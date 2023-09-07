About Cookies on This Site

75-дюймовый UHD смарт-телевизор LG UR78 2023 года

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Отзывы

Поддержка

Где купить

75-дюймовый UHD смарт-телевизор LG UR78 2023 года

75UR78009LL

75-дюймовый UHD смарт-телевизор LG UR78 2023 года

(5)

*Изображения, представленные в описании продукта ниже, приведены для примера.

*Более подробные изображения продукта можно посмотреть в галерее в верхней части страницы.

Изображение природы со скалами, расположенными друг напротив друга сверху и снизу, демонстрирующее контрастность и передачу деталей.

Видимость всех деталей

Телевизор LG UHD с технологией HDR10 Pro обеспечивает оптимальные уровни яркости для ярких цветов и потрясающей детализации. 

*HDR10 Pro не является форматом динамической тональной компрессии LG Dynamic Tone Mapping и применяется покадрово для контента HDR10.

Процессор α5 AI 4K Gen6

Получайте незабываемые впечатления от просмотра

Процессор α5 AI 4K Gen6 позволяет полностью погрузиться в контент, демонстрируемый на экране вашего LG UHD.

*UR80/86 оснащается процессором α7 AI 4K Gen6.

Пейзаж: сравнение качества изображения в контенте без разрешения 4K и с разрешением 4K.

Новый взгляд на масштаб с разрешением 4K

Смотрите любой не 4К контент в разрешении 4K на большом UHD-экране и каждую минуту наслаждайтесь четкостью и точностью изображения.

*Качество изображения масштабированного изображения может отличаться в зависимости от разрешения исходного изображения.

Интеллектуальный контроль яркости

Интеллектуальный контроль яркости обеспечивает отличный уровень яркости в любой окружающей обстановке, адаптируя яркость к освещению помещения.

Экран, на котором показан лес, яркость которого регулируется в зависимости от условий освещения.

Телевизор UHD установлен на стене​ в режиме дзен.

Смотрите телевизор UHD в полном масштабе

Смотрите свой любимый контент крупным планом на ультра большом 4К UHD телевизоре.

Идеальная пара для полноты звука

Идеальное сочетание для наслаждения кристально чистым звуком —таким, каким он был задуман.

Нижняя половина экрана и нижняя половина саундбара На экране телевизора показаны белые кони, скачущие над водой.

Потрясающий интерфейс

Разнообразие настроек

При подключении к телевизору LG ваш саундбар автоматически переключается в режим звука саундбара. Помимо этого, вы можете наслаждаться 3 дополнительными режимами для наилучшего звука.

На экране телевизора показан интерфейс изменения настроек.

*Данная функция поддерживается только на моделях телевизоров 2023 года. Поддержка зависит от модели.
*Поддерживаемые функции зависят от модели саундбара LG.

Новый главный экран webOS 23

Адаптируется под ваши предпочтения

Новый главный экран webOS 23 — это центр, который вращается вокруг вас, адаптируясь под ваши предпочтения.

*Список доступных сервисов зависит от региона или страны.
*Для сервисов OTT требуется отдельная подписка.

Мой профиль

Получайте индивидуальные рекомендации по фильмам, информацию о следующих играх команды, за которую вы болеете, и индивидуальные уведомления — все это в одном месте, адаптированном под ваши предпочтения.

*В зависимости от региона и подключения к сети может быть показан сокращенный или ограниченный контент.
*Можно создать неограниченное количество профилей, однако на главном экране будет отображаться не более 10 профилей.

Быстрая карточка

Создавайте специальные карточки для ваших любимых приложений и сервисов. Расположите их по своему усмотрению и быстро переходите к избранному контенту.

Консьерж на базе искусственного интеллекта

Получайте рекомендации о контенте, который может вам понравиться, на базе вашей истории голосового поиска.

На экране телевизора показано лицо мужчины и рекомендованные ключевые слова.

*Доступность сервиса может отличаться в зависимости от региона и серии.
*Функция 'For you keyword' может работать только в странах, которые поддерживают NLP на языке этого региона.

Смарт-камера LG

Благодаря простой установке телевизора и тонкому дизайну смарт-камера LG позволяет проводить дистанционные совещания на большом экране.

Женщина, сидящая на краю дивана, держит в руках ноутбук и смотрит телевизор. На экране телевизора вы можете видеть четырех человек, участвующих в видеоконференции.

