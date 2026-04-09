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Frigorifero Multidoor Slim | Classe E, 580L | Wi-Fi, Total No frost | Grigio

GMBS30SEPY.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica
GMBS30SEPY.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica

Frigorifero Multidoor Slim | Classe E, 580L | Wi-Fi, Total No frost | Grigio

GMBS30SEPY
Vista frontale di Frigorifero Multidoor Slim | Classe E, 580L | Wi-Fi, Total No frost | Grigio GMBS30SEPY
Frigorifero Multidoor Slim LG GMBS30SEPY, vista frontale a quattro ante in finitura silver.
Frigorifero Multidoor Slim LG GMBS30SEPY, interno aperto con scomparti organizzati e vani porta ben visibili.
Frigorifero Multidoor Slim LG GMBS30SEPY, vista angolare esterna con design slim e finitura metallica.
Frigorifero Multidoor Slim LG GMBS30SEPY, frigorifero con vano porte superiori aperte
Frigorifero Multidoor Slim LG GMBS30SEPY, dettaglio interno con ripiano in vetro e cassetti inferiori.
Frigorifero Multidoor Slim LG GMBS30SEPY, dettaglio interno del vano frigorifero con ripiani in vetro e contenitori laterali.
Frigorifero Multidoor Slim LG GMBS30SEPY, vano inferiore aperto con cassetti estraibili e scomparti porta.
Frigorifero Multidoor Slim LG GMBS30SEPY, vista laterale esterna con design slim in finitura grigia.
Frigorifero Multidoor Slim LG GMBS30SEPY, vista posteriore del pannello tecnico e griglia inferiore.
Vista frontale di Frigorifero Multidoor Slim | Classe E, 580L | Wi-Fi, Total No frost | Grigio GMBS30SEPY
Frigorifero Multidoor Slim LG GMBS30SEPY, vista frontale a quattro ante in finitura silver.
Frigorifero Multidoor Slim LG GMBS30SEPY, interno aperto con scomparti organizzati e vani porta ben visibili.
Frigorifero Multidoor Slim LG GMBS30SEPY, vista angolare esterna con design slim e finitura metallica.
Frigorifero Multidoor Slim LG GMBS30SEPY, frigorifero con vano porte superiori aperte
Frigorifero Multidoor Slim LG GMBS30SEPY, dettaglio interno con ripiano in vetro e cassetti inferiori.
Frigorifero Multidoor Slim LG GMBS30SEPY, dettaglio interno del vano frigorifero con ripiani in vetro e contenitori laterali.
Frigorifero Multidoor Slim LG GMBS30SEPY, vano inferiore aperto con cassetti estraibili e scomparti porta.
Frigorifero Multidoor Slim LG GMBS30SEPY, vista laterale esterna con design slim in finitura grigia.
Frigorifero Multidoor Slim LG GMBS30SEPY, vista posteriore del pannello tecnico e griglia inferiore.

Funzionalità principali

  • Gestione delle temperature tramite Wi-Fi e app LG ThinQ
  • Filtro anti-odori Pure N Fresh
  • Raffreddamento rapido con sistema Door Cooling
  • Total No Frost
  • Display interno
Altro

*Le immagini utilizzate nelle descrizioni delle funzioni sottostanti sono inserite al solo scopo illustrativo.

Perché amerai il nostro frigorifero?

Foto di un frigo installato in una cucina dall'arredamento moderno.

Ha un design moderno

Le porte piatte arredano la tua cucina

Foto di un frigo installato in una cucina dall'arredamento moderno.

È smart

Con l'app LG ThinQ™ gestisci il frigo dal tuo smartphone

Frigorifero LG a doppia porta con compressore lineare, garanzia di 10 anni, sfondo verde con freccia in su.

È efficiente e affidabile

Il compressore Linear Inverter è garantito 10 anni

Design piatto per un effetto incasso

Look moderno che garantisce maggior visibilità e l'intsallazione a soli 4mm dalla parete

Scopri un design elegante e interni spaziosi, che esaltano la praticità e l'eleganza della tua casa.

Interni moderni della cucina con frigorifero incorporato, mobili in legno e isola cucina con sgabelli.

Interni moderni della cucina con frigorifero incorporato, mobili in legno e isola cucina con sgabelli.

Multi Air Flow

Freschezza tutt'intorno

L'aria fresca scorre in ogni direzione per circondare il cibo con aria fresca e mantenerlo fresco.

Interni moderni della cucina con frigorifero incorporato, mobili in legno e isola cucina con sgabelli.

Interni moderni della cucina con frigorifero incorporato, mobili in legno e isola cucina con sgabelli.

Total No Frost

Di addio allo sbrinamento manuale

l sistema di raffreddamento antigelo di LG previene l'accumulo di brina, risparmiandoti il fastidio dello sbrinamento manuale.

