Monitor Business 27" | Serie BA75QB | Quad HD, IPS, USB-C, RJ45, Speaker Integrati

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Frequenza di aggiornamento di 100Hz
Flusso di lavoro regolare
La frequenza di aggiornamento di 100Hz garantisce un caricamento fluido in vari programmi. Aiuta a ridurre gli scatti sullo schermo e le sfocature di movimento, aumentando la produttività del lavoro.