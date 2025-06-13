Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Monitor Business 27" | Serie BA75QB | Quad HD, IPS, USB-C, RJ45, Speaker Integrati
Monitor Business 27" | Serie BA75QB | Quad HD, IPS, USB-C, RJ45, Speaker Integrati

Monitor Business 27" | Serie BA75QB | Quad HD, IPS, USB-C, RJ45, Speaker Integrati

27BA75QB-B
front view
-15 degree side view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree tilt left side view
pivot front view
height front view
rear view
height front view
height front view
height front view
+15 degree swivel top view
-15 degree swivel top view

Funzionalità principali

  • Monitor Quad HD (2560x1440) HDR
  • USB-C (Power Delivery 65W) e RJ45
  • Speaker stereo integrati 10W (5W + 5W)
  • Connessioni: 2x HDMI, 2x DisplayPort, 4x USB, 1x USB-C
  • Alimentatore integrato
  • Regolazioni schermo: altezza, tilt, swivel, pivot
Altro

Schermo IPS QHD 27”

Colori brillanti da ampi angoli di visione

Il monitor LG QHD (2560 x 1440) con tecnologia IPS offre colori chiari e uniformi. Può fornire una vivida riproduzione dei colori e aiutare gli utenti a visualizzare lo schermo con un’angolazione ampia.

La vista dall’alto mostra il layout pulito della postazione di lavoro grazie alla presenza di una fonte di alimentazione integrata.

*Le immagini sono state simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità e potrebbero differire dall’esperienza di utilizzo reale.

*La tastiera e il mouse non sono inclusi nella confezione.

Schermo

IPS QHD (2560 x 1440) 27”

HDR10 / sRGB 99% (Tip.)

Frequenza di aggiornamento di 100Hz

Usabilità

USB-C (PD 65W) / Daisy Chain / RJ45

Alimentazione integrata

App LG Switch

Comfort

EPEAT, TCO, Energy Star

Stand regolabile

Flicker Safe e Reader Mode

Monitor aziendali versatili per vari spazi di lavoro

Questo monitor versatile è in grado di svolgere diverse attività in molti luoghi, quali uffici, istituzioni pubbliche, ospedali e servizi di assistenza clienti, grazie allo schermo IPS chiaro e al design su 3 lati praticamente senza bordi.

Un cordiale receptionist mostra a una donna dove firmare su una tavoletta digitale.
Una donna che indossa le cuffie e sta lavorando mentre guarda un monitor.
Dipendenti seduti alle scrivanie dell’ufficio che conversano.
Un cordiale receptionist mostra a una donna dove firmare su una tavoletta digitale.
Una donna che indossa le cuffie e sta lavorando mentre guarda un monitor.
Dipendenti seduti alle scrivanie dell’ufficio che conversano.

*Le immagini sono state simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità e potrebbero differire dall’esperienza di utilizzo reale.

I 100Hz garantiscono un caricamento fluido dei fotogrammi in vari programmi.

Frequenza di aggiornamento di 100Hz

Flusso di lavoro regolare

La frequenza di aggiornamento di 100Hz garantisce un caricamento fluido in vari programmi. Aiuta a ridurre gli scatti sullo schermo e le sfocature di movimento, aumentando la produttività del lavoro.

*Le immagini sono state simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità e potrebbero differire dall’esperienza di utilizzo reale.

*Rispetto ai modelli con una frequenza di aggiornamento inferiore a 100Hz.

HDR10 con sRGB 99% (tip.)

Visualizza colori fantastici

La tecnologia HDR ora è applicata a vari contenuti. Questo monitor è compatibile con l’alta gamma dinamica HDR10 (high dynamic range) standard del settore, basata sulla gamma di colori sRGB 99%, che supporta livelli specifici di colore e luminosità per consentire agli utenti di apprezzare colori straordinari nei contenuti.

*Le immagini sono state simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità e potrebbero differire dall’esperienza di utilizzo reale.

*Luminosità: 350 nit (tip.), gamma cromatica: sRGB 99% (tip.).

USB-C (65W)

Hub della produttività
con connettività semplice

La porta USB-C consente di visualizzare e trasferire dati al dispositivo collegato in carica (fino a 65W), fornendo al contempo supporto per il tuo laptop, il tutto con un solo cavo.

