Холодильник GC-J257CAEV
LG Side-by-Side 617л

GC-J257CAEV

Холодильник GC-J257CAEV
LG Side-by-Side 617л

Вид спереди на холодильник, установленный на кухне. Правая верхняя дверь открыта, на ней изображен круг и линия, ведущая к большему кругу, который показывает увеличенное изображение кнопки в левом нижнем углу открытой двери, которая имеет скрытую кнопку открытия.

Door-in-Door™

Быстрый и Легкий Доступ к Любимым Продуктам

Технология Door-in-Door™ дает вам легкий доступ к любимым продуктам с помощью скрытой кнопки открытия.

Видео крупным планом: сначала вода капает с хрустящего зеленого салата, затем вода капает на свежие красные помидоры, затем показана двигающаяся яркая влажная черника.
LinearCooling™

Дольше сохраняет свежесть продуктов

Технология LinearCooling™ уменьшает колебания температуры и сохраняет свежесть до 7 дней.

*Согласно результатам испытаний TÜV Rheinland с использованием внутренней методики тестирования LG для измерения времени, необходимого для потери веса пекинской капусты на 5% на полке в отсеке свежих продуктов в холодильнике LGE LinearCooling модели GSXV91NSAE. Результат может отличаться при фактическом использовании.

Вид спереди черного холодильника InstaView с подсветкой внутри. Содержимое холодильника видно через дверцу InstaView. Синие лучи подсвечивают содержимое холодильника с функцией DoorCooling.

DoorCooling+™

Равномерное и Быстрое Охлаждение

Благодаря технологии  DoorCooling+™ напитки будут холодными, а продукты останутся свежими дольше.

*Согласно результатам испытаний TÜV Rheinland с использованием внутренней методики тестирования LG, сравнивающей время снижения температуры воды в контейнере, помещенном в верхнюю корзину, между моделями с технологией DoorCooling+™ и без технологии DoorCooling+™. Только соответствующие модели. *Изображения изделия приведены исключительно в целях иллюстрации и могут отличаться от реального изделия. *Технология DoorCooling+™ прекращает работу при открытии двери.

Видео начинается с увеличения на диспенсере для воды. Внешняя сторона холодильника становится прозрачной, и теперь можно увидеть внутреннюю часть двери и механические детали форсунки диспенсера. Видео увеличивает масштаб, чтобы показать капли воды, проходящие через часть форсунки UVnano, которая уменьшает количество бактерий. Изображение уменьшается, чтобы снова показать внешнюю сторону холодильника, когда вода наливается в стакан.
UVnano™

Свежие форсунки диспенсера каждый день

Автоматическая очистка *99,99% бактерий водяной форсунки с помощью УФ-света.

*Технология UVnano (название функции: Self Care - Забота о Себе) была оценена в ходе лабораторных испытаний TÜV Rheinland с использованием внутренних методов тестирования для измерения снижения уровня E. coli, S. aureus и P. aeruginosa в образцах дистиллированной воды после воздействия УФ-светодиода изделия в течение 10 минут каждый час, в общей сложности в течение 24 часов при обычном домашнем использовании. Фактические результаты могут отличаться в зависимости от условий окружающей среды и использования. Изделие не лечит состояния, связанные со здоровьем, и не гарантирует, что вода, отфильтрованная с помощью изделия, не будет содержать загрязнений, таких как микробиологические частицы, влияющие на здоровье пользователей. *UVnano — это сочетание слов UV (ультрафиолет) и nanometer (единица длины).

Видео начинается с крупного плана панели «Hygiene Fresh+» на холодильнике. Вокруг летают различные бактерии, а затем все засасывается в панель «Hygiene Fresh+», и на панели загорается свет.

Hygiene Fresh+

Уменьшает бактерии и устраняет запахи, способствуя увеличению свежести

Благодаря технологии Hygiene Fresh+, устраняющей неприятные запахи и удаляющей до 99,999% бактерий, в вашем холодильнике всегда будет чисто. 

*Бактерии: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae. *Подтверждено Intertek по всем процессам и результатам, протокол испытания на соответствие ISO 27447. *Подсчет количества бактерий проводился до и после четырехчасовой реакции путем впрыскивания 0,2 мл бактериального раствора в антибактериальный фильтр. *Эффективность удаления бактерий — это результат лабораторного испытания, при котором подсчитывались непосредственно введенные в фильтр бактерии. *Результаты могут отличаться в реальных условиях использования. *Голубой свет на изображении выше служит только для иллюстрации.

Нижние ящики холодильника заполнены разноцветными свежими продуктами. На вставленном изображении увеличен рычаг управления, позволяющий выбрать оптимальный уровень влажности для сохранения свежести продуктов.
FRESHBalancer™

Всегда свежие продукты благодаря оптимальной влажности

Поддержка оптимальной влажности для продолжительного сохранения свежести фруктов и овощей.

Вид сбоку кухни с установленным в ней черным холодильником InstaView.

Улучшите интерьер благодаря ультраэлегантной двери

Ультраэлегантная дверь станет украшением любой кухни.

Вид сбоку кухни с установленным в ней черным холодильником InstaView.

БОЛЬШОЙ ОБЪЕМ

Храните больше благодаря увеличенному пространству

Большой объем позволяет хранить всю еду и напитки таким образом, чтобы они не загромождали вашу кухню.

