21.5 吋全高清顯示器 | 支援 100 Hz、sRGB 99% (Typ.)、HDR 10 以及 1ms MBR

功能

圖庫

規格

評論

支援

21.5 吋全高清顯示器 | 支援 100 Hz、sRGB 99% (Typ.)、HDR 10 以及 1ms MBR

21.5 吋全高清顯示器 | 支援 100 Hz、sRGB 99% (Typ.)、HDR 10 以及 1ms MBR

22U401A-B
  • 22U401A 的正視圖
  • 22U401A 的 -15 度側視圖
  • 22U401A 的 +15 度側視圖
  • 22U401A 的透視圖
  • 22U401A 的側視圖
  • 22U401A 的後視圖
  • 22U401A 的後透視圖
  • 22U401A 的連接埠特寫
22U401A 的正視圖
22U401A 的 -15 度側視圖
22U401A 的 +15 度側視圖
22U401A 的透視圖
22U401A 的側視圖
22U401A 的後視圖
22U401A 的後透視圖
22U401A 的連接埠特寫

主要功能

  • 全高清
  • 100Hz 更新率
  • 1ms 動態模糊抑制功能 (MBR)
  • 支援 HDR 10 / sRGB 99% (Typ.)
  • 支援 -5° 至 20° 傾斜度的人體工學設計
  • Dynamic Action Sync / Black Stabilizer
更多

21.5 吋全高清

小巧但功能強大

全高清 (1920x1080) 屏幕提供 sRGB 99% (Typ.) 色域和 250 nits 亮度，加上 3000:1 對比度，呈現清晰的視覺效果。

現代化的桌面工作空間，配備 LG 顯示器，展示色彩生動鮮豔的照片集。顯示器位於乾淨的木製桌面中央，桌上擺放著鍵盤、滑鼠、咖啡杯、耳機和盆栽植物。背景中，一名男士在現代辦公室環境中的大窗旁工作。

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。

*包裝內並不包括鍵盤和滑鼠。

顯示器的功能概覽，顯示五項主要規格：全高清解像度、sRGB 99% (Typ.) 及 HDR10、100Hz 更新率、1ms 動態模糊抑制 (MBR) 和可調整傾斜度。視覺表達包括現代工作空間、色譜圖像、賽車遊戲場景和傾斜角度圖解。
100 Hz 更新率顯示器的宣傳圖像。左側文字強調了流暢視覺效果和無縫工作流程等優點。右側則有多個重疊畫面，分別顯示科幻射擊類遊戲、圖表和設計軟件，藉此展現各項任務的流暢效能。

100Hz 更新率

流暢視覺效果
無縫工作

100 Hz 高更新率在各種程式中提供流暢的畫面。此外，還可減少畫面延遲和動態模糊，讓您享受逼真的遊戲體驗。

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。

*更新率功能可能因使用者的電腦配置而異。

用來宣傳顯示器 1ms 動態模糊抑制技術 (MBR) 功能的賽車遊戲場景。一輛充滿未來感的亮黃色賽車在跑道上加速，並展現出動態模糊效果。右側文字強調遊戲節奏明快、減輕模糊及競爭優勢等優點。

1ms MBR

以用難以置信的
速度取勝

1ms 動態模糊抑制功能 (MBR)* 可減少模糊和殘影的情況，帶來流暢的遊戲體驗。在戰況激烈的畫面中仍能清晰呈現快速移動的動態影像，在任何戰場上都能佔盡優勢。

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用體驗或有所不同。

*1ms 動態模糊抑制功能 (MBR) 會降低亮度，此功能開啟時不能使用以下功能：Adaptive sync / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)

*1ms 動態模糊抑制功能 (MBR) 運行時或會導致畫面閃爍。

支援 sRGB 99% (Typ) 及 HDR10

從生動色彩投入競賽

顯示器支援 HDR10，並提供 99% sRGB (Typ.) 覆蓋率，可呈現寬廣色譜及逼真色彩，帶來身歷其境的遊戲體驗。生動的色彩表現亦使其成為創意、工作、休閒娛樂時的理想選擇。

LG Switch 應用程式

迅速切換影像

LG Switch 應用程式配合您的工作和生活需要，充分發揮顯示器的功能。您可以輕鬆地將整個顯示屏畫面分割為 6 個顯示區域、更改主題設計，甚至以自訂快捷鍵輕鬆啟動視像通話平台。

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用體驗或有所不同。

*最新的 LG Switch 應用程式可在 LG.com 下載。

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync 有助減少輸入延遲，讓遊戲玩家可以實時捕捉關鍵時刻，快速回應對手的一舉一動。

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer 幫助遊戲玩家輕鬆發現潛伏於暗角的狙擊手，並在快速定位爆發的槍火。

閱讀模式

閱讀模式可調節色溫和亮度，改善在顯示器上閱讀時的體驗。

不閃爍技術

不閃爍技術能減少屏幕上肉眼不可見的閃爍，帶來舒適觀賞體驗。

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用體驗或有所不同。

*上述功能，可能因使用者實際使用條件而異。

人體工學設計

L 型支架配備方形底座，可提升空間使用效率並保持工作空間整潔有序。其穩固的設計有助提升視覺專注度，並支援 -5° 至 20° 的傾斜度，方便您調整屏幕以獲得更舒適的觀看角度。

極簡工作空間俯視圖，左側為顯示器、鍵盤、滑鼠和咖啡杯，右側為同一顯示器的側視圖，顯示其可調整傾斜度的範圍為 -5° 至 20°。
列印

主要規格

  • Size [Inch]

    21.5

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

所有規格

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    492.5 x 378.4 x 200.8

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    492.5 x 284.6 x 50.7

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    556 x 350 x 138

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    2.3

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    1.9

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    3.3

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    2025

CONNECTIVITY

  • Headphone out

    YES

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    75Hz

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • D-Sub

    YES(1ea)

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    19V 1.3A (24W)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

STANDARD

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    YES

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Depend on Country

  • Adapter

    YES

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    Black / 1.5m

  • HDMI

    YES

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    21.5

  • Size [cm]

    54

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2493(H) × 0.241(V) mm

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Color Bit

    8bit

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    2400:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

MECHANICAL

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