*Смарт-камера LG Smart продается отдельно.

Умный помощник и возможности подключения

UHD-телевизор LG поднимает удобство использования на совершенно новый уровень благодаря поддержке Apple AirPlay, HomeKit и Matter. Удобно управляйте подключенной бытовой техникой и смотрите нужную информацию, используя простые голосовые команды.

Логотип Apple AirPlay Логотип «Работает с Apple Home» Логотип «Работает с Matter»

*'Поддержка сервисов и функций Matter может зависеть от подключенных устройств. Начальное подключение для ThinQ и Matter осуществляется через мобильное приложение ThinQ.
*Apple, логотип Apple и Apple TV, AirPlay и HomeKit являются торговыми знаками Apple Inc, зарегистрированными в США и других странах.
*Поддерживаемые меню и приложения могут отличаться в зависимости от страны.
*Доступность голосового управления зависит от страны и продукта.
*Отображаемые меню могут быть изменены к моменту выпуска продукта.
* Поддержка AirPlay 2 и HomeKit зависит от региона.

Изображение пары, смотрящей шоу на телевизоре LG UHD.

Погружение совсем как в кинотеатре

Смотрите видео с разрешением 4K и наслаждайтесь просмотром, как в кинотеатре.

РЕЖИССЕРСКИЙ РЕЖИМ™

Наслаждайтесь фильмами в тех цветах, как это было задумано режиссером, без коррекции текстуры или других визуальных настроек фильма. 

Кинорежиссер смотрит на большой телевизионный монитор, что-то монтируя. На экране телевизора виден башенный кран на фоне фиолетового неба. Логотип режиссерского режима расположен в правом нижнем углу.

*Поддержка РЕЖИССЕРСКОГО РЕЖИМА™ может зависеть от страны.

Показаны логотипы стриминговых сервисов с их фильмами справа от каждого логотипа. Показаны изображения «Уэнсдей» от Netflix и «Кольца власти» от PRIME VIDEO.

Развлечения

Бесконечный контент по запросу

Легко наслаждайтесь контентом самых крупных стриминговых платформ непосредственно на экране LG UHD. 

*Требуется подписка на Netflix.
*Amazon, Prime Video и другие связанные логотипы являются торговыми марками Amazon.com, Inc. или ее филиалами. Применяются тарифы Amazon Prime и/или Prime Video. Подробную информацию смотрите на сайте primevideo.com/terms.
*Поддерживаемые услуги могут отличаться в зависимости от страны.
*Количество каналов и доступность контента могут зависеть от продукта и региона.

Видео с изображением автомобиля, проезжающего по городской улице в сумерки.

Игры уровня AAA начинаются здесь

Получайте совершенно новый уровень погружения в игры благодаря быстрому и плавному геймплею.

Оптимизатор игр

HGiG

Оптимизатор игр и панель управления

Все настройки для оптимального геймплея в одном месте. Игровая панель позволяет быстро менять настройки игры в зависимости от жанра.

HGiG

LG сотрудничает с крупнейшими представителями игровой индустрии, позволяя вам наслаждаться новейшими HDR-играми с максимальным погружением в геймплей.

*Доступность обновлений программного обеспечения может зависеть от модели и региона.
*Параметры меню оптимизатора игр могут отличаться в зависимости от серии.
*HGiG — это добровольная группа компаний игровой и телеиндустрии, которые создают публичные нормативные документы с целью улучшения качества игр в HDR для пользователей.

Ящик для цветов, изготовленный из переработанной упаковки UHD-телевизора LG.

Устойчивое развитие

Экологичность

В измененной упаковке LG UHD используется одноцветная печать и коробка, пригодная для вторичной переработки.

*Содержимое упаковки может отличаться в зависимости от модели или страны.

Печать

Все характеристики

ГАБАРИТЫ И ВЕС

Размеры упаковки (ШхВхГ)

1820 x 1115 x 200

Вес упаковки

40.7

Размеры телевизора без подставки (ШхВхГ)

1678 x 964 x 59.9

Размеры телевизора с подставкой (ШхВхГ)

1678 x 1027 x 361

Тумба под ТВ (ШхГ)

1344 x 361

Вес телевизора без подставки

31.4

Вес телевизора с подставкой

31.8

Крепление VESA (ШхВ)

400 x 400

75UR78009LL

75-дюймовый UHD смарт-телевизор LG UR78 2023 года