75-дюймовый телевизор Smart TV LG QNED evo AI QNED92 MiniLED 4K 2025 года

75-дюймовый телевизор Smart TV LG QNED evo AI QNED92 MiniLED 4K 2025 года

75-дюймовый телевизор Smart TV LG QNED evo AI QNED92 MiniLED 4K 2025 года

75QNED92A6A
Вступительное видео о QNED92 USP.
Вид спереди на телевизор LG QNED evo QNED92, логотип LG QNED evo Al в верхнем углу. LG QNED evo TV отображает красочные текстуры, напоминающие мазки краски, сливающиеся воедино.
Вид сзади на телевизор LG QNED evo QNED92.
Вид слева и сбоку на телевизор LG QNED evo QNED92.
Вид спереди и вид сбоку на телевизор Smart TV LG QNED evo AI QNED92 4K с отображением его длины, ширины, высоты и глубины.
Брызги красок разлетаются вверх разноцветными всплесками. Сертификация Intertrek, подтверждающая независимые испытания, размещена под изображением. Заголовок рассказывает о новой и уникальной технологии широкого цветового охвата от LG, которая позволяет видеть яркие цвета на экране.
Голографический 3D-цветок со множеством тонов и оттенков на черном фоне. Разрешение и детализация изображения цветка демонстрируют возможности технологии QNED MiniLED воспроизводить изображения с исключительной передачей цвета, яркостью и контрастностью. Заголовок рассказывает о том, как MiniLED улучшает четкость и обеспечивает исключительный контраст.
ИИ-процессор alpha 8 Gen2 сияет фиолетовым и розовым светом, и из него исходят разноцветные вспышки света. Заголовок рассказывает о том, как процессор обеспечивает качество 4K, потрясающие цвета и яркость. Текст на изображении гласит: примерно в 1,7 раза больше NPU для нейронной обработки ИИ и в 1,4 раза быстрее работа CPU.
Семья сидит на диване лицом к установленному на стене телевизору LG QNED TV, а маленькая девочка указывает на экран, где изображены два дельфина. Заголовок рассказывает о том, как можно наслаждаться высоким разрешением на огромном экране.
Экран телевизора LG TV с AI Magic Remote на переднем плане. Выделена кнопка «ИИ», а в облачке представлен текст: «Предложи фильм, который мне понравится». На экране мы видим иконку пользователя E, что указывает на то, что ИИ-функция Voice ID смогла распознать пользователя по голосу и предоставить ему персонализированные рекомендации.
LG AI Magic Remote с выделенной кнопкой «ИИ». Вокруг представлены различные функции, к которым пользователь может получить доступ с помощью кнопки. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard и AI Sound Wizard. В тексте говорится, что LG AI Magic Remote позволяет использовать функции AI experience с помощью кнопки «ИИ», которой можно управлять как «воздушной мышью». Достаточно просто установить указатель и нажать.
Крупный план экрана телевизора LG TV, показывающего, как работает поиск AI Search. Открывается маленькое окно чата, которое показывает, как пользователь спрашивает о доступных спортивных играх. Поиск AI Search генерирует ответы в чате, показывая пиктограммы доступного контента. Также есть подсказка для запроса с Microsoft Copilot.
Пульт AI Magic Remote от LG перед экраном телевизора LG TV. На экране отображается персонализированное приветствие от ИИ LG с ключевыми словами, подобранными на основе истории поиска и просмотров пользователя. Рядом с пультом находятся иконка и ярлык, показывающие, что функциональность AI Concierge легко доступна одним коротким нажатием кнопки «ИИ».
На экране телевизора LG QNED TV представлен научно-фантастический контент. На экране показан интерфейс AI Chatbot. Пользователь отправил сообщение чат-боту, что экран слишком темный. Чат-бот предложил решения по этому запросу. Вся сцена разделена пополам. Одна сторона темнее, а другая ярче, показывая, как AI Chatbot автоматически решил проблему для пользователя. Текст поясняет, как AI Chatbot понимает намерения пользователя и предоставляет решения проблем.
Утонченный домашний интерьер. Отображается много разных произведений искусства. По центру — установленный на стене телевизор LG TV с произведением искусства на экране. Телевизор выглядит, как картина в музее.
Семья сидит на диване лицом к установленному на стене телевизору LG QNED TV, а маленькая девочка указывает на экран, где изображены два дельфина. Заголовок рассказывает о том, как можно наслаждаться высоким разрешением на огромном экране.
Основные характеристики

  • Невероятно богатая цветовая палитра от новой динамической QNED Color Pro
  • Качество изображения 4K, улучшенная визуализация и объемный звук благодаря ИИ-процессору alpha 8 Gen2
  • Новая кнопка ИИ, голосовое управление, функции перетаскивания на пульте AI Magic Remote
  • Улучшенная четкость и исключительный контраст с MiniLED
  • Высокое разрешение на огромном экране Ultra Big TV
Больше
Логотип What Hi-Fi.