*635 л:согласно стандарту ЕС, 635 л — объем холодильника LGE модели GSXV91NSAE. 

*27 куб. футов: согласно стандарту Северной Америки, 27 куб. футов — объем холодильника LGE модели LRS*2706.

Современная элегантность в каждой детали

Серебристые акценты и стенка цвета «металлик» придают дизайну премиальный вид снаружи и внутри.

Вид спереди на панель Metal Fresh цвета «металлик» с логотипом «Metal Fresh».

Metal Fresh™

Вид по диагонали на полку с панелями цвета «металлик» на внутренней стороне холодильника.

Металлическое декорирование

Вид по диагонали на верхнюю часть холодильника с демонстрацией мягкой светодиодной подсветки.

Мягкая светодиодная подсветка

*Metal Fresh™ — это фраза, составленная из слов 'metal laminated design' (дизайн с металлическими пластинами), который используется на вентиляционных отверстиях холодного воздуха, и 'NatureFresh' от LinearCooling™ и DoorCooling+™. 

*Использование металлических компонентов не обеспечивает свежесть продуктов в холодильнике.

LG ThinQ™

Смарт-управление, смарт-жизнь



Дистанционное управление

Smart-оповещение

Подключение и управление из любого места

Приложение LG ThinQ™ позволяет легко подключаться к холодильнику так, как вы никогда раньше не могли. Включите «Экспресс-заморозку» одним нажатием кнопки.

Подключайтесь для простого управления

Забыли закрыть дверь холодильника? Не беспокойтесь. Приложение LG ThinQ™ отправит уведомление прямо на ваш телефон, чтобы оповестить вас.

*Google и Google Home являются товарными знаками компании Google LLC. *Amazon, Alexa, Echo и все связанные с ними логотипы и знаки движения являются товарными знаками компании Amazon.com, Inc или ее аффилированных лиц. *В настоящее время технология LG SmartThinQ носит название LG ThinQ. *Смарт-функции и голосовой помощник могут отличаться в зависимости от страны и модели. Информацию о наличии сервиса можно получить у местного продавца или в компании LG. *Умная колонка с поддержкой голосового помощника в комплект не входит.

Логотип 10-летней гарантии на инверторный линейный компрессор рядом с логотипом линейного инвертора.

Сохраните свежесть, Охлаждайте быстрее, Экономьте больше электроэнергии

Инверторный линейный компрессор™ LG максимально сохраняет свежесть продуктов и позволяет снизить потребление энергии.

РАЗМЕРЫ

Характеристики

Размеры продукта (ШxВxГ, мм)

913 x 1790 x 735

Экономия энергии (кВт/год)

489

Тип компрессора

Компрессор со смарт-инвертором (BLDC)

InstaView

Нет

Door-in-Door

Да (Door-in-Door - Дверь в двери)

Отделка (двери)

Благороднаясталь

Все характеристики

БАЗОВЫЕ ХАРАКТЕРИСТИКИ

УРОВЕНЬ ЭНЕРГОЭФФЕКТИВНОСТИ

A+

Тип продукта

По бокам

Стандартная/встраиваемая ширина

Глубина стойки

ОБЪЕМ

Общий объем морозильной камеры (л)

250

Общий объем холодильной камеры (л)

424

Объем хранения в холодильнике (л)

412

УПРАВЛЕНИЕ И ДИСПЛЕЙ

Сигнал открытой двери

Да

Быстрая заморозка

Да

Внутренний LED-дисплей

LED дисплей

РАЗМЕРЫ И ВЕС

Масса упаковки (кг)

131

Размеры продукта (ШxВxГ, мм)

913 x 1790 x 735

Масса продукта (кг)

121

ФУНКЦИИ

Охлаждение двери+

Да

Door-in-Door

Да (Door-in-Door - Дверь в двери)

InstaView

Нет

ЛИНЕЙНОЕ охлаждение

Да

ОТСЕК ДЛЯ ЗАМОРОЗКИ

Прозрачная_корзина в двери

2

Ящик_морозильной камеры

2 прозрачных

Освещение в отсеке для заморозки

Верхняя светодиодная подвеска

Полка_Закаленное стекло

3

СИСТЕМА ЛЬДА И ВОДЫ

Автоматический генератор льда

Да (Spaceplus)

Ручной_генератор льда

Нет

Диспенсер для льда и воды

Кубики льда и колотый лед

Подключение к водопроводу

Подключение к водопроводу не требуется

Диспенсер только для воды

Нет

МАТЕРИАЛЫ И ОТДЕЛКА

Материал двери

PET

Отделка (двери)

Благороднаясталь

Плоский металлический канал (Metal Fresh)

F/R Метал

Тип рукоятки

Распылитель кармана

ПРОИЗВОДИТЕЛЬНОСТЬ

Тип компрессора

Компрессор со смарт-инвертором (BLDC)

Экономия энергии (кВт/год)

489

ОТСЕК ХОЛОДИЛЬНИКА

Прозрачная_корзина в двери

4

Корзина в двери_ящик для принадлежностей / Уголок для закусок

Да

Hygiene Fresh+

Да

Освещение холодильника

Верхняя светодиодная подвеска

Полка_Закаленное стекло

3

Овощной ящик

Да (2)

СМАРТ-ТЕХНОЛОГИЯ

Умная диагностика

Да

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Да