  • Pittogramma display.

    Schermo

  • Pittogramma dei dati.

    Dati

  • Pittogramma Power delivery.

    Power Delivery

    (Fino a 65W)

Immagine di un computer portatile e di un monitor collegati con un unico cavo USB-C.

*Le immagini sono state simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità e potrebbero differire dall’esperienza di utilizzo reale.

*Per garantire un corretto funzionamento, il cavo USB-C incluso nella confezione deve essere collegato alla porta USB-C sul monitor.

Daisy Chain

Semplifica il flusso di lavoro, migliora la produttività

Monitor LG QHD con USB-C e DisplayPort supporta la configurazione Daisy Chain. Crea una postazione di lavoro produttiva! Collega monitor doppi e un laptop con i cavi DP e USB-C. Grazie alla tecnologia USB-C, puoi caricare il laptop collegato e trasferire contemporaneamente display e dati.

2 monitor e un laptop collegati semplicemente da un unico cavo USB-C.

*Le immagini sono state simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità e potrebbero differire dall’esperienza di utilizzo reale.

*Per garantire un corretto funzionamento, i cavi USB-C e DisplayPort inclusi nella confezione devono essere collegati al monitor.

Stazione di ricarica

Postazione di lavoro senza ingombri

Il modello 27BA75QB è dotato di una stazione di ricarica integrata che consente di collegare facilmente numerosi dispositivi per una configurazione della scrivania efficiente. Tieni in ordine la scrivania collegando tutti i dispositivi con un unico cavo e massimizza l’efficienza operativa collegando facilmente i dispositivi.

Immagine di un computer portatile e di un monitor collegati con un unico cavo USB di tipo C.
  • Icona HDMI.

    HDMI

  • Icona displayPort.

    2 x DisplayPort

    (In 1ea / Out 1ea)

  • Icona USB Downstream.

    4 x USB 3.2 in downstream

  • Icona USB 3.2 Upstream.

    USB 3.2 Upstream

  • Icona della porta USB-C.

    USB-C

  • Icona LAN.

    LAN

*Le immagini sono state simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità e potrebbero differire dall’esperienza di utilizzo reale.

*I cavi *USB-C e DisplayPort sono inclusi nel pacchetto.

*La tastiera e il mouse non sono inclusi nella confezione.

Modulo della potenza integrato

La tua scrivania a tua completa disposizione

Grazie all’alimentazione integrata, le postazioni di lavoro possono avere una configurazione semplificata e spaziosa. In questo modo si migliora lo spazio e l’organizzazione, con il risultato di un ambiente di lavoro più pulito ed efficiente.

La vista dall’alto mostra il layout pulito della postazione di lavoro grazie alla presenza di una fonte di alimentazione integrata.

*Le immagini sono state simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità e potrebbero differire dall’esperienza di utilizzo reale.

*La tastiera e il mouse non sono inclusi nella confezione.

App LG Switch

Cambio rapido

L’app LG Switch aiuta a ottimizzare il monitor per un ambiente di lavoro efficiente. Puoi dividere il display in sei aree, gestire gli orari o lanciare una piattaforma di videochiamata con un tasto di scelta rapida impostato.

*Le immagini sono state simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità e potrebbero differire dall’esperienza di utilizzo reale.

*Per scaricare l’applicazione LG Switch aggiornata, visita il sito LG.COM.

Design ergonomico

Semplice e comodo

Il design ergonomico migliora il mantenimento di una postura corretta grazie a regolazioni su misura per il corpo, aumenta la produttività e crea un ambiente di lavoro ottimale. Questa opzione è la scelta ideale per gli addetti al servizio clienti, che possono mantenere il contatto visivo con i clienti e consultarli in modo naturale semplicemente abbassando il supporto.

Una receptionist donna parla con un uomo alla reception.
Due impiegati, un uomo e una donna, discutono guardando il monitor in ufficio.
Supporto posizionabile con un solo clic.

Supporto posizionabile con un solo clic

Installazione facile

Icona dell’inclinazione/dell’altezza regolabile.