Trusted Reviews(QNED93A, 65”)

«... 65QNED93 не просто лучший LCD-телевизор LG – он великолепен по любым стандартам…» (07.2025) 

Логотип Tom’s Guide.

Tom’s Guide

«LG QNED92 – это надежный QLED-телевизор для игр…» (07.2025)

Логотип T3.

T3

«Экран очень яркий – явно с игровым уклоном, так как отображает настоящий черный тоже». (03.2025)

Значок премии CES Innovation Awards со ссылкой на 2025 Honoree.qned-qned92-2025-00-feature-award-d-2.jpg

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New)

Кибербезопасность

Логотип «Выбор редакции AVForums» для LG webOS 24 как «Лучшая Телевизор Smart TV 2024/2025».

Выбор редакции AVForums – Лучший Телевизор Smart TV 2024/25

«webOS 24 по-прежнему обеспечивает стильный, быстрый и удобный в использовании смарт-опыт, оставаясь при этом свежим и ненагруженным.»

https://www.avforums.com/articles/tvs-2024-25-editors-choice-awards.22299/

* Премии CES Innovation Awards присуждаются на основе описательных материалов, представленных судьям. CTA не проверяла достоверность представленных материалов и заявлений, а также не проверяла изделие, за которое была присуждена премия.

Каждый цвет переосмыслен и предлагает новые ощущения

* QNED и QNED evo оснащены различными цветовыми решениями, использующими новейшую и уникальную технологию широкого цветового охвата от LG, что включает замену технологии Quantum Dot.

Качество изображенияwebOS для ИИLG Gallery+ДизайнКачество звукаРазвлечения

Совершенно новый динамический QNED Color Pro

Благодаря новой и уникальной технологии широкого цветового охвата от LG наслаждайтесь реалистичными и насыщенными цветами на экране.

Брызги красок разлетаются вверх разноцветными всплесками.

Сертификация 100% объема цвета по стандарту DCI-P3 от Intertek.

Сертификация 100% объема цвета по стандарту DCI-P3 от Intertek.

Сертифицированный 100% объем цвета с LG QNED evo

* Объем цветовой гаммы дисплея (CGV) эквивалентен или превышает CGV цветового пространства DCI-P3, что подтверждено независимой компанией Intertek.

MiniLED с технологией точного уменьшения света Precision Dimming

MiniLED с новым ИИ-процессором alpha обеспечивает ультрарезкий контраст и живые детали на телевизорах LG QNED evo.

Голографический 3D-цветок со множеством тонов и оттенков на черном фоне. Разрешение и детализация изображения цветка демонстрируют возможности технологии QNED MiniLED воспроизводить изображения с исключительной передачей цвета, яркостью и контрастностью.

* Характеристики могут различаться в зависимости от размера, модели и региона. 

Более умный и быстрый новый ИИ-процессор alpha, созданный на основе десятилетия инноваций

Искусственный интеллект нашего процессора способен распознавать контент по жанру. Он автоматически настраивает оптимальное качество изображения, обеспечивая лучшую глубину и детализацию.

ИИ-процессор alpha 8 Gen2 сияет фиолетовым и розовым светом, и из него исходят разноцветные вспышки света. Заголовок рассказывает о том, как процессор обеспечивает качество 4K, потрясающие цвета и яркость. Текст на изображении гласит: примерно в 1,7 раза больше NPU для нейронной обработки ИИ и в 1,4 раза быстрее работа CPU.

* По сравнению с ИИ-процессором alpha 7 Gen8 телевизора Smart TV того же года на основе внутренних технических характеристик.

Более реалистичные детали благодаря AI Picture Pro

AI Super Upscaling и Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro анализируют элементы каждого кадра, повышая разрешение, яркость, глубину и четкость.

Появляются линии на затуманенном и почти сером изображении попугая в лесу, создавая впечатление анализа элементов кадра суперкомпьютером. Проводят лазером по силуэту попугая, после чего он становится более ярким, четким и красочным. Задний фон также преображается слева направо, и мы видим улучшенные контрастность, глубину и цвета.

* AI Super Upscaling и Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro доступны для моделей QNED92, QNED9M и QNED85.

