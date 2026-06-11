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Explore the Sound Suite lineup
Learn how Sound Suite speakers seamlessly pair to reshape the sound of home.
1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems
H7 Soundbar
Powered by the advanced α11 Processor, the H7 Soundbar delivers a truly immersive experience with 12 speaker drivers and 8 passive radiators. Enjoy exceptional vocal clarity, deep bass, and cinematic depth in every scene. Create the perfect Sound Suite system around the H7 as the centerpiece of your sound system, adding the M7, M5, and W7 units piece by piece at your own pace.
M7 Speaker
Experience expansive, premium sound, the M7 is powered by a larger subwoofer and three full-range drivers for richer, more immersive audio. Pair two M7 units to unlock Dolby Atmos, delivering spatial sound that fills bigger rooms. Expand your system effortlessly with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, wirelessly pairing with your LG C5 or G5 TV and Sound Suite speakers for versatile placement.
M5 Speaker
Experience clear, balanced sound, the M5 is powered by a subwoofer and dual tweeters for compact yet immersive audio. Pair two M5 units to unlock Dolby Atmos, delivering spatial sound that adapts beautifully to any room. Expand your system effortlessly with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, wirelessly pairing with your LG C5 or G5 TV or Sound Suite speakers for flexible placement.
W7 Subwoofer
Deepen your sound with the W7 wireless speaker, featuring a powerful 8” subwoofer for rich, room-filling bass. Set it vertically or horizontally to fit your space, and enjoy dynamic low-end that completes your immersive audio experience. Complement your Sound Suite system with the W7 to elevate your immersive sound experience.
Stereo Suite 5
Connect directly to a LG C5 or G5 TV without the need of a Soundbar.
•2 x M5 Wireless Speakers
Stereo Suite 7
Connect directly to a LG C5 or G5 TV without the need of a Soundbar.
•2 x M7 Wireless Speakers
Immersive Suite 5
For immersive sound in premium living spaces
•2 x M5 Wireless Speakers
•1 x H7 Soundbar
Immersive Suite 5 Pro
For immersive sound and rich bass in premium living spaces
•2 x M5 Wireless Speakers
•1 x H7 Soundbar
•1 x W7 Subwoofer
Immersive Suite 7 Pro
For immersive sound and rich bass in large premium living spaces
•2 x M7 Wireless Speakers
•1 x H7 Soundbar
•1 x Subwoofer
*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.
*The Sound Follow feature will be available from January 2026.
Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
Place it anywhere, experience Dolby everywhere
DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect) technology intelligently detects each speaker’s position — whether placed freely or newly added — and optimizes audio signals in real time to deliver rich, immersive sound across your entire space.
1) LG Sound Suite M7 speaker used as a standalone speaker next to a smartphone 2) A pair of LG Sound Suite M7 speakers for stereo speaker, shown beside a smartphone 3) LG Sound Suite M7 speaker paired with H7 soundbar for an expanded surround sound 4) LG Sound Suite M7 speakers connected to a TV, enhancing immersive home audio
*M5 requires connection of two or more units to implement the DAFC feature.
*W7 can be assigned to a DAFC group, but does not operate in DAFC mode.
*Images are for illustration purposes only. Power cables may not be shown. Actual product appearance may vary.
*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.
Sound Follow™
AI-powered Sound Follow optimises sound wherever you move
No need to reposition your speaker every time you move. The H7’s Sound Follow technology analyses not just the space itself, but also your position within it — ensuring optimal sound wherever you are.
1) LG Sound Suite M7 speaker used as a standalone speaker next to a smartphone 2) A pair of LG Sound Suite M7 speakers for stereo speaker, shown beside a smartphone 3) LG Sound Suite M7 speaker paired with H7 soundbar for an expanded surround sound 4) LG Sound Suite M7 speakers connected to a TV, enhancing immersive home audio
*Supported on smartphones with UWB.
*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
*Sound Follow is supported on H7 and functions only under an active DAFC connection. DAFC requires a minimum of two M5 speakers or one M7 speaker to be connected.
Room Calibration Pro for sound tailored to your space
By measuring the acoustic characteristics of your room, sound output is adjusted to match the space. This delivers clear, well-balanced audio that feels natural throughout the room.
1) LG Sound Suite M7 speaker used as a standalone speaker next to a smartphone 2) A pair of LG Sound Suite M7 speakers for stereo speaker, shown beside a smartphone 3) LG Sound Suite M7 speaker paired with H7 soundbar for an expanded surround sound 4) LG Sound Suite M7 speakers connected to a TV, enhancing immersive home audio
*Images are for illustration purposes only. Power cables may not be shown. Actual product appearance may vary.
