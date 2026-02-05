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Dynamic performance in a compact size
Featuring two M5 speakers, an H7 soundbar, and a W7 subwoofer, this streamlined setup delivers powerful, dynamic sound optimised by AI Sound & Calibration. Designed for those who want immersive performance in a compact, flexible configuration that fits effortlessly into any space.
*Images are for illustration purposes only. Power cables may not be shown. Actual product appearance may vary.
*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.
Explore the Sound Suite lineup
Learn how Sound Suite speakers seamlessly pair to reshape the sound of home.
1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems
H7 Soundbar
Powered by the advanced α11 Processor, the H7 Soundbar delivers a truly immersive experience with 12 speaker drivers and 8 passive radiators. Enjoy exceptional vocal clarity, deep bass, and cinematic depth in every scene. Create the perfect Sound Suite system around the H7 as the centerpiece of your sound system, adding the M7, M5, and W7 units piece by piece at your own pace.
M7 Speaker
Experience expansive, premium sound, the M7 is powered by a larger subwoofer and three full-range drivers for richer, more immersive audio. Pair two M7 units to unlock Dolby Atmos, delivering spatial sound that fills bigger rooms. Expand your system effortlessly with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, wirelessly pairing with your LG C5 or G5 TV and Sound Suite speakers for versatile placement.
M5 Speaker
Experience clear, balanced sound, the M5 is powered by a subwoofer and dual tweeters for compact yet immersive audio. Pair two M5 units to unlock Dolby Atmos, delivering spatial sound that adapts beautifully to any room. Expand your system effortlessly with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, wirelessly pairing with your LG C5 or G5 TV or Sound Suite speakers for flexible placement.
W7 Subwoofer
Deepen your sound with the W7 wireless speaker, featuring a powerful 8” subwoofer for rich, room-filling bass. Set it vertically or horizontally to fit your space, and enjoy dynamic low-end that completes your immersive audio experience. Complement your Sound Suite system with the W7 to elevate your immersive sound experience.
Build your own Sound Suite. Your way.
Set your DAFC-supported LG TV or Soundbar as the leader device, and connect wireless speakers to start building your sound system.
Stereo Suite 5
Connect directly to a LG C5 or G5 TV without the need of a Soundbar.
•2 x M5 Wireless Speakers
Stereo Suite 7
Connect directly to a LG C5 or G5 TV without the need of a Soundbar.
•2 x M7 Wireless Speakers
Immersive Suite 5
For immersive sound in premium living spaces
•2 x M5 Wireless Speakers
•1 x H7 Soundbar
Immersive Suite 5 Pro
For immersive sound and rich bass in premium living spaces
•2 x M5 Wireless Speakers
•1 x H7 Soundbar
•1 x W7 Subwoofer
Immersive Suite 7 Pro
For immersive sound and rich bass in large premium living spaces
•2 x M7 Wireless Speakers
•1 x H7 Soundbar
•1 x Subwoofer
Official guides to get the most out of LG Sound Suite
Step-by-step videos and FAQs that help you set up, customise, and fully experience Sound Suite — from Dolby Atmos FlexConnect to AI-powered sound features.
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