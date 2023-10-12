تلفزيون C2 بحجم 55 بوصة من LG

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
الاستدامة
وزن خفيف ومواد تعبئة صديقة للبيئة.
تم تصنيع تلفزيون C2 من مواد مركبة أكثر خفة من ذي قبل بنسبة 45٪. يتم تغليفه بقدر كافي من العبوات للوصول إليك بأمان - صندوق من الورق المقوى القابل لإعادة التدوير وحقيبة لجهاز التحكم عن بعد مصنعة من مواد ذات أساس حيوي.