apparaître celle-ci en toute fluidité. Les joueurs peuvent réagir rapidement aux actions de leurs adversaires et viser leur cible facilement.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l’utilisation réelle.

Temps de réponse extrêmement rapide de 0,03ms

Avec un temps de réponse de 0,03ms (GàG), réduisant l’effet de dédoublement et contribuant à la clarté du rendu des objets, vous pouvez pleinement tirer parti de votre jeu grâce à une expérience de jeu sans failles et à une fluidité visuelle presque surréaliste.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l’utilisation réelle.

OLED QHD à 240 Hz avec HDMI 2.1

OLED QHD à 240Hz avec HDMI 2.1

Améliorez votre expérience de jeu avec l’écran OLED

Le modèle 27GS95QE peut atteindre un taux de rafraîchissement de 240 Hz par HDMI 2.1. Cela signifie que les joueurs peuvent profiter pleinement de la résolution QHD et du taux de rafraîchissement de 240 Hz, que ce soit par DisplayPort ou par HDMI.

*Le moniteur prend en charge un taux de rafraîchissement rapide allant jusqu’à 240 Hz. Pour garantir le bon fonctionnement du produit, il faut disposer d’une carte graphique qui prend en charge le HDMI 2.1, et d’un câble HDMI 2.1 (inclus dans l’emballage).

*La carte graphique est vendue séparément.

Une technologie dédiée à une expérience de jeu fluide

Une technologie dédiée à une expérience de jeu fluide.

Prise en charge de la technologie G-SYNCMD de NVIDIAMD

Le moniteur 27GS95QE prend en charge la technologie G-SYNCMD et a été testé et officiellement vérifié par NVIDIA. Il offre une bonne expérience de jeu avec des déchirures et des saccades réduites au minimum.

FreeSyncMC Premium Pro d’AMD

Grâce à la technologie FreeSyncMC Premium Pro, les joueurs font l’expérience de mouvements fluides et ininterrompus dans leurs jeux en haute résolution et au rythme rapide. Elle réduit considérablement les effets de déchirement et de sautillement de l’image.

Conception centrée sur le joueur

Améliorez votre expérience de jeu grâce à l’éclairage hexagonal et à un cadre pratiquement sans bordure sur quatre côtés. La base réglable peut être ajustée pour changer la rotation, l’inclinaison, la hauteur et le pivot pour vous permettre de jouer plus confortablement.

Conception centrée sur le joueur.

Moniteur à orientation réglable

Orientation

Moniteur inclinable et réglable en hauteur

Inclinaison et hauteur

Moniteur à pivot réglable

Pivot

Moniteur à conception sans bordure.

Conception sans bordure

Télécommande UltraGearMC

Régler et contrôler en même temps

Avec la télécommande UltraGearMC, vous pouvez facilement régler et contrôler votre moniteur en l’allumant ou en l’éteignant, en réglant le son, en changeant de mode, et bien plus encore.

*La télécommande est incluse avec le produit.

Sortie à 4 pôles pour casque d’écoute.

Sortie à 4 pôles pour casque d’écoute

Un environnement sonore immersif

Profitez de vos jeux tout en discutant, en connectant votre casque d’écoute à 4 pôles. Votre expérience sera encore plus immersive avec le son 3D virtuel que procure la technologie DTS Headphone:X.

*Le casque d’écoute est vendu séparément.

IUG pour les jeux

Interface utilisateur graphique pour les jeux primée

Les joueurs peuvent utiliser les logiciels OnScreen Display et OnScreen Control pour facilement personnaliser les paramètres, que ce soit le réglage des options de base de l’écran ou l’enregistrement des raccourcis clavier.

*Pour télécharger la version la plus récente du logiciel OnScreen Control, consultez le site LG.COM.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l’utilisation réelle.

Protégez votre écran avec OLED Care

OLED Care aide à prévenir les effets d’image rémanente qui se produisent lorsqu’une nouvelle image s’affiche après qu’une image statique au contraste élevé soit affichée pendant longtemps.

*Cette fonction n’est disponible qu’avec la télécommande incluse dans l’emballage.

Synchronisation à action dynamique

Avec la synchronisation à action dynamique, les joueurs peuvent déceler les instants décisifs en temps réel, réduire le temps de réponse et riposter rapidement à leurs adversaires.