Inclinazione/Altezza

-5~21° / 150mm

Icona dell’orientamento regolabile.

Orientamento

±45°

Icona della rotazione regolabile.

Perno

Bidirezionale

*Le immagini sono state simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità e potrebbero differire dall’esperienza di utilizzo reale.

Comfort visivo

Flicker Safe

La tecnologia Flicker Safe riduce lo sfarfallio invisibile sullo schermo aiutando così a ridurre l’affaticamento degli occhi.

Reader Mode

La modalità Reader Mode regola temperatura e luminosità del colore per ridurre l’affaticamento visivo e proteggere gli occhi quando si legge sul monitor.

*Le immagini sono state simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità e potrebbero differire dall’esperienza di utilizzo reale.

*Le funzionalità di cui sopra possono variare a seconda delle condizioni d'uso reali dell'utente.

Finger heart logo.

Una vita migliore per tutti

Il 27BA75QB è conforme a vari standard tra cui Energy Star ed EPEAT.

  • TCO-Logo

    TCO certified

  • ENERGY STAR-Logo

    Certificato ENERGY STAR

  • EPEAT® logo.

    EPEAT® registered

Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

  • Dimensione Schermo [Pollici]

    27"

  • Risoluzione

    Quad HD (2560x1440)

  • Tipologia di Pannello

    IPS

  • Formato

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Tip.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Luminosità (Tip.) [cd/m²]

    350 cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100Hz

  • Tempo di Risposta

    5ms (GtG)

  • Regolazioni Display

    Altezza (150mm), Tilt (-5 ~ +21°), Swivel (±45°), Pivot (Bi-direzionale)

Tutte le specifiche

DIMENSIONI/PESO

  • Dimension con Stand (W x A x P) [mm]

    613.5 x 569.7 x 250 mm

  • Dimension senza Stand (W x A x P) [mm]

    613.5 x 569.7 x 63 mm

  • Dimensioni con imballo (W x A x P) [mm]

    722 x 547 x 198 mm

  • Peso con Stand [kg]

    8,1 kg

  • Peso senza Stand [kg]

    5,3 kg

  • Peso con Imballo [kg]

    10,7 kg

CARATTERISTICHE

  • HDR 10

    HDR 10

  • Calibrazione Colore di fabbrica

  • Flicker Safe

  • Reader Mode

  • Color Weakness

  • Black Stabilizer

  • Dynamic Action Sync

  • Auto Input Switch

  • Smart Energy Saving

  • Altre Caratteristiche

    EPEAT Bronze, TCO, EPA

CONNETTIVITÀ

  • HDMI

    2x (2.0)

  • DisplayPort

    2x (1.4, 1x in / 1x out)

  • USB-C

    1x

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

  • Daisy Chain

  • USB Upstream

    1x

  • USB Downstream

    4x (3.2 Gen1)

  • KVM integrato

  • LAN (RJ-45)

  • Uscita Cuffie

ACCESSORI

  • Cavo di Alimentazione

    Sì (Alimentatore integrato)

  • USB-C

  • DisplayPort

DISPLAY

  • Dimensione Schermo [Pollici]

    27"

  • Dimensione Schermo [cm]

    68.5 cm

  • Risoluzione

    Quad HD (2560x1440)

  • Tipologia di Pannello

    IPS

  • Formato

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.23 mm

  • Luminosità (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280 cd/m²

  • Luminosità (Tip.) [cd/m²]

    350 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Tip.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Numero di Colori

    16.7 milioni

  • Color Bit

    8bit

  • Contrasto (Tip.)

    1000:1

  • Trattamento della Superficie

    Antiriflesso

  • Tempo di Risposta

    5ms (GtG)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100Hz

  • Angolo di visione

    178°/178°

AUDIO

  • Speaker

    Stereo 10W (5W + 5W)

  • MaxxAudio

INFORMAZIONI SUL PRODOTTO

  • Design Borderless

    Borderless 3 lati

  • OneClick Stand

  • Regolazioni Display

    Altezza (150mm), Tilt (-5 ~ +21°), Swivel (±45°), Pivot (Bi-direzionale)

  • Appendibile a Parete [mm]

    100x100mm

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

