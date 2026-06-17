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Stereo Suite 5 | Sound Suite con 2 speaker M5 per un suono stereo surround
Stereo Suite 5 | Sound Suite con 2 speaker M5 per un suono stereo surround
M5.M5001
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Funzionalità principali
- Set Sound Suite con 2 speaker M5: rendi l'audio del tuo TV più immersivo con un impianto stereo surround
- Dolby Atmos FlexConnect: collega gli speaker M5 al tuo TV compatibile Dolby Atmos FlexConnect e goditi il suono Dolby Atmos in modalità wireless
- AI Sound Pro: riconosce cosa ascolti e ottimizza voci, effetti e musica per film, sport, giochi e playlist
- Room Calibration Pro: rileva l'acustica della stanza e regola l'audio di M5 in base a pareti, mobili e distanze per darti un suono più equilibrato
- Compatibile con LG ThinQ: puoi controllare M5 e il tuo Sound Suite dall’app, con impostazioni semplici e sempre a portata di mano
- Audio Peerless: driver premium per un suono chiaro, ricco e curato, anche in uno speaker compatto e versatile
Prodotti in questo Kit Esclusivo
Immersive detail even in small spaces
Two M5 speakers with up-firing drivers and Peerless full-range units deliver immersive stereo sound, even in compact spaces. Optimised by AI Sound & Calibration, they maintain consistent, high-quality performance wherever they’re placed — perfect for those who want rich stereo sound across different environments.
*Images are illustrative purposesonly. Power cables may not be shown. Actual product appearance may vary.
*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.
Explore the Sound Suite lineup
Learn how Sound Suite speakers seamlessly pair to reshape the sound of home.
1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems
H7 Soundbar
Powered by the advanced α11 Processor, the H7 Soundbar delivers a truly immersive experience with 12 speaker drivers and 8 passive radiators. Enjoy exceptional vocal clarity, deep bass, and cinematic depth in every scene. Create the perfect Sound Suite system around the H7 as the centerpiece of your sound system, adding the M7, M5, and W7 units piece by piece at your own pace.
M7 Speaker
Experience expansive, premium sound, the M7 is powered by a larger subwoofer and three full-range drivers for richer, more immersive audio. Pair two M7 units to unlock Dolby Atmos, delivering spatial sound that fills bigger rooms. Expand your system effortlessly with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, wirelessly pairing with your LG C5 or G5 TV and Sound Suite speakers for versatile placement.
M5 Speaker
Experience clear, balanced sound, the M5 is powered by a subwoofer and dual tweeters for compact yet immersive audio. Pair two M5 units to unlock Dolby Atmos, delivering spatial sound that adapts beautifully to any room. Expand your system effortlessly with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, wirelessly pairing with your LG C5 or G5 TV or Sound Suite speakers for flexible placement.
W7 Subwoofer
Deepen your sound with the W7 wireless speaker, featuring a powerful 8” subwoofer for rich, room-filling bass. Set it vertically or horizontally to fit your space, and enjoy dynamic low-end that completes your immersive audio experience. Complement your Sound Suite system with the W7 to elevate your immersive sound experience.
Build your own Sound Suite. Your way.
Set your DAFC-supported LG TV or Soundbar as the leader device, and connect wireless speakers to start building your sound system.
Stereo Suite 5
Connect directly to a LG C5 or G5 TV without the need of a Soundbar.
•2 x M5 Wireless Speakers
Stereo Suite 7
Connect directly to a LG C5 or G5 TV without the need of a Soundbar.
•2 x M7 Wireless Speakers
Immersive Suite 5
For immersive sound in premium living spaces
•2 x M5 Wireless Speakers
•1 x H7 Soundbar
Immersive Suite 5 Pro
For immersive sound and rich bass in premium living spaces
•2 x M5 Wireless Speakers
•1 x H7 Soundbar
•1 x W7 Subwoofer
Immersive Suite 7 Pro
For immersive sound and rich bass in large premium living spaces
•2 x M7 Wireless Speakers
•1 x H7 Soundbar
•1 x Subwoofer
Official guides to get the most out of LG Sound Suite
Step-by-step videos and FAQs that help you set up, customise, and fully experience Sound Suite — from Dolby Atmos FlexConnect to AI-powered sound features.
Tutte le specifiche
GENERALE
Canali
1.1.1
Speaker
3 EA
Potenza
60 W
FUNZIONI AGGIUNTIVE
App per smartphone (Android / iOS)
Sì
Aggiornamento software over-the-air
Sì
Modalità stereo
Sì
Room Calibration Pro (tramite app)
Sì
Illuminazione
Sì
Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
Sì
EFFETTI AUDIO
AI Sound Pro
Sì
Standard
Sì
Bass Boost
Sì
Clear Voice Pro
Sì
Equalizzatore personalizzato
Sì
Upfiring
Sì
AUDIO HI-RES
Campionamento
24bit / 96kHz
Upbit / Upsampling
24bit / 96kHz
FORMATI AUDIO
Dolby Atmos
Sì
SBC
Sì
LPCM
Sì
FLAC
Sì
ALAC
Sì
AAC
Sì
CONNETTIVITÀ
Works with Google Home
Sì
Wi-Fi
Sì
Tidal Connect
Sì
Spotify Connect
Sì
Google Cast
Sì
Versione Bluetooth
5.4
Codec Bluetooth - SBC / AAC
Sì
AirPlay 2
Sì
DIMENSIONI (L X A X P)
Unità principale
152 x 199 x 152 mm
Dimensioni con imballo
208 x 287 x 212 mm
PESO
Unità principale
1,7 kg
Peso con imballo
2,4 kg
ACCESSORI
Garanzia
Sì
Open Source
Sì
Cavo di alimentazione
Sì
Guida rapida di utilizzo
Sì
POTENZA
Consumi - unità principale
15 W
Consumo in stand-by
0.3 W ↓
CODICE EAN
Codice EAN
8806096641989
INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
- estensione
- estensione
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.
Per saperne di più su come questo prodotto gestisce i dati e sui tuoi diritti come utente, visita ″Copertura e specifiche dei dati″ su LG Privacy
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