About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
RU KZ

LG КІРІКТІРІЛЕ ОРНАТЫЛАТЫН ТЕХНИКАСЫ:

АПТА САЙЫН

САТЫП АЛЫҢЫЗ ДА, ҰТЫП АЛЫҢЫЗ

ЧЕКТІ ТІРКЕУ

ЖҮЛДЕЛЕР

21 қараша мен 18 желтоқсан аралығында LG кіріктіріле орнатылатын техникасын сатып алған жағдайда келесілерді ұтып алу мүмкіндігіне ие боласыз.

АПТА САЙЫНҒЫ ЖҮЛДЕЛЕР

Чекті тіркеңіз

21-27 қараша аралығы
28 қараша-4 желтоқсан аралығы
5-11 желтоқсан аралығы
12-18 желтоқсан аралығы

Келесілерді ұтып алу мүмкіндігіне ие болыңыз:

с 21 по 27 ноября

Келесілерді ұтып алу мүмкіндігіне ие болыңыз:

prize vacuum pod

Сымсыз шаңсорғыш
Сымсыз құлаққап

с 28 ноября по 4 желтоқсан

Келесілерді ұтып алу мүмкіндігіне ие болыңыз:

prize vacuum pod

Сымсыз шаңсорғыш
Қысқатолқынды пеш

с 4 по 10 желтоқсан

Келесілерді ұтып алу мүмкіндігіне ие болыңыз:

prize vacuum pod

Сымсыз шаңсорғыш
Сымсыз құлаққап

с 11 по 18 желтоқсан

Келесілерді ұтып алу мүмкіндігіне ие болыңыз:

prize vacuum pod

Сымсыз шаңсорғыш
Қысқатолқынды пеш

prize vacuum pod

Сымсыз шаңсорғыш
Сымсыз құлаққап

prize vacuum pod

Сымсыз шаңсорғыш
Қысқатолқынды пеш

prize vacuum pod

Сымсыз шаңсорғыш
Сымсыз құлаққап

prize vacuum pod

Сымсыз шаңсорғыш
Қысқатолқынды пеш

Науқаннын нәтижелері

30 қараша
7 желтоқсан
14 желтоқсан
21 желтоқсан

Сымсыз шаңсорғыш:

Ишмухаметов Галим


Сымсыз құлаққап:
Нургалиева Наталья


Сымсыз шаңсорғыш:

Агарева Юлия


Микротолқынды пеші:
Есбергенова Алмагуль


Сымсыз шаңсорғыш: Муратова Мерей Муратовна

Сымсыз құлаққап: Акмарал Камановна Сапарова

Сымсыз шаңсорғыш: Аягоз Мырзаболат

Микротолқынды пеші: Гималетдинова Сандугаш

30 қараша

Сымсыз шаңсорғыш:
Ишмухаметов Галим

Сымсыз құлаққап:
Нургалиева Наталья
7 желтоқсан

Сымсыз шаңсорғыш:
Агарева Юлия

Микротолқынды пеші:
Есбергенова Алмагуль
14 желтоқсан

Сымсыз шаңсорғыш:
Муратова Мерей Муратовна

Сымсыз құлаққап
Акмарал Камановна Сапарова
21 желтоқсан

Сымсыз шаңсорғыш:
Аягоз Мырзаболат

Микротолқынды пеші:
Гималетдинова Сандугаш

БАС ЖҮЛДЕЛЕР

Ұтыс ойын 21.12.22
dishwasher

Ыдыс жуатын машина

Давлетова Асель

fridge

Төменгі мұздатқыш камерасы бар тоңазытқыш

Нурия Камзиевна

washing machine

AI DD кір жуғыш машинасы

Екатерина Платонова

*Апта сайынғы ұтыс ойындарға LG компаниясының авторласқан серіктестерінің желісінен науқандық өнімді сатып алған және науқан өткізілетін кезеңде чек тіркеген тұлғалар қатысады. Бас жүлде ұту ойынына науқанның барлық талаптарын орындаған тұлғалар қатысады, апта сайынғы ұтыс ойынның жеңімпаздары қатыспайды.

ЖЕҢІМПАЗДАР

Ыдыс жуатын машина

Давлетова Асель

Төменгі мұздатқыш камерасы бар тоңазытқыш

Нурия Камзиевна

AI DD кір жуғыш машинасы

Екатерина Платонова

НАУҚАН ШАРТТАРЫ

step

Авторласқан серіктестердің желісінен
LG кіріктіріле орнатылатын техникасын сатып алыңыз

step

Чекті сайтқа тіркеңіз

step

Апта сайын жүлделер ұтып алыңыз
және бас жүлделер ұту ойынына қатысыңыз.

Науқанға қатысатын техника тізімі

Чекті науқанның соңына дейін сақтап қойыңыз

Апта сайынғы немесе Бас жүлде ұту ойындарында жеңіске жеткен жағдайда сыйлық тауарды сатып алған күннен бастап 14 күннің ішінде жіберіледі.

Науқанның толық ережесі

НАУҚАНҒА ҚАТЫСАТЫН КІРІКТІРІЛЕ
ОРНАТЫЛАТЫН ТЕХНИКА МОДЕЛЬДЕРІ

НАУҚАНҒА ҚАТЫСАТЫН СЕРІКТЕСТЕР

Науқанға қатысу үшін LG компаниясының төменде көрсетілген авторласқан
серіктестерінің желісінен LG кіріктіріле орнатылатын техникасын сатып алу керек.

technodom mechta sulpak evrika

Қосымша ақпарат алу үшін мына нөмірлерге хабарласа аласыз:

LG Electronics Қазақстан қолдау қызметі
ұялы телефоннан 2255
қала телефонынан 8 8000 805 805
Email: marketing@lge.kz
Жұмыс уақыты: 10.00-22.00 (күн сайын) (Астана қ. уақыты бойынша)

Духовка шкафтары
Ас пісіру беті
Ауа сорғыш
WSEZ7213B.CBKZCIS
HU641BAG.CBK3CIS
HCEZ2415S.CSTUCIS
WSEZ7213W.CWHZCIS
HU641BAG2.CBK3CIS
HCEZ2415S2.CSTUCIS
WSEZM7225B1.CBKZCIS
HU641DAG.CBK3CIS
HCEZ3615S.CSTUCIS
WSEZM7225S2.CSTZCIS
HU641DAG2.CBK3CIS
HCEZ3615S2.CSTUCIS
LB645E129T1.BSTZCIS
CBEZ2413B.CBKUCIS
HCEZ2427B.CBKUCIS
LB645E329T1.BBKZCIS
CBEZ2414B.CBKUCIS
HCEZ2427B2.CBKUCIS
LB646K329T1.BBDZCIS
HU641PH.CBKUCIS
LB645E059T1.BSTZCIS
HU642PH.CBKUCIS
LB646K059T2.BBDZCIS
HU642VH.CBKUCIS
LB645E479T1.BSTZCIS
LB646K479T2.BBDZCIS