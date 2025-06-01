Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Combo Lavadora 19kg - AIDD - ThinQ & Nevera - DoorCooling - 334lts

Funciones

Galería

Especificaciones

Opiniones

Dónde comprar

Soporte

Combo Lavadora 19kg - AIDD - ThinQ & Nevera - DoorCooling - 334lts

Combo Lavadora 19kg - AIDD - ThinQ & Nevera - DoorCooling - 334lts

WT19MVT.VT34KPM
  • Bundle image
  • front view
  • front view
Bundle image
front view
front view

Características principales:

  • Smart Motion : ajustan la energía según la velocidad y la fuerza
  • Turbo Drum : permite un lavado más poderoso y remueve hasta la mancha más difícil.
  • Motor Smart Inverter : ajustan la energía según la velocidad y la fuerza que requiere cada
  • DoorCooling : Frescura durante mas tiempo incluso desde la puerta
  • Fábrica de Hielo Manual, Más espacio en el congelador
  • Compresor Smart Inverter : Eficiencia energetica
Más
2 Productos en este paquete
Vista frontal

VT34KPM

Nevera - 334 lts - VT34KPM - Negro - Door Cooling
Vue de face

WT19MVTB

Lavadora Carga Superior WT19MVTB 19Kg/41lbs - Smart Motion Negro

Características destacadas

  • Smart Motion : ajustan la energía según la velocidad y la fuerza
  • Turbo Drum : permite un lavado más poderoso y remueve hasta la mancha más difícil.
  • Motor Smart Inverter : ajustan la energía según la velocidad y la fuerza que requiere cada
  • DoorCooling : Frescura durante mas tiempo incluso desde la puerta
  • Fábrica de Hielo Manual, Más espacio en el congelador
  • Compresor Smart Inverter : Eficiencia energetica

Resumen del producto

WashTower desde el lavado hasta el secado, todo hecho de forma perfecta e inteligente, con mayor capacidad de lavado 25Kg, Con la altura apropiada para tu espacio, su avanzada tecnología de Inteligencia Artificial AIDD que identifica los tipos de tela para ejecutar patrones 

y procesos optimizados en el lavado minimizando el daño de las prendas, Nevecón LG tipo Side by Side InstaView solo con un TocToc en la puerta de tu nevera puedes mirar el interior sin necesidad de abrirla evitando la perdida de aire frio dentro del refrigerador, mantén tus alimentos y bebidas siempre frescos y con la misma temperatura inclusive desde la puerta con la tecnología DoorCooling, disfruta de la exclusividad y la versatilidad de Craft Ice en cada bebida y prolongando el sabor de la misma con el hielo esférico de difusión lenta ¡Compra Ahora!

Muestra la imagen del interior de la lavadora

Eficiencia en cada lavado, funcionamiento silencioso en cada centrifugado

El Motor™ LG Smart Inverter proporciona un lavado silencioso y potente.

Diseñado para una mejor experiencia de lavado

Una niña está acostada en la cama con un peluche en los brazos.

Reduce las vibraciones y el ruido

Mayor tranquilidad en el hogar

El tambor de la lavadora muestra cómo funciona

TurboDrum™

Potente y suave a la vez

En el fondo, hay una lavadora, y en frente, hay una ropa limpia y un icono de movimiento de la lavadora en él

Smart motion

Lavado con tres movimientos

La tapa de la lavadora se muestra abierta

Durabilidad

Tapa fuerte, suave cierre

Smart Motion

Lavado avanzado de triple movimiento

Presenta tres movimientos adaptados a cada tipo de tejido: Agitación, Rotación y Balanceo

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Una niña está acostada en la cama con un peluche en los brazos.

Smart Inverter

Reduce las vibraciones y el ruido

El Motor™ LG Smart Inverter funciona de forma suave y silenciosa.

*Probado por el laboratorio interno de LG en septiembre de 2023, el ruido del centrifugado en ciclo normal con 8,8 kg de carga fue de 51 dB (nivel de presión sonora). Los resultados pueden variar en función de la ropa y el entorno.