*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.
Premium sound redefined by Peerless heritage and Dolby technology
All LG Sound Suite products feature units from Peerless, a renowned audio solution brand with a 100-year heritage. Carefully crafted high-performance components, combined with Dolby Atmos spatial audio, brings concert-quality sound right into your home.
1) LG Sound Suite M7 speaker used as a standalone speaker next to a smartphone 2) A pair of LG Sound Suite M7 speakers for stereo speaker, shown beside a smartphone 3) LG Sound Suite M7 speaker paired with H7 soundbar for an expanded surround sound 4) LG Sound Suite M7 speakers connected to a TV, enhancing immersive home audio
*Images are for illustration purposes only. Power cables may not be shown. Actual product appearance may vary.
*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.
Beyond Soundbar.
This is Sound Suite.
What are the differences?
|Can I use this speaker on its own without connecting it to another device?
|√
|X
|How many (surround) speakers can be connected?
|4
|2
|Can I place the speakers freely without any space limitations?
|√
|X
|Can I connect the surround speakers directly to the TV? *
|√
|X
|Does the surround get optimised when the listeners move?
|√
|X
*Direct connection with TV only with compatible LG TV models.
*Images are for illustration purposes only. Power cables may not be shown. Actual product appearance may vary.
*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.
Freedom to connect directly to your TV
Connect your speakers directly to the TV without a soundbar. Pair them with DAFC-enabled OLED & QNED TVs for an immersive, room-filling audio experience.
' LG Sound Suite pair of speakers and soundbar placed with a TV, delivering rich surround sound system for TV with full Dolby Atmos
*DAFC is supported on select LG TV models. Support began with the LG OLED C and G series in 2025, and in 2026 expands to additional OLED and QNED models.
*Supported models include:
2025: LG OLED G5, C5, CS5
2026: LG OLED W6, G6, C6, CS6, B6, B6E; LG MRGB 95, 9M, 85; LG QNED 85, 82
*DAFC availability may vary by region.
Start with H7, the core of your Sound Suite
You can build your Sound Suite with just the H7. Use it as a hub to seamlessly connect your TV and speakers.
' LG Sound Suite pair of speakers and soundbar placed with a TV, delivering rich surround sound system for TV with full Dolby Atmos
*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.
Premium design elevating space
*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.
Explore the Sound Suite lineup
Learn how Sound Suite speakers seamlessly pair to reshape the sound of home.
1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems
H7 Soundbar
Powered by the advanced α11 Processor, the H7 Soundbar delivers a truly immersive experience with 12 speaker drivers and 8 passive radiators. Enjoy exceptional vocal clarity, deep bass, and cinematic depth in every scene. Create the perfect Sound Suite system around the H7 as the centerpiece of your sound system, adding the M7, M5, and W7 units piece by piece at your own pace.
M7 Speaker
Experience expansive, premium sound, the M7 is powered by a larger subwoofer and three full-range drivers for richer, more immersive audio. Pair two M7 units to unlock Dolby Atmos, delivering spatial sound that fills bigger rooms. Expand your system effortlessly with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, wirelessly pairing with your LG C5 or G5 TV and Sound Suite speakers for versatile placement.
M5 Speaker
Experience clear, balanced sound, the M5 is powered by a subwoofer and dual tweeters for compact yet immersive audio. Pair two M5 units to unlock Dolby Atmos, delivering spatial sound that adapts beautifully to any room. Expand your system effortlessly with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, wirelessly pairing with your LG C5 or G5 TV or Sound Suite speakers for flexible placement.
W7 Subwoofer
Deepen your sound with the W7 wireless speaker, featuring a powerful 8” subwoofer for rich, room-filling bass. Set it vertically or horizontally to fit your space, and enjoy dynamic low-end that completes your immersive audio experience. Complement your Sound Suite system with the W7 to elevate your immersive sound experience.
Official guides to get the most out of LG Sound Suite
Step-by-step videos and FAQs that help you set up, customise, and fully experience Sound Suite — from Dolby Atmos FlexConnect to AI-powered sound features.
FAQ
Q.
What is Sound Suite?
A.
LG's Sound Suite is a premium spatial home audio system that allows for the flexible placement and arrangement of soundbars, speakers and subwoofers. It uses Dolby Atmos FlexConnect (DAFC) to optimize the audio based on the user's position, regardless of how the devices are arranged.
Learn more about each Sound Suite wireless speaker:
H7 (all-in-one sound system), M7 (DAFC-supported speaker, channel 2.1.1), M5 (DAFC-supported speaker, channel 1.1.1)*, W7 (subwoofer with immersive deep bass).
