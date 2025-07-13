21.5 吋全高清顯示器 | 支援 100 Hz、sRGB 99% (Typ.)、HDR 10 以及 1ms MBR

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
21.5 吋全高清
小巧但功能強大
全高清 (1920x1080) 屏幕提供 sRGB 99% (Typ.) 色域和 250 nits 亮度，加上 3000:1 對比度，呈現清晰的視覺效果。
現代化的桌面工作空間，配備 LG 顯示器，展示色彩生動鮮豔的照片集。顯示器位於乾淨的木製桌面中央，桌上擺放著鍵盤、滑鼠、咖啡杯、耳機和盆栽植物。背景中，一名男士在現代辦公室環境中的大窗旁工作。
*包裝內並不包括鍵盤和滑鼠。
*更新率功能可能因使用者的電腦配置而異。
*1ms 動態模糊抑制功能 (MBR) 會降低亮度，此功能開啟時不能使用以下功能：Adaptive sync / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)
*1ms 動態模糊抑制功能 (MBR) 運行時或會導致畫面閃爍。
支援 sRGB 99% (Typ) 及 HDR10
從生動色彩投入競賽
顯示器支援 HDR10，並提供 99% sRGB (Typ.) 覆蓋率，可呈現寬廣色譜及逼真色彩，帶來身歷其境的遊戲體驗。生動的色彩表現亦使其成為創意、工作、休閒娛樂時的理想選擇。
LG Switch 應用程式
迅速切換影像
LG Switch 應用程式配合您的工作和生活需要，充分發揮顯示器的功能。您可以輕鬆地將整個顯示屏畫面分割為 6 個顯示區域、更改主題設計，甚至以自訂快捷鍵輕鬆啟動視像通話平台。
*最新的 LG Switch 應用程式可在 LG.com 下載。
*上述功能，可能因使用者實際使用條件而異。
人體工學設計
L 型支架配備方形底座，可提升空間使用效率並保持工作空間整潔有序。其穩固的設計有助提升視覺專注度，並支援 -5° 至 20° 的傾斜度，方便您調整屏幕以獲得更舒適的觀看角度。
主要規格
-
Size [Inch]
21.5
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
所有規格
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
492.5 x 378.4 x 200.8
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
492.5 x 284.6 x 50.7
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
556 x 350 x 138
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
2.3
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
1.9
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
3.3
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
VRR
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
INFO
-
Product name
PC Monitor
-
Year
2025
CONNECTIVITY
-
Headphone out
YES
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
75Hz
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
D-Sub
YES(1ea)
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
DC Output
19V 1.3A (24W)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
STANDARD
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
-
UL (cUL)
YES
-
CE
YES
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Depend on Country
-
Adapter
YES
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
Black / 1.5m
-
HDMI
YES
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
21.5
-
Size [cm]
54
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2493(H) × 0.241(V) mm
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Color Bit
8bit
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
2400:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
MECHANICAL
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100