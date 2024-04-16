Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
  • Карточка USP: партнерство с will.i.am
  • Карточка USP: купольный высокочастотный динамик
  • Карточка USP: военный стандарт
  • Карточка USP: Удобный ремешок
  • вид спереди
  • вид спереди справа
  • вид сверху
  • вид сбоку
  • вид спереди слева
  • вид спереди снизу слева
  • порт usb крупным планом
  • вид сзади
  • вид спереди крупным планом
Основные характеристики

  • Двойные купольные высокочастотные динамики
  • Двойные пассивные излучатели
  • AI звук
  • AI калибровка
  • AI подсветка
  • Military стандарт
digital trends ЛУЧШАЯ ТЕХНОЛОГИЯ CES 2025

xboom Bounce

Digital Trends — Лучшая технология CES 2025

Лучшие аудиопродукты CES 2025

Red dot winner 2025 — Победитель

xboom Bounce

Red dot winner 2025 — Победитель

will.i.am в белом наряде и солнцезащитных очках держит xboom Bounce рядом с лицом.

Уникальное звучание xboom от will.i.am

Встречайте новый xboom Bounce созданный в коллаборации с  will.i.am. Музыка, стиль и технологии объединились, чтобы подарить вам особое звучание.

* Видео предназначено для демонстрационных целей

will.i.am — архитектор впечатлений LG для xboom Bounce

Компания LG привлекла will.i.am для переосмысления бренда xboom в направлении нового звучания и уникального стиля, поднимающегоя прослушивание музыки на новый уровень. Девятикратный лауреат премии «Грэмми» и икона поп-культуры, will.i.am лично работал над улучшением звучания всей линейки “xboom by will.i.am”, добиваясь более сбалансированного звука с тёплыми оттенками. Опыт will.i.am в музыке и технологиях помог ему точно настроить xboom Bounce для погружающего и динамичного звука с оживающими ритмами.

Звуковой интерфейс

Уникальный звуковой интерфейс, созданный will.i.am

Каждый системный звук новой xboom — включение, Bluetooth-подключение, регулировка громкости и другие — разработан лично will.i.am.

Погрузитесь в необычный звуковой интерфейс, созданный с точностью и вниманием к деталям.

will.i.am работает в студии, глядя на экран, расположенный под микрофоном.

Зарядись мощными битами и яркой энергией

Ощути, как ритм оживает благодаря двум пассивным излучателям. Музыка наполняет пространство сочными битами и динамичной энергией, заставляя двигаться под каждую ноту.

* Видео предназначено для демонстрационных целей

Динамичное звучание от купольных твитеров, созданных Peerless

Два купольных твитера от Peerless — признанного датского производителя премиальной акустики со столетней историей — обеспечивают насыщенное и реалистичное звучание с кристальной чёткостью и яркостью.

* Видео предназначено для демонстрационных целей

Прочная конструкция, соответствующая военному Military стандарту

Создана для активного отдыха и экстремальных условий. Прошла 7 испытаний на прочность по стандарту армии США — готова к любым вызовам, будь то дождь, пыль или жара.

xboom Bounce размещен на земле, покрытой влажными листьями, между корнем дерева и камнем. В левом верхнем углу размещен логотип военного стандарта.

* Фактические результаты или производительность могут варьироваться в зависимости от среды использования. 

** Подробности военных испытаний

- Стандарт испытаний: MIL-STD-810H

- Параметры испытаний: дождь, вибрация, удар, солевой туман, затопление, песчаная пыль и высокая температура

- Результат сертификации: ПРОЙДЕНА

- Дата сертификации: 18 декабря 2024 г.

xboom Bounce размещен в шестиугольной форме, и за ним находится кучка земли слева и всплеск воды справа.

Защита от воды и пыли по стандарту IP67

Можно смело брать с собой на пляж или к бассейну — защита IP67 делает xboom Bounce надёжным спутником в любой обстановке.

* Фактические результаты или производительность могут варьироваться в зависимости от среды использования. 

** IP67 обеспечивает полную защиту от пыли и других подобных частиц, а также полностью защищает от погружения в воду на глубину до 1 м на 30 минут.

xboom Grab размещен в шестиугольной форме, и за ним находится кучка земли слева и всплеск воды справа.

Развлекайся до самого утра — до 30 часов воспроизведения

Музыка не должна останавливаться раньше тебя. xboom Bounce работает до 30 часов на одном заряде, чтобы веселье длилось дольше.

* Указанное время воспроизведения основано на внутренних испытаниях при 50% громкости, с включенным Bluetooth и режимом улучшения голоса, и с выключенной подсветкой.

** Фактическое время воспроизведения может варьироваться.

﻿*** Аккумулятор можно заменять, запасные аккумуляторы продаются отдельно. 

**** Аккумулятор может быть заменен с использованием простых инструментов по усмотрению пользователя.

AI звук под любой музыкальный жанр

Выбирайте вручную ритм, мелодию или голосовой режим в зависимости от своих предпочтений или позвольте AI выбрать наиболее оптимальный режим. AI анализирует аудио и подстраивает звучание под жанр.

will.i.am держит xboom Bounce рядом со своим лицом.

AI калибровка

AI калибровка звука под пространство

AI определяет размеры и особенности помещения и настраивает звук, чтобы он был полным и чистым — будь то небольшая комната или просторное открытое пространство.

* Видео предназначено для демонстрационных целей

AI подсветка

AI подсветка, синхронизированная с музыкой

Искусственный интеллект распознаёт жанр музыки и подбирает оптимальное освещение под настроение: выбирайте свой режим - Голосовой, режим подсветки или атмосферный, а также отслеживай статус устройства через информационную подсветку.

* Видео предназначено для демонстрационных целей

Новый xboom Bounce — стильный дизайн и удобный ремешок

Продуманный до мелочей, он легко переносится благодаря ремешку, который не только делает транспортировку комфортной, но и добавляет оригинальности во внешний вид.

В левом верхнем углу xboom Bounce держится на руке кого-то с помощью ремешка. В правом верхнем углу человек в фиолетовой куртке держит xboom Bounce правой рукой. В левом нижнем углу will.i.am держит xboom Bounce левой рукой. В правом нижнем углу will.i.am в том же наряде держит xboom Bounce правой рукой.

На круге радужного цвета по часовой стрелке расположены динамики xboom Stage 301, Bounce и Grab. Рядом с xboom Grab изображение кнопки Auracast размещено в круге.

Подключай несколько колонок и усиливай атмосферу с Auracast™

Создавай звуковую сеть, связывай устройства и делись музыкой через Auracast™ — достаточно нажать одну кнопку. Погружайся в объёмный звук, подключив разные колонки.

* Только модели Bounce, Grab и Stage 301, выпущенные в 2025 году, могут быть подключены друг к другу.

** Представление носит иллюстративный характер. Фактический размер может варьироваться.

Моя кнопка

Контент в один клик

Открывайте эксклюзивный контент от xboom в одно касание — всё персонализируется в приложении LG ThinQ. Расслабьтесь с подборками для отдыха и восстановления, а также слушайте любимые треки с Apple Music или из локальных файлов без лишних действий.

Телефон с изображением приложения на нем и изображение виртуального приложения показаны с левой и правой стороны. Изображения приложения и логотип Apple Music находятся на левой стороне, а изображения приложения и логотип LG ThinQ — на правой стороне. Внизу показана верхняя часть xboom Grab с выделенной кнопкой «Моя кнопка».

* Доступ к контенту лечебной терапии можно получить после его загрузки через приложение ThinQ.

Печать

Все характеристики

