About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27 吋 IPS 商用顯示器

功能

圖庫

規格

評論

購買地點

支援

27 吋 IPS 商用顯示器

27BK550Y-B

27 吋 IPS 商用顯示器

(2)
全高清 IPS 顯示器

全高清 IPS 顯示器

不論從任何角度觀看，
IPS 顯示器均能清晰準確地呈現自然色彩。
IPS 顯示器適合處理進階複雜工作，
透過高質畫面創作絕佳作品，是專業人士的最佳之選。


人體工學設計締造完美工作環境

人體工學設計締造完美工作環境

顯示器設有靈活的屏幕傾斜度﹑高度﹑旋軸調整，提供更舒適的觀看體驗。
透過自訂顯示器的設置，為工作環境添上一份舒適及個性化。
前沿簡便設計

前沿簡便設計

採用前沿簡便設計，不需任何特製工具，即可簡易快速地安裝。
此外，掛牆架可將顯示器搬離工作檯，自由地掛於牆上，更堪時尚。




內置電源令工作空間
更井然有序

顯示器背面備有內置電源模組，避免混亂的電線弄作一團，亦令擁有大量電腦的辦公室省卻桌上電腦的佔用空間，使工作環境更井然整潔。


簡易接駁
小巧電腦

LG 27BK55 讓您可以接駁 Intel NUC，及透過托架將 100x100mm 的小巧電腦掛於顯示器後方，
最適合用於使用小巧電腦的工作空間。
*托架獨立出售。

不含聚氯乙烯等有害物質

顯示器不含聚氯乙烯等有害物質。
27BK55 的製造材料不含聚氯乙烯並且經TUV 認證 (電線除外)。
列印

所有規格

基本規格

  • 屏幕大小(吋)

    27"

  • 屏幕類型

    IPS

  • 色域(CIE1976)

    72%

  • 色彩深度（顏色數）

    16.7M

  • 螢幕比例

    16:9

  • 解像度

    1920 X 1080

  • 亮度（Typ.)

    250 cd/m2 (Typ)
    200 cd/m2 (Min)

  • 對比度

    1000:1 (Typ)

  • 對比度 (DFC)

    5000000:1

  • 反應時間(GTG)

    5ms (High)

  • 可視角度（CR≥10）

    178/178 (CR≥10)

  • 表面處理

    Anti-Glare 3H

功能特色

  • USB 下行

    2 (USB 2.0)

  • DDC/CI

    支援

  • HDCP

    支援 (1.4)

  • 閱讀模式

    支援

  • 不閃爍屏幕

    支援

  • Six Axis Control

    支援

  • 色彩校正出廠

    支援

  • 隨插即用

    支援

  • On Screen Control

    支援

  • Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)

    支援

  • Key Lock

    支援

  • Dual Control

    支援

  • Off Timer

    支援

  • Super+ 解像度

    支援

  • Smart Energy Saving

    支援

輸入/輸出

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • - 水平頻率

    30 ~ 83kHz

  • - 垂直頻率

    56 ~ 75Hz

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • - 水平頻率(DVI-D)

    30 ~ 83kHz

  • - 垂直頻率(DVI-D)

    56 ~ 75Hz

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • - 水平頻率(HDMI)

    30 ~ 83kHz

  • - 垂直頻率(HDMI)

    PC: 56~75Hz, AV: 50~61Hz

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

  • - 水平頻率(DisplayPort)

    30 ~ 83kHz

  • - 垂直頻率(DisplayPort)

    56 ~ 75Hz

  • 耳筒輸出

    Yes

解像度 - 訊號輸入

  • HDMI

    1920 x 1080

  • DisplayPort

    1920 x 1080

  • DVI-D

    1920 x 1080

  • D-Sub

    1920 x 1080

揚聲器

  • 類型

    2ch stereo

  • 輸出功率 (watt)

    1.2W x 2

外觀 - 顏色

  • 外框

    Black (Texture)

  • 背部

    Black (Texture)

  • 支架

    Black (Texture)

  • 底座

    Black (Texture)

座檯架設計

  • 可拆式底座

    支援

  • 傾斜屏幕

    -5º ~ 35º

  • 可調高支架

    130mm (最高)

  • 旋轉 (左/右)

    ±180°

  • 轉向 (垂直)

    支援 (雙向垂直, 90º)

界面語言

  • 界面語言

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi, Tranditional Chinese

控制鍵

  • 控鍵類型

    Tact

電源

  • 類型

    Built-in

  • 輸入

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

耗電量

  • 一般運作(EPA Typ.)

    17.1W

  • 省電模式/睡眠(最大)

    0.5W

標準及認證

  • TCO (Ver.)

    有 (7.0)

  • UL (cUL)

  • TUV-GS

  • TUV-Ergo

  • CB

  • FCC-B

  • CE

  • EPA

    有 (7.0)

  • ISO 9241-307

  • EPEAT

    有 (Gold,US/DG)

  • Windows

    Win 10

  • ROHS, REACH

  • PVC-Free

尺吋(闊X深X高, MM)

  • 連座檯架

    622.2 x 240 x 401.6

  • 不連座檯架

    622.2 x 58.4 x 371.5

重量(KG)

  • 連座檯架

    7.2

  • 不連座檯架

    5.1

配件

  • 標準配件

    Power Cord, Manual, Driver

網上購買/零售商

立即體驗這個產品。

LG 為您精選