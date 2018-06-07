We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Cessation de l’app Dictionnaire
06/07/2018
L’app Dictionnaire, qui était disponible sur certains téléphones et tablettes, a cessé d’être proposée en février 2018. Vous êtes invité à utiliser les apps de dictionnaire proposées sur Google Play Store.
