تلفزيون QNED MIni LED من إل جي كبير الحجم مثبت على جدار من الطوب الأبيض مع كرسي صغير بذراعين وطاولة في المقدمة. شاشة تعرض مشهدا لإحدى الغابات.

إنجاز هائل لأجهزة تلفزيون LCD.

شاهد كيف يوفر التلفزيون تجربة مشاهدة غامرة على شاشة فائقة الحجم مع عدم التنازل عن جودة الصورة.

 

تجربة مشاهدة مثالية على تلفزيونات LCD من إل جي.

يتميز تلفزيون QNED Mini LED من إل جي بنحو 30،000 مصباح LED صغير من أجل صورة ساطعة عالية الجودة، مع توفير ما يقرب من 2500 منطقة تعتيم فريدة وألوانًا سوداء مذهلة مع الحد من أثر الهالة في أحلك المشاهد. تبدو الصورة الناتجة جيدة جدًا لدرجة أنك قد تعتقد أنها سحرية.

 

"صورة بالونات الهواء الساخن تحلق في السماء خلال الليل. الصورة مقسمة إلى ثلاثة أقسام. يُظهر الجانب الأيسر تعتيم LED الرائع، بينما يظهر الجانب الأوسط تعتيم المصفوفة الكاملة مع ألوان محسّنة ولكن مع بعض تأثير الهالة، بينما يوضح الجانب الأيمن تلفزيون QNED MiniLED من إل جي مع ألوان سوداء قاتمة وخالية من تأثير الهالة تقريبًا. صور توضح ثلاثة أنواع مختلفة من إضاءة LED. أضاءت رائعة في الجانب الأيسر مع أثر كبير للهالة. تعتيم المصفوفة الكاملة بالوسط مع صورة محسنة لكن مع استمرار وجود بعض الأثر للهالة. توضح الصورة اليمنى تلفزيون QNED Mini LED من إل جي مع العديد من المصابيح الصغيرة والصورة بالغة الوضوح."

*يعتمد عدد مصابيح LED الصغيرة ومناطق التعتيم على طراز 86 بوصة 8K.

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات.

شاشة LCD متطورة ذات أبعاد أسطورية.

إن إل جي QNED Mini LED هي قمة تلفزيونات LCD ، حيث تدمج تقنية Mini LED و Quantum Dot و NanaoCell. استمتع بكل المحتوى الخاص بك بتفاصيل محسّنة بدقة 4K و 8K عبر مجموعة متنوعة من المودیلات على شاشات بحجم 75 و 86 بوصة.

 

يقف تلفزيون LG QNED Mini LED بحجم 75 و 86 بوصة جنباً إلى جنب على خلفية داكنة. تعرض الشاشات صورة عن قرب لوجه فيل.

وسع للعثور على التلفزيون المناسب.

Table Caption
الميزات QNED90 QNED99
تلفزيون QNED90 مع صورة مقربة لمجموعة من البتلات الزاهية صفراء اللون مع ظهور شعار 8K على الشاشة.
ذروة تلفزيون 4K QNED Mini LED
تلفزيون QNED99 مع صورة مقربة لمجموعة من البتلات الزاهية متعددة الألوان مع ظهور شعار 8K على الشاشة.
يعد تلفزيون 8K QNED Mini LED الأفضل في فئته.
الشاشة 8K (7680x4320) 86 / 75 بوصة 4K (3840x2160) 75 بوصة
الصوت 4.2ch / 60W 4.2ch / 60W
الحامل حامل التثبيت على الجدار اختياري حامل التثبيت على الجدار اختياري
المعالج الجيل الرابع من معالجات α9 8K التي تعمل بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي الجيل الرابع من معالجات α7 4K التي تعمل بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي
المعالجة صورة احترافية بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي، صوت احترافي بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي صورة، صوت بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي
اللون ألوان نانو احترافية/نطاق الألوان ألوان نانو احترافية/نطاق الألوان
HDR دولبي فيجن أي كيو/ HDR10 Pro / HLG دولبي فيجن أي كيو/ HDR10 Pro / HLG
ميزات HDMI ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC
الألعاب مدير الألعاب/لوحة التحكم/HGiG AMD FreeSync™/ مدير الألعاب/لوحة التحكم/HGiG
ذكي مساعد جوجل، اليكسا، ايربلاي مساعد جوجل، اليكسا، ايربلاي
التحكم الصوتي التحكم الصوتي بدون استخدام اليدين جهاز التحكم عن بعد
المنصة ضغطة webOS 6.0 السحرية webOS 6.0
أماكن الشراء أماكن الشراء

*قد يختلف مدى توافر تحديثات البرامج وفقًا للطراز والمنطقة.

شاشة مسطحة كبيرة مثبت على جدار رمادي محاط بأثاث حديث باللونين الرمادي والأسود. شاشة تعرض مشهدا لثلاثة أشجار تنعكس في الماء خلال غروب الشمس.

اعثر على تلفزيون يناسبك تمامًا.

لست متأكد من حجم الشاشة المناسب لك؟ ليس عليك سوى إدخال أبعاد غرفتك على محاكي التلفزيون من إل جي للتحقق من الحجم الفعلي للمنتج واكتشاف التلفزيون الأنسب لمساحتك.

اعثر على تلفزيون يناسبك تمامًا. جربه الآن

*سوف تتاح الخدمة اعتبارًا من النصف الثاني من العام.