* Функция AI Picture Pro не будет работать с каким-либо контентом из состава услуг ОТТ, защищенным авторским правом.

* Качество изображения повышенного разрешения зависит от исходного разрешения.

Следующее поколение телевизоров LG AI TV

Узнать больше

Пульт AI Magic Remote дополняет AI Experience

Легко управляйте телевизором с помощью AI magic remote –– не требуются дополнительные устройства! Датчик движения и колесо прокрутки пульта позволяют просто наводить указатель и нажимать, используя его как «воздушную мышь». Можно также использовать голосовые команды.

* Дизайн пульта AI Magic Remote, его функции и наличие зависят от региона и языка, даже для той же самой модели.

* Некоторые функции могут требовать подключения к Интернету.

* AI Voice Recognition предоставляется только в странах, поддерживающих обработку естественного языка на родном языке.

AI Voice ID от LG распознает уникальную сигнатуру голоса каждого пользователя и предлагает персонализированные рекомендации, как только вы начинаете говорить.

* В зависимости от региона и подключения к сети может быть показан сокращенный или ограниченный контент.

* Функция Voice ID доступна в зависимости от региона и страны на телевизорах OLED, QNED, NanoCell и UHD, выпущенных с 2024 г.

* Она работает только с приложениями, которые поддерживают аккаунт Voice ID.

AI Search

Задайте любой вопрос телевизору. Встроенный ИИ распознает ваш голос и предоставляет рекомендации по вашим запросам. Вы также можете получить дополнительные результаты и решения с Microsoft Copilot.

* Функция Voice ID доступна на телевизорах OLED, QNED, NanoCell и UHD, выпущенных с 2024 г. 

* В США и Корее используют модель LLM.

* Необходимо подключение к Интернету. 

AI Chatbot

С помощью пульта AI Magic Remote AI Chatbot решит все вопросы — от настройки до устранения неполадок. ИИ может понимать, что имеет в виду пользователь, и будет предоставлять немедленные решения.

* Необходимо подключение к Интернету.

* AI Chatbot на основе ИИ предоставляются только в странах, поддерживающих обработку естественного языка на родном языке.

* Можно синхронизировать AI Chatbot со cлужбой поддержки клиентов.

AI Concierge

Одно короткое нажатие кнопки «ИИ» на вашем пульте открывает сервис AI Concierge, который предоставляет персонализированные ключевые слова и рекомендации на основе вашей истории поиска и просмотра. 

* Поддерживаемые меню и приложения могут отличаться в зависимости от страны.

* Отображаемые меню могут быть изменены к моменту выпуска изделия.

* Рекомендации по ключевым словам зависят от приложения и времени суток.

Экран пользователя, выполняющего операцию персонализации с помощью AI Picture Wizard. Представлена серия картинок, где выделяется выбор пользователя. Появляется иконка загрузки, и разворачивается картинка пейзажа слева направо.

AI Picture Wizard

Усовершенствованные алгоритмы запоминают ваши предпочтения, сканируя 1,6 млрд вариантов. На основе ваших предпочтений телевизор создает персонализированную картинку для вас.

Экран пользователя, выполняющего операцию персонализации с помощью AI Sound Wizard. Выбирается серия иконок звуковых клипов. Показаны джазовый певец и играющий на саксофоне музыкант, а звуковые волны представляют персонализированный звук для изображения.

AI Sound Wizard

Выбирайте любимое аудио из меню звуковых клипов. Из 40 млн параметров ИИ создает индивидуальный звуковой профиль в соответствии с вашими предпочтениями.

Обновления по программе webOS Re:New Program в течение 5 лет

Получайте полные обновления и наслаждайтесь преимуществами новейшего программного обеспечения и его функций. Система webOS отмечена наградой CES Innovation в категории кибербезопасности. Ваши данные и конфиденциальная информация в безопасности.

* Программа webOS Re:New применима к телевизорам OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD 2025 г. выпуска.

* Программа webOS Re:New предусматривает в общей сложности четыре обновления в течение пяти лет, порогом является предустановленная версия webOS, а график обновлений варьируется от конца месяца до начала года.

* Обновления и график работы некоторых функций, приложений и сервисов могут отличаться в зависимости от модели и региона.

* Обновления, доступные в 2022 г., распространяются на модель OLED, а доступные в 2023 г. обновления –– на модели с разрешением UHD и более поздние модели.

Узнайте, что LG AI TV может сделать для вас!

