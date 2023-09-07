About Cookies on This Site

50-дюймовый UHD смарт-телевизор LG UR91 2023 года

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Отзывы

Поддержка

Где купить

50-дюймовый UHD смарт-телевизор LG UR91 2023 года

50UR91006LA

50-дюймовый UHD смарт-телевизор LG UR91 2023 года

(5)
*Изображения, представленные в описании продукта ниже, приведены для примера.
*Более подробные изображения продукта можно посмотреть в галерее в верхней части страницы.
Изображение природы со скалами, расположенными друг напротив друга сверху и снизу, демонстрирующее контрастность и передачу деталей.

Видимость всех деталей

Телевизор LG UHD с технологией HDR10 Pro обеспечивает оптимальные уровни яркости для ярких цветов и потрясающей детализации.

*HDR10 Pro не является форматом динамической тональной компрессии LG Dynamic Tone Mapping и применяется покадрово для контента HDR10.

Процессор α5 AI 4K Gen5

Получайте незабываемые впечатления от просмотра

Процессор α5 AI 4K Gen6 позволяет полностью погрузиться в контент, демонстрируемый на экране вашего LG UHD телевизора.

*UR80/86 оснащается процессором α7 AI 4K Gen6.*86' UR80 оснащен процессором α7 AI 4K Gen6.
Пейзаж: сравнение качества изображения в контенте без разрешения 4K и с разрешением 4K.

Новый взгляд на масштаб с разрешением 4K

Смотрите любой не 4К контент в разрешении 4K на большом UHD-экране и каждую минуту наслаждайтесь четкостью и точностью изображения.

*Качество изображения масштабированного изображения может отличаться в зависимости от разрешения исходного изображения.

Интеллектуальный контроль яркости

Интеллектуальный контроль яркости обеспечивает отличный уровень яркости в любой окружающей обстановке, адаптируя яркость к освещению помещения.

Экран, на котором показан лес, яркость которого регулируется в зависимости от условий освещения.

Телевизор UHD установлен на стене​ в режиме дзен.

Смотрите телевизор UHD в полном масштабе

'Смотрите свой любимый контент крупным планом на ультра большом 4К UHD телевизоре

Смарт-камера LG

Благодаря простой установке телевизора и тонкому дизайну смарт-камера LG позволяет проводить дистанционные совещания на большом экране.

Женщина, сидящая на краю дивана, держит в руках ноутбук и смотрит телевизор. На экране телевизора вы можете видеть четырех человек, участвующих в видеоконференции.

*LG Smart камера продается отдельно.

Умный помощник и возможности подключения

UHD-телевизор LG поднимает удобство использования на совершенно новый уровень благодаря поддержке Apple AirPlay, HomeKit и Matter. Удобно управляйте подключенной бытовой техникой и смотрите нужную информацию, используя простые голосовые команды.

 

Логотип Apple AirPlay Логотип «Работает с Apple Home» Логотип «Работает с Matter»

*'Поддержка сервисов и функций Matter может зависеть от подключенных устройств. Начальное подключение для ThinQ и Matter осуществляется через мобильное приложение ThinQ.

Apple, логотип Apple и Apple TV, AirPlay и HomeKit являются торговыми знаками Apple Inc, зарегистрированными в США и других странах.

*Поддерживаемые меню и приложения могут отличаться в зависимости от страны.

*Доступность голосового управления зависит от страны и продукта.

*Отображаемые меню могут быть изменены к моменту выпуска продукта.

* Поддержка AirPlay 2 и HomeKit зависит от региона.

Изображение пары, смотрящей шоу на телевизоре LG UHD.

Погружение совсем как в кинотеатре

Смотрите видео с разрешением 4K и наслаждайтесь просмотром, как в кинотеатре.

РЕЖИССЕРСКИЙ РЕЖИМ™

Наслаждайтесь фильмами в тех цветах, как это было задумано режиссером, без коррекции текстуры или других визуальных настроек фильма.

 

Кинорежиссер смотрит на большой телевизионный монитор, что-то монтируя. На экране телевизора виден башенный кран на фоне фиолетового неба. Логотип режиссерского режима расположен в правом нижнем углу.

*Поддержка РЕЖИССЕРСКОГО РЕЖИМА™ может зависеть от страны.

Показаны логотипы стриминговых сервисов с их фильмами справа от каждого логотипа. Показаны изображения «Уэнсдей» от Netflix и «Кольца власти» от PRIME VIDEO.

Развлечения

 

Бесконечный контент по запросу

Легко наслаждайтесь контентом самых крупных стриминговых платформ непосредственно на экране LG UHD.

*Требуется подписка на Netflix.
*Amazon, Prime Video и другие связанные логотипы являются торговыми марками Amazon.com, Inc. или ее филиалами. Применяются тарифы Amazon Prime и/или Prime Video. Подробную информацию смотрите на сайте primevideo.com/terms.
*Поддерживаемые услуги могут отличаться в зависимости от страны.

Видео с изображением автомобиля, проезжающего по городской улице в сумерки.

Игры уровня AAA начинаются здесь

Получайте совершенно новый уровень погружения в игры благодаря быстрому и плавному геймплею.

Оптимизатор игр

HGiG

Оптимизатор игр и панель управления

Все настройки для оптимального геймплея в одном месте. Игровая панель позволяет быстро менять настройки игры в зависимости от жанра.