Compressore Inverter

Prestazioni di raffreddamento efficienti

through inverter compressor variable speed control

Risparmio energetico: il compressore inverter risponde a condizioni di carico variabili regolando la potenza di raffreddamento per una migliore efficienza energetica.

*La potenza di raffreddamento è controllata automaticamente in base alle condizioni di temperatura interna ed esterna del frigorifero.

La struttura meccanica del comp convenzionale e del comp Inverter è la stessa del tipo alternativo. La differenza è la capacità di controllo della velocità del motore (RPM).(Velocità del motore: Recipro: passo singolo vs Inverter: passi multipli)

Frigorifero LG (GBBW726AMB) aperto, con aria che fluisce dalla bocchetta sinistra ai cestelli porta frutta e bottiglie.

Raffreddamento veloce DoorCooling+™

Raffredda il frigo più velocemente

Le bocchette di ventilazione situate nella parte anteriore del frigorifero ristabiliscono più velocemente la temperatura ideale per conservare la freschezza degli alimenti.

FAQ

Q.

Che cos'è il LinearCooling™?

A.

LinearCooling™ è una tecnologia che mantiene la temperatura del frigorifero costante, con fluttuazioni entro ±0,5°C. Utilizzando dei sensori di temperatura, il frigorifero riesce a regolare con maggior precisione la temperatura, prevenendo la perdita di umidità negli alimenti e mantenendoli freschi più a lungo.

Q.

Come si imposta la temperatura del frigorifero?

A.

Hai a disposizione due modi per farlo

1) Usando i comandi all'interno del frigorifero

All'interno del frigorifero c'è un display che indica la temperatura impostata di frigo e freezer. Puoi impostarle in maniera indipendente semplicemente agendo sui tasti che trovi di fianco.

2) Usando l'app LG ThinQ sul tuo smartphone (se il modello supporta il Wi-Fi)

Se hai collegato il tuo frigorifero all'app LG ThinQ, puoi impostare la temperatura direttamente dal tuo smartphone. Puoi cambiare le temperature anche quando non sei a casa, perché l'app comunica con il tuo frigorifero tramite Internet.

Q.

Qual è il modo migliore di migliorare la conservazione dei cibi?

A.

L'organizzazione degli alimenti nel frigorifero è importantissima per migliorare l'efficienza di conservazione. Ecco alcuni consigli utili che ti raccomandiamo di tenere a mente:

- Evita di riempire completamente il frigorifero e lascia dello spazio di areazione fra gli alimenti. Il freddo viene distribuito con dei flussi di aria fredda e se questa fatica a passare, gli alimenti si raffreddano meno efficacemente

- Assicurati di far ruotare gli alimenti periodicamente. Ti aiuterà anche a non dimenticarti alcuni prodotti che potrebbero nascondersi dietro a quelli più grandi

- Non aprire inutilmente le porte del frigorifero per evitare di disperdere il freddo al suo interno. A volte apriamo il frigorifero giusto per dare un'occhiata o semplicemente per noia, ma sono delle cattive abitudini.

- Il congelatore è più efficiente se è completamente pieno. Se hai pochi alimenti al suo interno, riempi gli spazi vuoti con i contenitori del ghiaccio da viaggio

Q.

Qual è la dimensione di frigorifero più adatto a me?

A.

Non c'è una regola precisa per scegliere la dimensione del frigorifero. Naturalmente devi considerare lo spazio che hai in casa e il numero di persone che compongono il tuo nucleo famigliare. E poi devi considerare come utilizzi il frigorifero e quante volte fai la spesa. Per aiutarti a scegliere il modello e il tipo di frigorifero abbiamo creato per te un semplice configuratore che trovi a questo link: https://www.lg.com/it/frigoriferi/trova-il-frigorifero

*Basato sui risultati dei test TÜV Rheinland che utilizzano il metodo di test interno di LG, confrontando il tempo di caduta della temperatura del contenitore dell'acqua posizionato nel cestello superiore tra i modelli DoorCooling+™ e Non-DoorCooling+™. Solo modelli applicabili.

*Le immagini del prodotto sono solo a scopo illustrativo e potrebbero differire dal prodotto reale.

Display touch

Controllo touch per un funzionamento semplice e intuitivo

Gestisci facilmente le impostazioni del frigorifero con una semplice interfaccia touch.

Illuminazione LED superiore

L'illuminazione superiore brillante rende tutto facile da trovare

L'illuminazione a LED montata in alto illumina chiaramente l'interno del frigorifero, aiutandoti a trovare rapidamente gli oggetti

Stampa

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
EU Energy label 2019(GMBS30SEPY)
estensione
Product information sheet (GMBS30SEPY)
estensione
GPSR Safety Information(GMBS30SEPY)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
Tutti i TV LG OLED a partire dal 2022 hanno un imballaggio più attento all’ambiente.
Stampa

Tutte le specifiche

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.
Per saperne di più su come questo prodotto gestisce i dati e sui tuoi diritti come utente, visita ″Copertura e specifiche dei dati″ su LG Privacy

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