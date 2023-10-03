About Cookies on This Site

Lavez mieux tout en protégeant davantage vos tissus1

Lavage intelligent avec plus de protection des tissus1

Conservez plus longtemps l’aspect neuf des habits grâce à
l’IA DDMC de LG qui sélectionne automatiquement le cycle de lavage idéal.

Le tout dernier moteur Direct Drive de LG fait de la lessive intelligente une réalité en mobilisant l’analyse de données massives.

Grâce à sa capacité à reconnaître la douceur des tissus et à déterminer le cycle de lavage optimal, la fonction DD IA augmente de 10%* de la protection des tissus.

*Testé par Intertek au cycle Normal avec l’option par défaut, comparativement au modèle de laveuse WM3900 avec l’option par défaut; basé sur une brassée de 6,6 lb d’articles délicats comme de la lingerie, des chemisiers, etc.

Lavage optimal des tissus5

Les 6 différents mouvements de lavage, y compris l’enroulement, le tremplin, le frottage, la culbute, la filtration et le balancement, permettent de maximiser à la fois le nettoyage et la performance.

Conçu pour la performance, Fabriqué pour durer +10 ans1

Les machines à laver fournissent une performance de longue durée et disposent d’une garantie de moteur de 10 ans.

Le beau travail passe inaperçu1

Puissant n’implique pas nécessairement bruyant. Le moteur à inversion Direct DriveMC de LG fonctionne silencieusement et tout en douceur.

Faites connaissance avec les machines à laver LG