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Микроволновая печь LG MS2535GISK NeoChef™ 25л

Микроволновая печь LG MS2535GISK NeoChef™ 25л

MS2535GISK
Front View
Front Open
Controls
Left Perspective semi open
Left Perspective semi Open
Right Perspective
Left Perspective
Left Perspective
right side
right side
Front View
Front Open
Controls
Left Perspective semi open
Left Perspective semi Open
Right Perspective
Left Perspective
Left Perspective
right side
right side

Основные характеристики

  • Технология Smart Inverter
  • Мощность микроволн 1000 Вт
  • Антибактериальное легкоочищаемое покрытие EasyClean™
  • Быстрый и равномерный подогрев и размораживание
  • Различные режимы приготовления, включая йогурт
Больше
Технология «Умный» инвертор

Технология «Умный»инвертор

10 лет гарантии на части магнетрона

10 лет гарантии на части магнетрона

Равномерный подогрев

Равномерный подогрев

Равномерное размораживание

Равномерное размораживание

Быстрое приготовление

Быстрое приготовление

Покрытие EasyClean

Покрытие EasyClean

Устойчивый поворотный столик

Устойчивый поворотный столик

Яркая LED-подсветка

Яркая LED-подсветка

*1 год гарантии на микроволновую печь
*10 лет гарантии на инверторный магнетрон (работа и выезд оплачивается потребителем)

Простой, универсальный, LG NeoChef™

Показана установленная на кухне печь LG Neochef™.

Смарт-инвертор LG

Наслаждайтесь вкусной едой благодаря равномерному разогреву и быстрой готовке

Ваши блюда будут гораздо более вкусными благодаря более равномерному и тщательному разогреву, позволяющему сохранить вкусовые качества.

Значок разогрева

Разогрев

Значок размораживания

Размораживание

Значок ферментации

Ферментация

Значок пара

Пар

Равномерность разогрева и размораживания

Не беспокойтесь о чрезмерной заморозке или перегреве

Смарт-инвертор точно контролирует температуру для равномерного разогрева и размораживания еды.
Быстрая готовка

Готовьте быстрее и с наслаждением

Благодаря системе контроля мощности распределение тепла в продуктах происходит в 1,5 раза быстрее.
Ферментация

Домашний йогурт без труда

Готовка с точным контролем температуры позволяет готовить домашний йогурт.
Пар

Простое приготовление полезных овощей на пару

Готовьте блюда на пару, используя удобные принадлежности.

*Принадлежности для готовки на пару могут отличаться в зависимости от страны и модели печи.

 

*Все видео и изображения представлены только в качестве иллюстрации.
*Фактический продукт может отличаться по причине постоянного усовершенствования.
*Доступность продукта зависит от страны.

Удобство для пользователя

Удобные функции для пользователя

Показано внутреннее пространство LG Neochef™, очищаемое вручную тряпкой

EasyClean™

Функция EasyClean™ позволяет быстро и удобно чистить печь.

Показана поворотная платформа с 8 точками опоры.

Устойчивая поворотная платформа

Показано внутреннее пространство LG Neochef™, освещенное светодиодной лампой.

LED лампа ярче в 3 раза

Показано большое блюдо в LG Neochef™.

Размер меньше, Объем больше

Печать

Все характеристики

Что говорят

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