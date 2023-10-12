About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

أفضل تلفزيون LG كبير جدًا.

يمثل OLED الكبير جدًا ذروة تلفزيونات LG. تفر جودة الصورة التي لا مثيل لها على نطاق واسع تجربة لن تجدها في أي مكان آخر.

غرفة مطلة على مدينة ساحلية. يوجد تلفاز أمام النافذة يعرض منظرًا ليليًا لأفق مدينة. يوجد كرسي بجانب التلفزيون.

ما الذي يميز تلفزيونات OLED عن غيرها؟

تتمثل الإجابة في وحدات البكسل ذاتية الإضاءة. تقنية عرض ذاتية الإضاءة تمنحك تجربة مشاهدة رائعة. تتميز تلفزيونات OLED من إل جي بالواقعية الشديدة والتصميمات الفريدة، على خلاف أجهزة تلفزيون LED التي تعمل بتقنية الإضاءة الخلفية.

جرب جودة OLED على نطاق واسع.

استمتع باللون الأسود المثالي والألوان الغنية وروعة وحدات البكسل ذاتية الإضاءة عبر مجموعة متنوعة من الموديلات على شاشات ضخمة بحجم 77 و 83 و 88 بوصة.

تعرض أجهزة تلفزيون OLED صورة مقربة لوجه أسد بمقاس 77 بوصة و 83 بوصة و 88 بوصة ، حيث يقف كل منها بشكل قطري في خلفية موجة زرقاء داكنة.

اعثر على تلفزيون OLED كبير الحجم المناسب لك.

Table Caption
الميزات Z1 G1 C1
صورة منتج 88Z1
ذروة تلفزيون OLED من إل جي
صورة منتج G1
أفضل تلفزيون 4K OLED لدينا
صورة منتج C1
تلفزيون OLED الأكثر اختياراً لدينا
شاشة كبيرة 8K (7680x4320) 88" 77 بوصة 77، 83 بوصة
عرض 88 بوصة 4K (3840x2160) 4K (3840x2160)
صوت 88بوصة: 4.2قناة / 80واط 4.2قناة / 60واط 2.2قناة / 40واط
حامل 88بوصة: حامل حامل التثبيت على الجدار الحامل اختياري الحامل
معالج الجيل الرابع من معالجات α9 8K التي تعمل بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي الجيل الرابع من معالجات α9 4K التي تعمل بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي الجيل الرابع من معالجات α9 4K التي تعمل بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي
معالجة نطاق الألوان/دقة الألوان 100% صورة احترافية بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي صوت احترافي بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي صورة احترافية بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي صوت احترافي بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي
أماكن الشراء أماكن الشراء أماكن الشراء
تلفاز بشاشة مسطحة كبيرة مثبت على جدار وردي محاط بمفروشات طبيعية. تظهر الشاشة غابة خضراء.

جهاز محاكاة التلفزيون

شاهد كيف تتناسب الشاشة الكبيرة مع مساحتك.

هل أنت غير متأكد من حجم الشاشة المناسب لك؟ ليس عليك سوى إدخال أبعاد غرفتك على محاكي التلفزيون من إل جي للتحقق من الحجم الفعلي للمنتج واكتشاف التلفزيون الأنسب لمساحتك.

شاهد كيف تتناسب الشاشة الكبيرة مع مساحتك. جربه الآن

المزيد من الخيارات لأجهزة تلفزيون OLED و QNED و NanoCell الكبيرة جدًا

OLED ذاتية الإضاءة

شاشة 88, 83, 77 بوصة

OLED

QNED Mini LED

شاشة 86، 75 بوصة

QNED

NanoCell

شاشة 86، 75 بوصة

NANOCELL