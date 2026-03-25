It is recommended to assign different network names to the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands.

An SSID (Service Set Identifier) is the name used to identify a network. Devices searching for Wi‑Fi networks recognize available networks by their SSIDs, which are displayed in the Wi‑Fi network list.

Please ensure that each frequency band supported by the routers connected to the network uses a unique SSID. It is recommended to configure separate SSIDs for the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands.

If the same SSID is used across all bands, the router’s operating channel may change dynamically during product use after connection, which can result in unstable connectivity.

Example: After registering the product in the ThinQ app, the product may suddenly appear offline, or the DAFC connection may be disconnected.