Al Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot и AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

Настройте свое пространство по своему вкусу с LG Gallery+

Превратите свой экран в живой холст при помощи более 100 произведений искусства, захватывающих сцен и видеоклипов с эффектом погружения. Регулярные обновления библиотеки обеспечат широкий выбор оформления экрана телевизора, даже когда вы его не смотрите.

* Доступный контент может отличаться в зависимости от страны.

* Предоставленный контент может изменяться.

Персонализируйте свою комнату бесчисленными способами

Настройте домашнюю галерею, выбрав музыку, визуальные произведения и многое другое по своему вкусу. Выберите, что вы хотите видеть на своем телевизоре прямо сейчас.

Синхронизируйте музыку и изображения со своим настроением

Объедините фоновую музыку с изображениями, чтобы задать подходящее настроение. Выбирайте из предустановленной музыки или подключите мобильное устройство через Bluetooth, чтобы воспроизводить свои треки.

Руководство по настройке телевизора LG TV для воспроизведения «музыки для настроения», синхронизированной с визуальным рядом.
Простой доступ к «Google Фото» для отображения воспоминаний

Подключайтесь к своей учетной записи «Google Фото» на телевизоре просто при помощи телефона. С легкостью персонализируйте комнату при помощи контента из собственной библиотеки.

* Эта функция работает, если выполнен вход в учетную запись «Google Фото» и у вас есть хотя бы 10 фотографий в приложении. 

Будьте в курсе событий с персонализированной панелью все-в-1

Получайте важную информацию с первого взгляда. Обновления погоды, напоминания о спортивных событиях, календарь Google, настроенные уведомления Home Hub, ваши запланированные просмотры и многое другое.

* Доступ к календарю Google требует наличия учетной записи Google.

Интеллектуальные настройки адаптируются к изменениям окружающей обстановки

Always Ready

Можно продолжать наслаждаться избранными произведениями искусства или подобранными изображениями с помощью Gallery+, используя выключенный телевизор в режиме цифрового холста и экономя при этом энергию.

AI Brightness Control

Встроенные датчики телевизора обнаруживают свет и корректируют яркость экрана для оптимизации просмотра при любом освещении.

Motion Sensor

Датчик движения позволяет телевизору интеллектуально реагировать и переключать режимы в зависимости от того, находитесь ли вы поблизости.

* Датчики яркости могут отличаться в зависимости от модели.

* Датчики движения доступны только на моделях M5 и G5. 

Пульт дистанционного управления перед экраном телевизора LG TV, на котором отображается Home Hub. Показаны все функции и элементы управления для других умных устройств.

Home Hub — платформа все-в-одном для вашего умного дома

Беспроблемно управляйте различными бытовыми устройствами LG вместе с устройствами Google Home и многими другими. Испытайте непревзойденный комфорт управления всем домом с одной интуитивно понятной рабочей панели. 

* LG поддерживает устройства Wi-Fi со стандартом Matter. Поддержка сервисов и функций Matter может отличаться в зависимости от подключенных устройств. Начальное подключение для ThinQ и Matter осуществляется через мобильное приложение ThinQ.

* Использование функции голосовой громкой связи без пульта дистанционного управления возможно только с ИИ-процессором alpha 9 и ИИ-процессором alpha 11. Они могут отличаться в зависимости от устройства и региона.

Ультрабольшой телевизор Ultra Big TV

Смотрите все любимые фильмы, спортивные события и игры на телевизоре LG Ultra Big. Погружайтесь в высокое разрешение на экране супер-класса.

Девушка и собака сидят перед телевизором LG QNED TV, установленным на стене, на экране которого изображены три слона, идущих наружу, над панелью LG Soundbar.

* QNED92 доступен с максимальной диагональю 85 дюймов, и размеры могут варьироваться в зависимости от региона.

Тонкий дизайн

Добавьте современный штрих с утонченным дизайном, который гармонично вписывается в ваше пространство.

AI Sound Pro настраивает звук максимально точно для достижения нужного эффекта

* AI Clear Sound включается через меню режима звука.

* Звук может отличаться в зависимости от условий прослушивания. 

Сделайте звук более насыщенным с телевизором LG TV и звуковой панелью LG Soundbar

* Звуковая панель может быть приобретена отдельно. 

* Управление режимом звука может отличаться в зависимости от модели.

* Обратите внимание, что на момент покупки услуга может быть недоступна. Для обновлений требуется подключение к сети. 

* Модели звуковых панелей, совместимые с телевизором, могут различаться в зависимости от региона и страны.

* Использование пульта дистанционного управления для телевизора LG TV ограничено только определенными функциями.

Лучшее сочетание LG Soundbar и LG TV

* Функции могут отличаться в зависимости от модели. Подробные характеристики приведены на странице каждого продукта.

