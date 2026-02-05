About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Vista frontale di
Lifestyle product image
Connect anywhere
Lifestyle image
Smart music
Lifestyle image
Dolby atom
AI Room
Lifestyle image
Product image
Lifestyle image
Dimesion image
Vista frontale di
Lifestyle product image
Connect anywhere
Lifestyle image
Smart music
Lifestyle image
Dolby atom
AI Room
Lifestyle image
Product image
Lifestyle image
Dimesion image

Funzionalità principali

    On a gray-toned wall a TV is hanged and in front of the TV 2 Sound Suite M7 units are placed on the stands.

    On a gray-toned wall a TV is hanged and in front of the TV 2 Sound Suite M7 units are placed on the stands.

    Premium stereo sound with wireless freedom

    Two M7 speakers with up-firing drivers and Peerless full-range units deliver rich, detailed stereo sound. Optimised by AI Sound & Calibration, they can be placed wirelessly for maximum flexibility — ideal for music lovers who want pure, spacious stereo performance in larger rooms.

    A pair of M7 speakers LG AI Stereo Suite 7
    A video shows Sound Suite can be placed freely for their various combinations

    Design your ideal combination

    Choose from H7, M7, M5, and W7 to create a configuration that suits yours style and preferences. However you arrange them, Sound Suite automatically optimises

    the sound for you.

    *Images are illustrative purposesonly. Power cables may not be shown. Actual product appearance may vary.

    *The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.

    Explore the Sound Suite lineup

    Learn how Sound Suite speakers seamlessly pair to reshape the sound of home.

    1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems

    1. H7 Soundbar

      Powered by the advanced α11 Processor, the H7 Soundbar delivers a truly immersive experience with 12 speaker drivers and 8 passive radiators. Enjoy exceptional vocal clarity, deep bass, and cinematic depth in every scene. Create the perfect Sound Suite system around the H7 as the centerpiece of your sound system, adding the M7, M5, and W7 units piece by piece at your own pace.

      Buy Now

    2. M7 Speaker

      Experience expansive, premium sound, the M7 is powered by a larger subwoofer and three full-range drivers for richer, more immersive audio. Pair two M7 units to unlock Dolby Atmos, delivering spatial sound that fills bigger rooms. Expand your system effortlessly with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, wirelessly pairing with your LG C5 or G5 TV and Sound Suite speakers for versatile placement.

      Buy Now

    3. M5 Speaker

      Experience clear, balanced sound, the M5 is powered by a subwoofer and dual tweeters for compact yet immersive audio. Pair two M5 units to unlock Dolby Atmos, delivering spatial sound that adapts beautifully to any room. Expand your system effortlessly with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, wirelessly pairing with your LG C5 or G5 TV or Sound Suite speakers for flexible placement.

      Buy Now

    4. W7 Subwoofer

      Deepen your sound with the W7 wireless speaker, featuring a powerful 8” subwoofer for rich, room-filling bass. Set it vertically or horizontally to fit your space, and enjoy dynamic low-end that completes your immersive audio experience. Complement your Sound Suite system with the W7 to elevate your immersive sound experience.

      Learn More

    Build your own Sound Suite. Your way.

    Set your DAFC-supported LG TV or Soundbar as the leader device, and connect wireless speakers to start building your sound system.

    Stereo Suite 5 

    Connect directly to a LG C5 or G5 TV without the need of a Soundbar.

    •2 x M5 Wireless Speakers

    Learn More

    Stereo Suite 7 

    Connect directly to a LG C5 or G5 TV without the need of a Soundbar.

    •2 x M7 Wireless Speakers

    Learn More

    Immersive Suite 5 

    For immersive sound in premium living spaces

    •2 x M5 Wireless Speakers

    •1 x H7 Soundbar

    Learn More

    Immersive Suite 7 

    For immersive sound in large premium living spaces

    •2 x M7 Wireless Speakers

    •1 x H7 Soundbar

    Learn More

    Immersive Suite 5 Pro 

    For immersive sound and rich bass in premium living spaces

    •2 x M5 Wireless Speakers

    •1 x H7 Soundbar

    •1 x W7 Subwoofer

    Learn More

    Immersive Suite 7 Pro 

    For immersive sound and rich bass in large premium living spaces

    •2 x M7 Wireless Speakers

    •1 x H7 Soundbar

    •1 x Subwoofer

    Learn More

    Cinema Suite 7

    For the complete home cinema experience

    •1 x H7 Soundbar

    •1 x W7 Subwoofer

    Learn More

    Immersive Quad Suite 7 Pro 

    For the ultimate multi-directional surround sound experience

    •4 x M7 Wireless Speakers

    •1 x H7 Soundbar

    •1 x Subwoofer

    Learn More

    Official guides to get the most out of LG Sound Suite

    Step-by-step videos and FAQs that help you set up, customise, and fully experience Sound Suite — from Dolby Atmos FlexConnect to AI-powered sound features.

    Explore

    Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

    I nostri consigli

    Ti serve aiuto?

    Siamo qui per fornirti tutto il supporto di cui hai bisogno.

    Ottieni assistenza

      Contattaci