HGiG

LG сотрудничает с крупнейшими представителями игровой индустрии, позволяя вам наслаждаться новейшими HDR-играми с максимальным погружением в геймплей.

*Доступность обновлений программного обеспечения может зависеть от модели и региона.

* Параметры меню оптимизатора игр могут отличаться в зависимости от серии.

*HGiG — это добровольная группа компаний игровой и телеиндустрии, которые создают публичные нормативные документы с целью улучшения качества игр в HDR для пользователей.

Ящик для цветов, изготовленный из переработанной упаковки UHD-телевизора LG.

Устойчивое развитие

 

Экологичность

В измененной упаковке LG UHD используется одноцветная печать и коробка, пригодная для вторичной переработки.

*Содержимое упаковки может отличаться в зависимости от модели или страны.

      Печать

      Характеристики

      Тип дисплея

      4K UHD

      Частота обновления

      60Гц

      Процессор

      Интеллектуальный процессор α5 6-го поколения 4К

      HDR (Расширенный динамический диапазон))

      HDR10 / HLG

      Все характеристики

      ДОСТУПНОСТЬ

      Оттенки серого

      Да

      Высокая контрастность

      Да

      Инвертировать цвета

      Да

      АКСЕССУАРЫ В КОМПЛЕКТЕ

      Кабель питания

      Да (Съемный)

      Пульт

      Magic Remote

      Батарейки для пульта дистанционного управления

      Да (AA x 2ШТ)

      АУДИО

      AI Звук (*AI - искусственный интеллект)

      AI Звук Pro (Виртуальный 5.1.2 Up-mix)

      AI Акустическая настройка (*AI - искусственный интеллект)

      Да

      Аудио кодек

      AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (См. руководство)

      Аудио выход

      20Вт

      Bluetooth Surround Ready

      Да (2-стороннее воспроизведение)

      Чистый голос Pro

      Да

      LG Синхронизация звука

      Да

      Одновременный вывод звука

      Да

      Звуковой режим

      Да

      Направление динамика

      Вниз

      Акустическая система

      2.0 Канал

      ПОДКЛЮЧЕНИЕ

      Поддержка Bluetooth

      Да (v 5.0)

      CI-слот

      1шт

      Ethernet- вход

      1шт

      HDMI Обратный звуковой канал

      eARC (HDMI 2)

      HDMI-вход

      3 шт (поддерживает eARC, ALLM как указано в HDMI 2.1)

      RF вход (антенна/кабель)

      2шт

      Simplink (HDMI CEC)

      Да

      SPDIF (Оптический цифровой аудио выход)

      1шт

      USB-вход

      2шт (v 2.0)

      Wi-Fi

      Да (Wi-Fi 5)

      ГАБАРИТЫ И ВЕС

      Размеры упаковки (ШхВхГ)

      1215 x 810 x 172

      Вес упаковки

      20.1

      Размеры телевизора без подставки (ШхВхГ)

      1123 x 652 x 29.7

      Размеры телевизора с подставкой (ШхВхГ)

      1123 x 721 x 260

      Тумба под ТВ (ШхГ)

      500 x 260

      Вес телевизора без подставки

      13.0

      Вес телевизора с подставкой

      16.8

      Крепление VESA (ШхВ)

      200 x 200

      ИГРЫ

      Оптимизатор игр

      Да (Игровая панель)

      ALLM (Автоматический режим с низкой задержкой)

      Да

      Режим HGIG

      Да

      ИЗОБРАЖЕНИЕ (ДИСПЛЕЙ)

      Тип подсветки

      Edge

      Разрешение экрана

      4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

      Тип дисплея

      4K UHD

      Частота обновления

      60Гц

      ИЗОБРАЖЕНИЕ (ОБРАБОТКА)

      AI Управление яркостью (*AI - искусственный интеллект)

      Да

      AI Масштабирование ( *AI - искусственный интеллект)

      4K Масштабирование

      Технология затемнения

      Локальное затемнение

      Динамическое отображение тонов

      Да

      FILMMAKER MODE ™

      Да

      HDR (Расширенный динамический диапазон))

      HDR10 / HLG

      Режим изображения

      9 режимов: Яркий, Стандартный, Эко, Кино, Спорт, Игра, Режиссерский, Светлая комната (ISF), Темная комната (ISF)

      Процессор

      Интеллектуальный процессор α5 6-го поколения 4К

      ИСТОЧНИК ПИТАНИЯ

      Источник питания ( напряжение, Гц)

      Переменного тока 100~240В 50-60Гц

      Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания

      Менее 0.5Вт

      SMART TV

      Семейные настройки

      Да

      Веб-браузер

      Да

      Интеллектуальное распознавание голоса

      Да

      Пульт Magic Remote

      В комплекте

      Операционная система (ОС)

      webOS 23

      Передача из Комнаты в комнату

      Да (Получатель)

      Приложение для удаленного управления смартфоном

      Да (LG ThinQ)

      Спортивное оповещение

      Да

      ThinQ

      Да

      Совместимость с USB-камерой

      Да

      Работает с Apple AirPlay 2

      Да

      50UR91006LA

      50-дюймовый UHD смарт-телевизор LG UR91 2023 года