M197WA-PT
LG's 19" 濶屏幕液晶顯示屏電視
(0)
所有規格
共通規格
-
產品類別
MTV
一般
-
屏模面積
18.5
-
色域
72%
-
顏色深度(顏色數量)
16.7M
-
像素間距
0.300(H)*0.300(V)
-
長寬比
16:9
-
解像度
1366*768
-
亮度(cd/m2)
250 cd/m²
-
對比度
20,000:1
-
反應時間 (Typ)
5ms
-
觀像角度
170/160
輸入/輸出
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
複合視頻輸入/輸出
Yes
-
S-Video
Yes
-
組合視頻
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
能源
-
功率型（適配器或二合一）
LIPS
-
正常啟動（Typ.）
35W
-
省電/睡眠模式（最大）
1W
-
直流關閉（最大）
1W
特殊功能
-
test
No
機械
-
test
No
維修
-
維修
3 Years