La función de enfriamiento de la puerta en el lateral puede conservar las cosas almacenadas frescas.

Door Cooling+™

 

Proporciona
Frescura de Manera
Uniforme y Rápida

Los alimentos se mantienen frescos y las bebidas se enfrían en cualquier estante con un rendimiento de enfriamiento uniforme y más rápido.

*Basado en los resultados de la prueba de TÜV Rheinland utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG que compara el tiempo de la temperatura del recipiente de agua colocado en la canasta superior con la caída entre los modelos Door Cooling+ y Non-Door Cooling+. Solo modelos aplicables.
*Se supone que Door Cooling+ se detiene cuando se abre la puerta.
*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

La fábrica de hielo ajustable e puede desmontar fácilmente y, en su lugar, se pueden almacenar más alimentos.
Fábrica de Hielo Ajustable

Más espacio en el congelador

Siempre que necesites liberar espacio en el congelador, puedes sacar la bandeja de hielo y moverla fácilmente.
logotipos de Smart Inverter Compressor y 10 años de garantía

Energéticamente Eficiente y Duradero

El Compresor LG Smart Inverter™ lleva la eficiencia energética al siguiente nivel para ayudarte a ahorrar más y tener 10 años de tranquilidad.

RESUMEN

Imprimir

Dimension (mm)

VT34KPM - NEGRA
Tipo de Compresor
Compresor Smart Inverter
Total capacidad de almacenamiento (L)
334
Acabado (puerta)
Negro Mate
Smart Diagnosis

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

Grado de Consumo de Energía

B

Tipo de producto

Top Mount

CAPACIDAD

Capacidad de almacenamiento de congelador (L)

79

Volumen de almacenamiento de refrigerador (Lts)

255

Total capacidad de almacenamiento (L)

334

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Peso de paquete (kg)

66

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

600 x 1 720 x 710

Peso del producto (kg)

60

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Door Cooling+

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

Puerta de cesta_Transparente

2

Estante_Vidrio Templado

1

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

Máquina de hielo automática

No

Manual_Ice Maker

1 palanca 2 bandejas

Dispensador solo de agua

Externo

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Puerta (Material)

PCM

Acabado (puerta)

Negro Mate

Tipo de manija

Bolsillo horizontal

RENDIMIENTO

Tipo de Compresor

Compresor Smart Inverter

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

Puerta de cesta_Transparente

1 Tanque Agua + 2 Repisas

Hygiene Fresh

No

Hygiene Fresh+

No

Luz del refrigerador

Luz LED superior

Estante_Vidrio Templado

2

Caja de las verduras

Sí (1)

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Smart Diagnosis

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

RESUMEN

Imprimir

Dimension (mm)

COTA LAVADORA WT19MVTB
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)
632x970x670
Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)
19
Smart Motion
TurboDrum

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

632x970x670

Peso (kg)

39,0

CAPACIDAD

Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

19

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Tipo de pantalla

Botones Duros y Pantalla LED

Indicador de figura

88

CARACTERÍSTICAS

AI DD

No

Reinicio automático

ColdWash

Tambor interior grabado

Señal de fin de ciclo

Inverter DirectDrive

No

Patas niveladoras

Filtro de pelusas

Sensor de carga

Tambor de acero semi-inoxidable

Caída de agua lateral

Motor de Smart Inverter

Smart Motion

Puerta con cerrado suave

Filtro de pelusas inoxidable

No

Tambor de acero inoxidable

No

Steam

No

TurboDrum

Tipo

Lavadora de carga superior

Sensor de Vibración

No

Entrada de agua (caliente/fría)

Calor y frío

Nivel de agua

Auto/Manual

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Color de cuerpo

Negro

Tipo de tapa

Opacidad

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Arranque remoto y monitor de ciclo

No

Diagnóstico inteligente

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Limpiador Tub Clean

Qué opina la gente

Busca localmente

Experimenta este producto a tu alrededor.

Principales ofertas