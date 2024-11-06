Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Un grande schermo TV LG QNED Mini LED montato contro una parete di mattoni bianchi con una piccola poltrona e un tavolo di fronte. Lo schermo mostra una foresta.

Vivi in grande l'evoluzione definitivadei TV LED

Scopri quanto può essere coinvolgente un TV con uno schermo ultra large che non scende a compromessi a livello di qualità dell'immagine.

Non hai mai visto un TV LCD come questo prima d'ora

I nostri TV QNED Mini LED sono retroilluminati con circa 30.000 Mini LED. Un numero straordinario che permette di riprodurre immagini luminosissime e di alta qualità. Grazie alle quasi 2.500 zone di dimming questi TV offrono un nero mozzafiato minimizzando l'effetto alone tipico dei TV LED, anche nelle scene più buie. Le immagini saranno così belle da essere magiche.

Immagine di mongolfiere che galleggiano in un cielo notturno. L'immagine è suddivisa in tre sezioni. La sinistra mostra l'oscuramento dell’Edge LED, la sezione in mezzo il Full Array con colori migliori ma qualche alone, e la destra con LG QNED Mini LED con neri profondi e quasi nessun alone. Immagini di tre diversi tipi di illuminazione a LED. Il bordo sinistro illuminato con effetto alone significativo. La parte in mezzo con Full Array con immagine migliore ma qualche alone. La destra mostra LG QNED Mini LED con molte luci più piccole e un'immagine nitida.

*Il numero di Mini LED e le zone di dimming si basano sul modello 8K da 86 pollici.
*Immagini simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità.

Uno schermo LCD di ultima generazione dalle dimensioni grandiose

I TV QNED Mini LED sono l'evoluzione definitiva dei TV LED, perché sposano le tecnologie Mini LED, Quantum Dot e NanoCell. Vedi tutti i contenuti in 4K e 8K, su vari modelli dagli schermi imponenti da 75 e 86 pollici.

Due TV LG QNED Mini LED ultra grandi da 75 e da 86 pollici affiancati su sfondo scuro. Lo schermo mostra il primo piano della faccia di un elefante.

*I piedini di supporto sono solo a scopo illustrativo. La base dei prodotti LG QNED per il mercato italiano è ad arco come illustrato nelle rispettive pagine di prodotto.

Compara i modelli e trova il TV che fa per te

Table Caption
Caratteristiche QNED99 QNED96 QNED91
QNED99 con immagine in primo piano di luminosi petali multicolore e logo 8K riportato sullo schermo.
Il migliore della sua categoria
QNED95 con immagine in primo piano di luminosi petali in tonalità di rosso e logo 8K riportato sullo schermo.
Uno straordinario TV QNED 8K Mini LED a tutto tondo
QNED90 con immagine in primo piano di luminosi petali in tonalità di giallo e arancione.
Il TV QNED 4K Mini LED ideale per il gaming
Schermo 8K (7680x4320) 86'' 8K (7680x4320) 75'' 4K (3840x2160) 75''
Audio 4.2 canali / 60W 2.2 canali / 40W 2.2 canali / 40W
Supporto Base ad arco Montaggio a parete opzionale Base ad arco Montaggio a parete opzionale Base ad arco Montaggio a parete opzionale
Processore Processore 8K α9 Gen4 con IA Processore 8K α9 Gen4 con IA Processore 4K α7 Gen4 con IA
Elaborazione AI AI Picture Pro 8K AI Sound Pro AI Picture Pro 8K AI Sound Pro AI Picture AI Sound
Colore Nano Color Pro / 100% Volume colore Nano Color Pro / 100% Volume colore Nano Color / 100% Volume colore
HDR Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG
HDMI 4 x HDMI 2.1 (di cui 1 con eARC) 4 x HDMI 2.1 (di cui 1 con eARC) 2 x HDMI 2.1 (di cui 1 con eARC) + 2 x HDMI 2.0
Gaming Game optimizer / Dashboard / ALLM / HGiG Game optimizer / Dashboard / ALLM / HGiG AMD FreeSync™ / VRR / Game optimizer / Dashboard / ALLM / HGiG
Assistenti smart Assistente Google, Alexa, Airplay 2 Assistente Google, Alexa, Airplay 2 Assistente Google, Alexa, Airplay 2
Controllo vocale Controllo vocale in vivavoce Controllo vocale in vivavoce Controllo vocale con telecomando
Piattaforma webOS 6.0, Telecomando puntatore con NFC webOS 6.0, Telecomando puntatore con NFC webOS 6.0, Telecomando puntatore
DOVE ACQUISTARE DOVE ACQUISTARE DOVE ACQUISTARE

*La disponibilità degli aggiornamenti del software può variare in base al modello e alla regione.

Un grande TV a schermo piatto installato su una parete grigia, circondato da arredamento moderno di colore grigio e nero. Lo schermo mostra tre alberi riflessi nell’acqua al tramonto.

Guarda come un TV ultra large arreda i tuoi spazi

Non sei sicuro della dimensione di schermo più adatta a te? Con il nostro Simulatore TV puoi scegliere le misure più in linea con la tua camera e verificare qual è la diagonale di schermo più adatta.

Guarda come un TV ultra large arreda i tuoi spazi PROVALO ORA >

OLED Self-lit

Schermi da 88, 83 e 77 pollici

OLED

QNED Mini LED

Schermi da 86 e 75 pollici

QNED

NanoCell

Schermi da 86 e 75 pollici

NANOCELL