Человек в гостиной с телефоном в руках. Иконка передачи на телефоне показывает, что экран телефона дублируется на телевизор. На экране телевизора показывают баскетбольный матч со статистикой игроков на дублирующемся экране рядом.

Максимизируйте веселье, используйте несколько экранов с функцией Multi View

Получите максимум от своего телевизора с функцией Multi View. Дублируйте изображение со своих устройств с Google Cast и AirPlay. Разделите свой экран пополам для идеального развлечения в мультиэкранном режиме.

* Настройки изображения и звука на обоих экранах одинаковы. 

*Apple, логотип Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay и HomeKit являются торговыми марками Apple Inc., зарегистрированными в США и других странах.

* Поддержка AirPlay 2, HomeKit и Google Cast может отличаться в зависимости от региона и языка.

На главном экране LG Channels показан различный контент, доступный для телевизора LG TV.

Передавайте различный контент при помощи потоковой передачи. Бесплатно.

Благодаря эксклюзивному стриминговому сервису LG — LG Channels — к вашим услугам огромный выбор каналов, бесплатно доступных по запросу и в прямом эфире. 

* Доступный контент и приложения могут отличаться в зависимости от страны, продукта и региона. 

Три разные иконки, показывающие как можно использовать LG Channels без подписок, оплаты или установки каких-либо периферийных ресиверов.

Бесплатно. Без контракта. Без кабельного подключения.

Выберите канал, и можно начинать смотреть программы, не беспокоясь о скрытых расходах или установке ресивера.

Gaming Portal превращает ваш телевизор в совершенный игровой центр

Играйте в тысячи игр непосредственно на своем телевизоре LG TV с доступом к таким сервисам, как GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut и приложению Boosteroid! Наслаждайтесь различными играми, от популярных AAA-игр для геймпадов до казуальных игр, в которые можно играть с вашим пультом ДУ.

* Поддержка Gaming Portal может отличаться в зависимости от страны.
* Поддержка облачных игровых сервисов и игр на Gaming Portal может отличаться в зависимости от страны.
* Для некоторых игровых сервисов может понадобится подписка и геймпад.

Усовершенствованный игровой процесс

Ощути пик игрового процесса с 144Hz VRR и AMD FreeSync Premium. Играйте без задержек и размытия движений, которые могут помешать результатам.

Два изображения автомобиля из видеоигры, расположенные рядом друг с другом. На одном движение размыто. На другом четкое и резкое изображение демонстрирует высокую частоту кадров телевизора LG QNED TV. Логотип VRR и логотип 144Hz находятся в верхнем правом углу.

* QNED92 работает только с играми или входами ПК, поддерживающими 144Hz.

* HGiG — это добровольная группа компаний из индустрии игр и телевизионных дисплеев, которые встречаются, чтобы определить и предоставить общественности рекомендации по улучшению игрового опыта потребителей в HDR.

* Поддержка HGiG может отличаться в зависимости от страны.

Лучший телевизор QNED TV для просмотра фильмов

Смотрите фильмы, которые оживают в вашем домашнем кинотеатре, с захватывающим звуком и режимом FILMMAKER MODE, который настраивает изображение, обеспечивая высокое качество картинки.

Dolby Vision и режим FILMMAKER Mode

Посмотрите кино так, как это задумал режиссер, в Dolby Vision и режиме FILMMAKER MODE, который адаптируется к обстановке и сохраняет визуальные эффекты максимально приближенными к оригинальному виду.

Технология Dolby Atmos

Позвольте живому объемному звуку поместить вас в самый центр событий.

* FILMMAKER MODE™ является товарным знаком UHD Alliance, Inc. 

* Поддерживает Ambient FILMMAKER MODE в Dolby Vision.

* Ambient FILMMAKER MODE автоматически запускается на AppleTV+ и видеоприложении Amazon Prime Video.

* QNED92 не поддерживает режим Ambient FILMMAKER MODE.

Встречайте абсолютно
новыйQNED evo

Встречайте абсолютно новый QNED evo

* Все изображения на этой странице приводятся только в качестве иллюстрации. Обратитесь к изображениям в галерее для более точного представления.

* Все изображения выше представляют собой симуляцию.

* Доступность сервисов может отличаться в зависимости от региона или страны.

* Персонализированные услуги могут различаться в зависимости от политики стороннего приложения. 

* Пульт AI Magic Remote может потребовать отдельной покупки в зависимости от размера, модели и региона вашего телевизора.

Все характеристики

Что говорят

