SJ5B

Саундбар SJ5B, 320 Вт,2.1-канальный, 320 Вт, Адаптивный контроль звука

SJ5B

SJ5B

Саундбар SJ5B, 320 Вт,2.1-канальный, 320 Вт, Адаптивный контроль звука

Сабвуфер LG

Звук высокой четкости

Позволяет воспроизводить цифровые файлы в форматах высокого качества,
таких как FLAC, WAV и ALAC. Вы слышите такой же звук,
как и в оригинальной студийной записи.

Беспроводной сабвуфер

Разместите сабвуфер в удобном для вас месте и наслаждайтесь отличными басами.

Адаптивный контроль звука

Адаптивный контроль звука - собственная технология LG, улучшающая качество воспроизведения голоса. Анализируя уровень громкости голоса в режиме реального времени, технология ASC уменьшает мощность басов для придания кристальной четкости голосу (например, в диалогах/новостных программах).







Технология Auto Sound Engine

Технология LG Auto Sound Engine оптимизирует баланс звуковых частот, что позволяет избежать искажений в качестве воспроизведения даже на максимальном уровне громкости



Дизайн

Саундбар и ТВ идеально дополняют друг друга благодаря схожему дизайну.

Режим ожидания Bluetooth

Автоматический старт воспроизведения музыки через саундбар. Воспроизведение начнется даже если саундбар находится в спящем режиме, просто начните воспроизведение со смартфона по Bluetooth, и музыка зазвучит из динамиков саундбара.

Автоматическое воспроизведение музыки

Функция автоматического распознавания источника воспроизведения позволяет начать транслировать музыку со смартфона сразу же после обнаружения саундбаром Bluetooth сигнала смартфона.

Управление
с помощью пульта
от ТВ

Звуковая панель LG поставляется вместе с пультом дистанционного управления, но вы можете управлять ею при помощи своего пульта от телевизора*. (* Поддерживаются пульты дистанционного управления LG, Sony, Philips, Sharp, Panasonic, Vizio, Toshiba и Samsung.)

Широкие возможности подключения

Подключайтесь к любым устройствам через разъемы HDMI, USB, оптического входа и портативного входа, а также через Bluetooth.
Все характеристики

ВЫХОДНАЯ МОЩНОСТЬ

Количество каналов

2.1

Фронтальный динамик

60 Вт x 2

Динамик объемного звучания

Сабвуфер

200 Вт (беспроводной)

Аудио ЦАП

96 кГц / 24 бит

РАЗЪЕМЫ

Аудиовход

Оптический вход

●(1)

HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4)

●(1) / ●(1)

HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 1.4)

- / -

USB

Разъем для микрофона

FM тюнер

ТЕХНОЛОГИИ ДЛЯ УДОБСТВА

Управление через смартфон (приложение LG Music Flow Bluetooth) Android

Режим ожидания Bluetooth

Управление пультом от ТВ

Синхронизация звука с ТВ беспроводная по Bluetooth (LG ТВ)

Синхронизация звука с ТВ через оптический кабель

Автоматическое вкл. / выкл. при подключении через оптический кабель

А/В Синхронизация 0-300мс

SIMPLINK

Передача 4K

ARC (реверсивный звуковой канал)

Регулировка громкости сабвуфера (-15 - +6dB)

Приглушение звука

USB Host (аудио)

РЕЖИМЫ АУДИО

ASC (Адаптивный контроль звука)

Auto Sound Engine

Стандартный

Кино

Пользовательский эквалайзер

Ночной режим (Вкл/выкл)

Контроль динамического диапазона

Автоматическое регулирование громкости

ФОРМАТЫ И ОБРАБОТКА АУДИО

LPCM

Dolby Atmos

Dolby TrueHD

Dolby Digital Plus

Dolby Digital

Dolby Digital EX

Dolby Pro Logic

Dolby Pro Logic II

Dolby Pro Logic IIx

DTS Digital Surround

DTS-HD Master Audio

DTS-HD High Resolution

DTS-Neo 6

DTS-ES

DTS 96/24

FLAC до 192 кГц

OGG до 48 кГц

WAV

ALAC

MP3

WMA

AAC(MPEG4)

MPEG2 AAC

AAC+

AIFF

ЭНЕРГОПОТРЕБЛЕНИЕ ЗВУКОВАЯ ПАНЕЛЬ

Тип

Адаптор (25В, 1.52А)

Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания

0.5В

Энергопотребление

22Вт

ЭНЕРГОПОТРЕБЛЕНИЕ САБВУФЕР

Тип

100~240В, 50/60Гц

Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания

0.5Вт

Энергопотребление

33Вт

АКСЕССУАРЫ

Инструкция пользователя

Пульт ДУ

модель MA5

Батарейки для ПДУ

AAA x 2

Гарантийный талон

Крепление на стену в комплекте

ГАБАРИТЫ

Сабвуфер, размер (Ш x В x Г), мм

171 x 320 х 252

Основной модуль, размер (Ш x В x Г), мм

950 х 55 х 85

Сочетание с диагоналями ТВ

43" ↑

Основной модуль, вес нетто, кг

2.7

Сабвуфер, вес нетто, кг

4.2

Размер коробки (Ш x В x Г), мм

1005 x 373 x 223

Вес брутто, кг

9.6

Сабвуфер LG

SJ5B

Саундбар SJ5B, 320 Вт,2.1-канальный, 320 Вт, Адаптивный контроль звука