*M5 requires connection of two or more units.
Q.
What are the key advantages of Sound Suite?
A.
Key advantages of LG's Sound Suite include :
- Flexible placement & expansion of wireless speakers
- Immersive audio for a surround sound experience
- Easy control & simple design
Q.
How many speakers can I connect with Sound Suite?
Q.
What is the best home audio system for my living room?
A.
The best home audio system depends on your room size, audio preferences, and setup convenience.
If your room layout or space limits make traditional setups difficult, LG’s new Sound Suite might be a good choice. Sound Suite allows you to customise the combination and placement of speakers, soundbar and subwoofers and delivers an optimial sound quality.
There are over 20 different combinations available with Sound Suite, so you can customise the setup depending on the size of your home or your needs.
Q.
Should I get a Soundbar or a Home Theater setup?
A.
Choosing between Soundbars and Home Theater setup depends on your priorities on sound immersion, customization / connectivity of audio devices, and room space.
If you'd like to enhance the audio quality of your TV in a modest-sized room, consider purchasing Soundbars. A soundbar is easy to setup with minimal clutter. However, if you'd like to experience a more immersive, cinematic sound at home and have a more customizable layout, home theater systems would be a better choice.
Sound Suite is a good option if you'd like to customise your own set of speakers/soundbars at home and freely locate them wherever you want. You can choose the components you like using Sound Suite and flexibly combine them to create a surround sound environment.
Q.
How is Sound Suite different to traditional Soundbars?
A.
Soundbar is a compact speaker system that enhances TV sound quality, with a sleek, space-saving design and wireless connectivity.
Unlike traditional soundbars, Sound Suite allows you to customise and connect up to 4 rear speakers* (Soundbars only allow up to 2), in any space or location for an immersive surround sound. It optimises the sound of the speakers based on the listener's position to expand the audio system in your home.
Q.
Can I connect my speakers directly to my LG TV using Sound Suite?
A.
Yes, you can connect speakers (M7 and M5) directly to your LG TV if your TV supports Dolby Atmos FlexConnect (DAFC)*. If your TV does not support DAFC, you can use Sound Suite H7 to link your TV and speakers for high-quality multi-channel audio.
Sound Suite provides stable wireless audio transmission between devices with consistent audio performance.
For recommended setups connecting to your TV, please refer to the Stereo Suite 7 / 5 chart in this page.
*DAFC-supported models are limited to OLED C and G series in 2025, and to OLED and QNED TVs sized 85 inches or above in 2026.
Q.
What is Dolby Atmos FlexConnect (DAFC) and how does it work on Sound Suite?
A.
LG Sound Suite supports Dolby Atmos FlexConnect (DAFC)*, which serves to pair a TV or soundbar system with wireless speakers to deliver an optimal sound based on the user's position**.
Key features of DAFC:
- Flexible speaker placement: you can place your wireless speakers however you want in your room.
- Easy system expansion: you can add additional Sound Suite speaker devices to your system to create a more immersive sound.
- Optimized speakers: connected speakers will provide an optimized sound.
- Simple setup: out-of-box calibration uses mics to effortlessly locate in-room speakers.
*To use DAFC, you need an LG TV that supports DAFC to connect speakers. If your TV does not support DAFC or is from another brand, you need H7 to enable this feature.
**To enjoy a full Dolby Atmos experience, we recommend positioning the loudspeakers facing the listening position.Also, avoid placing your speakers behind the TV or in the corner.
Q.
How does Sound Follow and Room Calibration Pro enhance Sound Suite's audio?
A.
Sound Follow* is an exclusive feature of Sound Suite -- it optimises the audio to create a "sweet spot" according to the listener's position.
Room Calibration Pro** utilizes spatial recognition technology to measure the characteristics of the user's environment. It then adjusts the soundbar's audio settings to suit the environment.
*Applied model: Sound Suite H7
1) Welcome 5% Discount Voucher - Receive a Welcome Voucher giving a 5% discount on your first purchase when you join. Voucher is only valid for products, including accessories, purchased online at lg.com/uk. Voucher code must be applied to shopping cart to redeem this offer. Welcome voucher is valid for the first 90 days since sign-up. Welcome voucher may not be valid in conjunction with other offers.
2) Membership Discount - For your purchases as an LG.com Member, you receive a 2% membership discount to redeem in the LG online store for all orders. This is valid as long as the LG membership policy is maintained.
3) Free Delivery for members- Products can only be delivered within UK area. Delivery of the Product(s) does not include installation, except where we expressly specify otherwise at the time of ordering on our LG Online Store. LG provides free delivery service to members only.
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