Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Саундбар LG для телевизора 3.1-канальный | S60T

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Отзывы

Поддержка

Саундбар LG для телевизора 3.1-канальный | S60T

S60T

Саундбар LG для телевизора 3.1-канальный | S60T

Вид спереди на LG Soundbar S60T и сабвуфер

Изображения, используемые в обзоре продукта ниже, предназначены для ознакомительных целей. Для точного представления обратитесь к галерее изображений в верхней части страницы.

Саундбар LG на черном фоне, подсвеченный прожектором.

Идеальный звуковой компаньон для вашего телевизора LG TV

Дополните впечатления от телевизора LG TV саундбаром, прекрасно сочетающимся с его дизайном и звучанием.

Вас окружают грандиозные звуковые ландшафты

Изображение Саундбара LG, LG Remote и телевизора LG, на экране которых отображается интерфейс WOW. Изображение телевизора LG и саундбара LG в гостиной, где воспроизводится музыкальное представление. Белые звуковые волны, состоящие из капель, исходят из саундбара, огибая диван и жилое пространство, создавая объемный звук. Через окно виден городской пейзаж. Изображение LG Soundbar с тремя разными экранами телевизоров выше. На одном из них показывается фильм, на другом — концерт, а на третьем — новостная передача. Под саундбаром находятся значки «Концерт», «Новости» и «Фильм».

*Изображения экрана являются имитацией. 

Саундбары LG идеально дополняют впечатления от просмотра на телевизорах LG

WOW Interface

Простота - у вас под рукой

Получите доступ к WOW Interface через телевизор LG для простого и понятного управления саундбаром, например, для изменения режимов звука, профилей и доступа к другим удобным функциям даже во время просмотра. 

*Изображения на экране смоделированы.

**Использование пульта дистанционного управления LG TV Remote ограничено только определенными функциями.

***Совместимые телевизоры с WOW Interface: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Совместимые телевизоры с FHD 63 могут различаться в зависимости от года выпуска.

****WOW Interface может различаться в зависимости от модели саундбара.

*****Обратите внимание, что на момент покупки услуга может быть недоступна. Для обновлений требуется подключение к сети.

Почувствуйте каждую деталь звуковой панорамы

3.1-канальный превосходный звук

Завораживающий звук со всех сторон.

Станьте частью происходящего: мощный 340 Вт звук в формате 3.1 и сабвуфер создают яркие и реалистичные звуковые ландшафты.

Изображение телевизора LG и саундбара LG в гостиной, воспроизводящих музыкальное представление. Белые звуковые волны, состоящие из капель, исходят из саундбара, огибая диван и жилое пространство, создавая эффект объемного звука. Через окно виден городской пейзаж.

*Изображения экрана являются имитацией. 

Звук адаптируется под ваши предпочтения.

AI Sound Pro

Каждое настроение и жанр звучат правильно

AI Sound Pro классифицирует различные звуки на эффекты, музыку и голоса, а затем применяет идеальные настройки для создания оптимального звучания.

Саундбар LG демонстрирует три разных экрана телевизора. На первом, расположенном прямо над ним, воспроизводится музыкальный концерт с поющей женщиной. Экран телевизора с новостями перемещается на середину, и начинается воспроизведение. Затем экран телевизора, на котором показывается экшн-сцена с бегущей по лестнице женщиной, перемещается на середину, и начинается воспроизведение. Между телевизором и саундбаром находится звуковая волна, меняющая цвет при переключении экрана телевизора на другой, что соответствует жанру.

*Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

Чистый звук для чистой планеты

Переработанные материалы внутри

Внутренние детали изготовлены из переработанного пластика

В верхней и нижней частях саундбаров LG используется переработанный пластик. Доказательство того, что мы используем более экологичный подход к производству саундбаров.

Вид спереди на саундбар сзади и изображение металлической рамы саундбара спереди. Угловой вид на заднюю часть металлической рамы саундбара со словами «Recycled Plastic» («Переработанный пластик»), указывающими на край рамы.

*Точные сертификаты могут отличаться в зависимости от модели саундбара.

**Изображения экрана являются имитацией. 

***Использование переработанного пластика и сертификаты могут отличаться в зависимости от модели.

Переработанные материалы снаружи

Ткань джерси из пластиковых бутылок

Все саундбары LG продуманно спроектированы с учетом высокого процента использования восстановленных материалов. Глобальный стандарт вторичной переработки подтверждает, что полиэстеровая ткань джерси изготовлена из пластиковых бутылок.

На пиктограмме изображены пластиковые бутылки, а под ними — слова «пластиковые бутылки». Стрелка с правой стороны указывает на символ переработки, а под ним — фраза «Возрождаются в виде полиэстеровой джерси». Стрелка c правой стороны указывает на левую часть саундбара LG, а под ней — фраза «Саундбар LG с переработанной тканью».

*Точные сертификаты могут отличаться в зависимости от модели саундбара.

**Изображения экрана являются имитацией. 

***Использование переработанного пластика и сертификаты могут отличаться в зависимости от модели.

Печать

Характеристики

  • Количество каналов

    3.1

  • Выходная мощность

    340 W

  • Главный

    850 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Сабвуфер

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

Все характеристики

АКСЕССУАР

  • Оптический кабель

    Да

  • Дистанционное управление

    Да

  • Кронштейн для настенного монтажа

    Да

  • Гарантийный талон

    Да

АУДИОФОРМАТ

  • Dolby Digital

    Да

  • AAC

    Да

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Да

СОВМЕСТИМОСТЬ

  • Bluetooth кодек - SBC/AAC

    Да

  • Версия Bluetooth

    5.3

  • HDMI выход

    1

  • Оптический

    1

  • USB

    1

ТЕХНОЛОГИИ ДЛЯ УДОБСТВА

  • Управление через смартфон - Android/iOS

    Да

  • Управление саундбаром

    Да

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Да

  • WOW Interface

    Да

РАЗМЕРЫ (ШХВХГ)

  • Главный

    850 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Сабвуфер

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

ОБЩИЕ СВЕДЕНИЯ

  • Количество каналов

    3.1

  • Количество динамиков

    4 EA

  • Выходная мощность

    340 W

ПОДДЕРЖКА HDMI

  • Реверсивный звуковой канал ARC

    Да

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Да

МОЩНОСТЬ

  • Энергопотребление (основное устройство)

    33 W

  • Энергопотребление (сабвуфер)

    33 W

  • Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания (основное устройство)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания (сабвуфер)

    0.5 W ↓

ЗВУКОВОЙ ЭФФЕКТ

  • Усиление баса Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Да

  • Автоматическая подстройка под контент (AI Sound Pro)

    Да

  • Кино

    Да

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Да

  • Игра

    Да

  • Музыка

    Да

  • Спорт

    Да

  • Стандарт

    Да

ВЕС

  • Вес брутто

    9.8 kg

  • Главный

    2.5 kg

  • Сабвуфер

    5.7 kg

Наш выбор для Вас

Нужна дополнительная помощь с вашим продуктом?

Получить помощь

Свяжитесь с нами