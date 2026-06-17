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Stereo Suite 5 | Sound Suite con 2 speaker M5 per un suono stereo surround

Stereo Suite 5 | Sound Suite con 2 speaker M5 per un suono stereo surround

M5.M5001
Vista frontale di Stereo Suite 5 | Sound Suite con 2 speaker M5 per un suono stereo surround M5.M5001
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Funzionalità principali

  • Set Sound Suite con 2 speaker M5: rendi l'audio del tuo TV più immersivo con un impianto stereo surround
  • Dolby Atmos FlexConnect: collega gli speaker M5 al tuo TV compatibile Dolby Atmos FlexConnect e goditi il suono Dolby Atmos in modalità wireless
  • AI Sound Pro: riconosce cosa ascolti e ottimizza voci, effetti e musica per film, sport, giochi e playlist
  • Room Calibration Pro: rileva l'acustica della stanza e regola l'audio di M5 in base a pareti, mobili e distanze per darti un suono più equilibrato
  • Compatibile con LG ThinQ: puoi controllare M5 e il tuo Sound Suite dall’app, con impostazioni semplici e sempre a portata di mano
  • Audio Peerless: driver premium per un suono chiaro, ricco e curato, anche in uno speaker compatto e versatile
Altro
Prodotti in questo Kit Esclusivo
front view of the sound suite M5 on a white background with a slight shadow underneath

M5

Sound Suite M5 | Speaker wireless 1.1.1 canali con audio spaziale & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
On a gray-toned wall a TV is hanged and in front of the TV 2 Sound Suite M5 units are placed.

On a gray-toned wall a TV is hanged and in front of the TV 2 Sound Suite M5 units are placed.

Immersive detail even in small spaces

Two M5 speakers with up-firing drivers and Peerless full-range units deliver immersive stereo sound, even in compact spaces. Optimised by AI Sound & Calibration, they maintain consistent, high-quality performance wherever they’re placed — perfect for those who want rich stereo sound across different environments.

A pair of M5 speakers LG AI Stereo Suite 5
A video shows Sound Suite can be placed freely for their various combinations

Design your ideal combination

Choose from H7, M7, M5, and W7 to create a configuration that suits yours style and preferences. However you arrange them, Sound Suite automatically optimises

the sound for you.

*Images are illustrative purposesonly. Power cables may not be shown. Actual product appearance may vary.

*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.

Explore the Sound Suite lineup

Learn how Sound Suite speakers seamlessly pair to reshape the sound of home.

1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems

  1. H7 Soundbar

    Powered by the advanced α11 Processor, the H7 Soundbar delivers a truly immersive experience with 12 speaker drivers and 8 passive radiators. Enjoy exceptional vocal clarity, deep bass, and cinematic depth in every scene. Create the perfect Sound Suite system around the H7 as the centerpiece of your sound system, adding the M7, M5, and W7 units piece by piece at your own pace.

    Buy Now

  2. M7 Speaker

    Experience expansive, premium sound, the M7 is powered by a larger subwoofer and three full-range drivers for richer, more immersive audio. Pair two M7 units to unlock Dolby Atmos, delivering spatial sound that fills bigger rooms. Expand your system effortlessly with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, wirelessly pairing with your LG C5 or G5 TV and Sound Suite speakers for versatile placement.

    Buy Now

  3. M5 Speaker

    Experience clear, balanced sound, the M5 is powered by a subwoofer and dual tweeters for compact yet immersive audio. Pair two M5 units to unlock Dolby Atmos, delivering spatial sound that adapts beautifully to any room. Expand your system effortlessly with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, wirelessly pairing with your LG C5 or G5 TV or Sound Suite speakers for flexible placement.

    Buy Now

  4. W7 Subwoofer

    Deepen your sound with the W7 wireless speaker, featuring a powerful 8” subwoofer for rich, room-filling bass. Set it vertically or horizontally to fit your space, and enjoy dynamic low-end that completes your immersive audio experience. Complement your Sound Suite system with the W7 to elevate your immersive sound experience.

    Learn More

Build your own Sound Suite. Your way.

Set your DAFC-supported LG TV or Soundbar as the leader device, and connect wireless speakers to start building your sound system.

Stereo Suite 5 

Connect directly to a LG C5 or G5 TV without the need of a Soundbar.

•2 x M5 Wireless Speakers

Learn More

Stereo Suite 7 

Connect directly to a LG C5 or G5 TV without the need of a Soundbar.

•2 x M7 Wireless Speakers

Learn More

Immersive Suite 5 

For immersive sound in premium living spaces

•2 x M5 Wireless Speakers

•1 x H7 Soundbar

Learn More

Immersive Suite 7 

For immersive sound in large premium living spaces

•2 x M7 Wireless Speakers

•1 x H7 Soundbar

Learn More

Immersive Suite 5 Pro 

For immersive sound and rich bass in premium living spaces

•2 x M5 Wireless Speakers

•1 x H7 Soundbar

•1 x W7 Subwoofer

Learn More

Immersive Suite 7 Pro 

For immersive sound and rich bass in large premium living spaces

•2 x M7 Wireless Speakers

•1 x H7 Soundbar

•1 x Subwoofer

Learn More

Cinema Suite 7

For the complete home cinema experience

•1 x H7 Soundbar

•1 x W7 Subwoofer

Learn More

Immersive Quad Suite 7 Pro 

For the ultimate multi-directional surround sound experience

•4 x M7 Wireless Speakers

•1 x H7 Soundbar

•1 x Subwoofer

Learn More

Official guides to get the most out of LG Sound Suite

Step-by-step videos and FAQs that help you set up, customise, and fully experience Sound Suite — from Dolby Atmos FlexConnect to AI-powered sound features.

Explore
Stampa

Tutte le specifiche

GENERALE

  • Canali

    1.1.1

  • Speaker

    3 EA

  • Potenza

    60 W

FUNZIONI AGGIUNTIVE

  • App per smartphone (Android / iOS)

  • Aggiornamento software over-the-air

  • Modalità stereo

  • Room Calibration Pro (tramite app)

  • Illuminazione

  • Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

EFFETTI AUDIO

  • AI Sound Pro

  • Standard

  • Bass Boost

  • Clear Voice Pro

  • Equalizzatore personalizzato

  • Upfiring

AUDIO HI-RES

  • Campionamento

    24bit / 96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit / 96kHz

FORMATI AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

  • SBC

  • LPCM

  • FLAC

  • ALAC

  • AAC

CONNETTIVITÀ

  • Works with Google Home

  • Wi-Fi

  • Tidal Connect

  • Spotify Connect

  • Google Cast

  • Versione Bluetooth

    5.4

  • Codec Bluetooth - SBC / AAC

  • AirPlay 2

DIMENSIONI (L X A X P)

  • Unità principale

    152 x 199 x 152 mm

  • Dimensioni con imballo

    208 x 287 x 212 mm

PESO

  • Unità principale

    1,7 kg

  • Peso con imballo

    2,4 kg

ACCESSORI

  • Garanzia

  • Open Source

  • Cavo di alimentazione

  • Guida rapida di utilizzo

POTENZA

  • Consumi - unità principale

    15 W

  • Consumo in stand-by

    0.3 W ↓

CODICE EAN

  • Codice EAN

    8806096641989

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.
Per saperne di più su come questo prodotto gestisce i dati e sui tuoi diritti come utente, visita ″Copertura e specifiche dei dati″ su LG Privacy

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