Fonction Stabilisateur de noir

La fonction Stabilisateur de noir aide les joueurs à éviter les tireurs d’élite camouflés dans les endroits les plus sombres et à ainsi échapper rapidement aux situations dangereuses.

Réticule

La cible est fixée au centre pour améliorer la précision des tirs.

Compteur d’ips

Le compteur d’ips permet de confirmer que toutes les images sont bien affichées. Que vous fassiez du montage, jouiez à des jeux ou regardiez un film, chaque image compte; avec le compteur d’ips, vous aurez des données en temps réel.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l’utilisation réelle.

*La fonctionnalité réticule n’est pas disponible lorsque le compteur d’ips est activé.

*Le compteur d’ips peut afficher une valeur qui dépasse la fréquence de rafraîchissement maximale du moniteur.

LG Calibration Studio

LG Calibration Studio

Couleurs précises mises à jour

Optimisez le rendu des couleurs en utilisant LG Calibration Studio pour étalonner le matériel et ainsi tirer le meilleur parti du large spectre de couleurs et de la cohérence de l’écran OLED QHD de LG.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l’utilisation réelle. 

*Le logiciel et le capteur d’étalonnage NE sont PAS inclus dans l’emballage. Pour télécharger la dernière version de l’application LG Calibration Studio, consultez le site LG.COM.

Toutes les spécifications

INFORMATION

Nom du produit

UltraGear

ÉCRAN

Taille [pouces]

26,5

Taille [cm]

67,32

Résolution

2560 x 1440

Format d’image

16:9

Type de panneau

OLED

Luminosité (typ.) [cd/m²]

275

Gamme de couleurs (typ.)

DCI-P3 de 98.5% (CIE1976)

Rapport de contraste (typ.)

1500000:1

Temps de réponse

0,03ms (GàG)

Taux de rafraîchissement (max.) [Hz]

240

Angle de visionnement (CR ≥ 10)

178° (D/G), 178° (H/B)

Traitement de la surface

Antireflet

FONCTIONNALITÉS

HDR10

Oui

VESA DisplayHDRMC

DisplayHDRMC 400

Effet HDR

Oui

Changement d’entrée automatique

Oui

Capteur de luminance automatique

Oui

Stabilisateur de noir

Oui

Température des couleurs

Oui

G-SyncMC de NVIDIA

G-SYNC de Compatible

FreeSyncMC d’AMD

FreeSync Premium Pro

Éclairage à DEL RVB

Oui

Réticule

Oui

Synchronisation à action dynamique

Oui

Compteur d’ips

Oui

Étalonnage du matériel

Oui

Mode Lecture

Oui

Touche définie par l’utilisateur

Oui

TRV

Oui

Économie d’énergie intelligente

Oui

CONNECTIVITÉ

HDMI

Oui (2 ch.)

DisplayPort

Oui (1 ch.)

Port USB ascendant

Oui (2ch.; ver. 3,0)

Port USB descendant

Oui (1ch./ver. 3,0)

Sortie pour casque d’écoute

4 pôles (son et micro)

ALIMENTATION

Type

Alimentation externe (adaptateur)

Entrée c.a.

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Sortie c.c.

19V, 7,37A

Consommation d’énergie (max.)

72W

SON

DTS HP:X

Oui

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

Dimensions avec le socle (L x H x P) [mm]

604,4 x 574,4 x 258 (HAUT)
604,4 x 464,4 x 258 (BAS)

Dimensions sans le socle (L x H x P) [mm]

604,4 x 350,6 x 45,3

Dimensions à l’expédition (L x H x P) [mm]

808 x 181 x 532

Poids avec le socle [kg]

7,35

Poids sans le socle [kg]

5,05

Poids à l’expédition [kg]

11

MÉCANIQUE

Conception sans bordure

Un cadre pratiquement sans bordure sur quatre côtés

Ajustements de la position de l’écran

Inclinaison/Hauteur/Orientation/Pivot

Socle en un clic

Oui

Installation murale [mm]

100 x 100

ACCESSOIRES

Adaptateur

Oui

Cordon d’alimentation

Oui

HDMI

Oui (ver. 2,1)

DisplayPort

Oui

USB de type A vers USB de type B

Oui

Télécommande

Oui

