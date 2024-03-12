About Cookies on This Site

雪櫃 洗衣機

洗衣機位於房間中央。手持一籃待洗衣物的女士走過。

潔衣洗滌更出色 同時更能保護衣物

黑色洗衣機面向前方，左側放著一堆冷衫及毛毯，AIDD 標誌頂部有一個淺藍圓圈。

智能調控洗衣，保護衣物效率提升18%

LG AI DD™ 將自動選擇理想洗衣程式，洗衣同時呵護衣物，讓衣物歷久常新。

LG 新一代直驅式變頻摩打能運用洗衣數據，令智能洗衣夢想成真。

 

 

能夠識別衣物柔軟度，從而選擇最佳洗滌模式，有效提升 18% 衣物保護效能。

 

影片斜角顯示房間內的白色洗衣機﹐旁邊擺放了一籃子的亞麻製品。代表洗衣機擁有 6 種不同最佳洗滌動作的 6 個圖示淡入螢幕。LG 6 Motion 標誌在 6 個圖示的右上角。

對衣物倍加呵護

6 種不同洗滌模式包括浸透揉、潔淨敲、強淨搓、蓬鬆解、穿透劑及舒緩搖，能把潔淨與效能最佳化。

洗衣機的頂視圖顯示了其控制面板，旁邊為 10 年保養標誌與 Inverter DirectDrive 標誌。當光束掠過時，這些標誌也閃過亮光。

專為傑出性能而設，可靠耐用

耐用度達 10+ 年，同時提出 10 年摩打保養。

*10年摩打保養服務 - 此服務只包括摩打保養，LG 需收取人工檢查費。如產品保養期已過，而維修牽涉其他零件和運輸服務，LG亦需要收取此相關費用。

洗衣機的側視圖，一隻小狗與正在講電話的女士在另一側。

寧靜穩定，表現超卓

強勁功能與噪音不一定成正比，LG 直驅式變頻摩打運行時寧靜、流暢。

*以上所顯示的產品型號或未於香港發售，請參閱 LG 洗衣機系列。

LG 洗衣機系列

TWINWASH

hken-washerdryer-categoryselector-1

前置式洗衣機

hk-washerdryer-categoryselector-1

頂揭式洗衣機

hken-washerdryer-categoryselector-2

洗衣乾衣機

hken-washerdryer-categoryselector-3

二合一洗衣乾衣機，提供性能強大，同時節省空間、小巧的另類選擇。

乾衣機

hken-washerdryer-categoryselector-4

