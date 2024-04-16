Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Stage301
Карточка USP: партнерство с will.i.am
Карточка USP: сабвуфер и среднечастотные динамики
Карточка USP: готовая сцена
Карточка USP: Сменный аккумулятор
вид спереди
вид спереди сбоку
вид спереди сверху
вид спереди снизу
вид снизу сбоку
вид сбоку справа
вид сзади сбоку
вид сзади
вид сверху
вид сзади сбоку крупным планом

Основные характеристики

  • Сабвуфер и среднечастотные динамики от Peerless
  • AI звук
  • AI калибровка
  • AI подсветка
  • Клиновидный дизайн
  • Сменный аккумулятор
Логотип 2025 Tech Radar Award

Tech Radar

Лучшая колонка для вечеринок

Тёплое, насыщенное и яркое звучание LG

Логотип награды Digital Trends 2025

xboom Stage 301

Digital Trends — Лучшая технология CES 2025

Лучшие аудиопродукты CES 2025

Логотип Red dot winner 2025

xboom Stage 301

Red dot winner 2025 — Победитель

will.i.am в черном наряде и солнцезащитных очках держит xboom Stage 301 на плече.

Уникальное звучание xboom от will.i.am

Познакомьтесь с xboom Stage 301 — колонкой, созданной при участии will.i.am. Музыка, стиль и технологии объединились, чтобы подарить вам особое звучание.

* Видео предназначено для демонстрационных целей

will.i.am - архитектор впечатлений LG для xboom Stage 301

Компания LG привлекла  will.i.am для переосмысления бренда XBOOM -  теперь это новый уровень звучания и стиля. Девятикратный лауреат премии «Грэмми» и настоящий символ поп-культуры, will.i.am вдохнул в XBOOM свежую энергию.

Каждая модель из серии «XBOOM by will.i.am» профессионально доработана самим артистом: более сбалансированное звучание с тёплыми оттенками. Благодаря глубоким знаниям в музыке и технологиях, will.i.am настроил XBOOM Stage 301 для мощного, дерзкого звучания, которое превращает любую вечеринку в незабываемое событие.

Звуковой интерфейс

Уникальный звуковой интерфейс, созданный will.i.am

Каждый системный звук новой xboom — включение, Bluetooth-подключение, регулировка громкости и другие — разработан лично will.i.am.

Погрузитесь в необычный звуковой интерфейс, созданный с точностью и вниманием к деталям.

will.i.am работает в студии, глядя на экран, расположенный под микрофоном.

Мощное фирменное звучание сабвуфера и среднечастотных динамиков, созданных экспертами Peerless.

Добавьте драйва вашей вечеринке с объёмным стереозвуком и глубоким басом.

Сабвуфер 6,5" и среднечастотные динамики 2,5", созданные датским аудиобрендом Peerless с вековой историей, обеспечивают выдающееся качество звука.

Готовая сцена в любом месте

Клиновидный дизайн превращает любое пространство в сцену. Можно разместить под углом или установить на стойку — выбирайте удобный вариант под своё пространство.

Слева xboom Stage 301 стоит на земле перед танцующими людьми. Посередине xboom Stage 301 установлен на стойке рядом с ударной установкой. Справа xboom Stage 301 размещен на столе в гостиной.

* Стойка продается отдельно.

Новая xboom stage 301 — возьмите атмосферу вечеринки с собой куда угодно.

Удобная ручка для переноски. Возьмите музыку с собой куда угодно.

Сверху will.i.am в черном наряде держит xboom Stage 301 на плече. Посередине частичное изображение xboom Stage 301, который держит рука — слева, а изображение крупного плана ручки — справа. Снизу слева will.i.am в белом наряде стоит рядом с xboom Stage 301, размещенным на земле. Снизу справа will.i.am держит xboom Stage 301 правой рукой.

AI звук под любой музыкальный жанр

Выберите вручную один из режимов: ритм, мелодия или голос, в зависимости от ваших предпочтений, или доверьтесь AI, который автоматически выберет оптимальный режим. AI анализирует аудио и подстраивает звук под выбранный жанр.

will.i.am in white outfit and white cap is holding xboom Stage 301 with his both arms to his face.

AI калибровка

Объёмный, насыщенный звук для любого пространства

Без настроек колонок и помещения . AI сам откалибрует звук под размер и форму комнаты.

Наслаждайтесь чистым и насыщенным звуком в любом уголке помещения.

AI подсветка, синхронизированная с музыкой

Подсветка адаптируется под музыку в реальном времени.

AI анализирует жанры и настраивает свет под вашу музыку.

Двойная световая панель создаёт яркую и живую атмосферу на вечеринке.

Karaoke и DJ-сеты для ещё больше драйва

Ощути себя на сцене с многофункциональными возможностями караоке и зажигательными DJ-сетами в приложении LG ThinQ. Управляй громкостью микрофона и инструментов с помощью удобных ручек.

On the left xboom Stage 301's top view with its knobs and buttons marked. To the right two mobile phones are placed with the xboom app screens shown.

Съёмная батарея для бесконечной вечеринки

Веселитесь весь день благодаря 12 часам воспроизведения и запасному аккумулятору. Просто меняйте аккумулятор по мере необходимости, чтобы веселье длилось 24 часа.

* Дополнительные батареи продаются отдельно.

* Детали тестирования батареи

- Источник аудио: 12 тестовых треков североамериканской и европейской музыки в режиме повтора

- Режим: воспроизведение через Bluetooth

- Устройство-источник: Samsung Galaxy A24, с громкостью 20%, включенным Clear Voice EQ и выключенной подсветкой

- Тип тестирования: внутреннее тестирование

Водонепроницаемость IPX4

Класс защиты IPX4 позволяет не бояться брызг — колонку можно спокойно брать с собой на мероприятия у воды.

Показана сторона открытого бассейна, позади которого стоит группа людей. xboom Stage 301 размещен лицом к бассейну с брызгами воды на нем.

* IPX4 защищает от брызг воды с любого направления, как минимум, в течение 10 минут.

На круге радужного цвета по часовой стрелке расположены динамики xboom Grab, Bounce и Stage 301. Рядом с xboom Stage 301 изображение кнопки Auracast размещено в круге.

Подключайте несколько колонок и усиливайте атмосферу с помощью Auracast™

Создайте ссылку для вечеринки для объединения устройств и передавайте звук через Auracast™ — подключайтесь мгновенно с помощью отдельной кнопки и погружайтесь в мощное звучание, усиливаемое несколькими колонками.

* Только модели Stage 301, Bounce и Grab, выпущенные в 2025 году, могут быть подключены друг к другу.

** Представление носит иллюстративный характер. Фактический размер может варьироваться.

Моя кнопка

Контент в один клик

Открывайте эксклюзивный контент от xboom в одно касание — всё персонализируется в приложении LG ThinQ. Расслабьтесь с подборками для отдыха и восстановления, а также слушайте любимые треки с Apple Music или из локальных файлов без лишних действий.

Телефон с изображением приложения на нем и изображение виртуального приложения показаны с левой и правой стороны. Изображения приложения и логотип Apple Music находятся на левой стороне, а изображения приложения и логотип LG ThinQ — на правой стороне. Внизу показана верхняя часть xboom Stage 301 с выделенной кнопкой «Моя кнопка».

* Доступ к контенту лечебной терапии можно получить после его загрузки через приложение ThinQ.

