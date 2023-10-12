About Cookies on This Site

تلفاز LG NanoCell على خلفية سوداء. يعرض التلفاز سيارة تسير أمام سلسلة جبال منخفضة في المياه التي تعكس السماء المفعمة بالحيوية.

تلفزيون أسطوري. إنه ملحمة.

اكتشف مستوى مذهلاٌ من الانغماس الذي لا يمكن مطابقته مع أي شاشة أصغر.

NanoCell

استمتع بألوان نقية على شاشة ضخمة.

يوفر تلفزيون LG NanoCell ألوانًا أكثر نقاوة ودقة مع تقنية النانو. حقق أقصى قدر من الانغماس واكتشف روعة الألوان النقية بدقة 4K و 8K عبر مجموعة متنوعة من الطرز على شاشات ضخمة بحجم 75 و 86 بوصة.

تلفزيون LG NanoCell مقاس 75 بوصة يقف مباشرة أمام تلفزيون LG NanoCell مقاس 86 بوصة الكبير جدًا في مكان مظلم. يتم عرض صورة مقربة لوجه حمار وحشي على الشاشات.

قم بالتوسيع للعثور التلفزيون المناسب لك.

Table Caption
الميزات NANO95 NANO90
NANO95
تلفزيون 8K NanoCell عالي المستوى يمكن الوصول إليه
NANO90
أفضل خيار من بين تلفزيونات NanoCell للألعاب
الشاشة ”8K (7680x4320) 75 ”4K (3840x2160) 86 / 75 / 65 / 55
الصوت 2.2قناة / 40واط 2.2قناة / 40واط
الحامل حامل التثبيت على الجدار اختياري حامل التثبيت على الجدار اختياري
المعالج الجيل الرابع من معالجات α9 8K التي تعمل بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي الجيل الرابع من معالجات α7 4K التي تعمل بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي
المعالجة صورة احترافية بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي، صوت احترافي بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي صورة، صوت بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي
اللون لون نانو احترافي ألوان نانو
HDR دولبي فيجن أي كيو/ HDR10 Pro / HLG دولبي فيجن أي كيو / HDR10 Pro / HLG
ميزات HDMI ALLM / eARC VRR / ALLM / eARC
الألعاب مدير الألعاب / لوحة التحكم / HGiG ™AMD FreeSync / مدير الألعاب / لوحة التحكم / HGiG
ذكي ايربلاي ايربلاي
تحكم الصوتي التحكم الصوتي بدون استخدام اليدين جهاز التحكم عن بعد
المنصة ضغطة webOS 6.0 السحرية webOS 6.0
أماكن الشراء أماكن الشراء
Table Caption
الميزات NANO85 NANO80
NANO85
تلفزيون NanoCell صديق للميزانية ومناسب للألعاب
NANO80
تلفزيون NanoCell ممتاز من جميع النواحي
الشاشة ”4K (3840x2160) 86 / 75 ”4K (3840x2160) 75 / 65 / 55
الصوت 2.2قناة / 40واط 2.2قناة / 40واط
الحامل حامل التثبيت على الجدار اختياري حامل التثبيت على الجدار اختياري
المعالج الجيل الرابع من معالجات α7 4K التي تعمل بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي الجيل الرابع من معالجات α7 4K التي تعمل بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي
المعالجة صورة، صوت بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي صورة، صوت بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي
اللون ألوان نانو ألوان نانو
HDR دولبي فيجن أي كيو/ HDR10 Pro / HLG HDR10 Pro / HLG
ميزات HDMI VRR / ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC
الألعاب ™AMD FreeSync/ مدير الألعاب / لوحة التحكم / HGiG مدير الألعاب / لوحة التحكم / HGiG
ذكي ايربلاي ايربلاي
تحكم الصوتي جهاز التحكم عن بعد جهاز التحكم عن بعد
المنصة webOS 6.0 webOS 6.0
أماكن الشراء أماكن الشراء
تلفاز بشاشة مسطحة كبيرة مثبت على جدار وردي محاط بمفروشات طبيعية. تظهر الشاشة غابة خضراء.

شاهد كيف تتناسب الشاشة الكبيرة مع مساحتك.

هل أنت غير متأكد من حجم الشاشة المناسب لك؟ ليس عليك سوى إدخال أبعاد غرفتك على محاكي التلفزيون من إل جي للتحقق من الحجم الفعلي للمنتج واكتشاف التلفزيون الأنسب لمساحتك.

شاهد كيف تتناسب الشاشة الكبيرة مع مساحتك. جربه الآن>

*سوف تتاح الخدمة اعتبارًا من النصف الثاني من العام.

