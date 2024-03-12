We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
了解更多 LG TWINWash™ 洗衣機的資訊
LG TWINWash™ 洗衣機採用多項尖端技術，TurboWash™ 技術在不影響洗滌質素情況下節省約二十分鐘洗衣時間，妙手六重洗技術提供六種模仿人手的洗滌模式，全面呵護您的衣物。LG TWINWash™ 洗衣機不但讓您同步分類潔淨衣物，更為您節省空間，享受高效卓越洗衣體驗。