تلفزيون LG OLED evo C2 الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة بدقة 4K

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

الدعم

أماكن الشراء

تلفزيون LG OLED evo C2 الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة بدقة 4K

OLED65C26LA

OLED65C26LA

تلفزيون LG OLED evo C2 الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة بدقة 4K

(4)
مظهر أمامي

الصور المستخدمة في عرض المنتج أدناه لأغراض التوضيح فقط. برجاء العودة لمعرض الصور أعلى الصفحة للحصول على توضيح دقيق.

 

جائزة ابتكار معرض الإلكترونيات الاستهلاكية لعام 2022

جائزة ابتكار CES لعام 2022

تلفزيون C2 من إل جي

فئة شاشات الألعاب الحاصلة على مرتبة الشرف 1.
شعار T3 Best of CES 2022.

جائزة T3 Best of CES 2022

LG 42C2

«تلفزيون مزود بأحدث وحدة لمعالجة الصور من إنتاج LG لعرض صورة مذهلة على شاشة بدقة 4K.»
شعار TechRadar.

TechRadar

LG 65C2

«تلفزيون C2 تجسيد لكل ما هو رائع في تكنولوجيا OLED.»
(04/2022)

شعار ?What Hi-Fi

?What Hi-Fi

LG 65C2

«حصل تلفزيون C2 على جائزة أفضل تلفزيون للأداء مقابل السعر لعام 2022...»
(05/2022)

شعار HDTVTest.

HDTVTest

LG 42C2

يقدم تلفزيون 42C2 أفضل جودة صورة بصفة عامة
في فئة أجهزة التلفزيون بحجم يتراوح من 40 و43 بوصة.

شعار AVForums.

AVForums

LG 65C2

a9 Gen5 AI خطوة واضحة في معالجة الصورة و الفيديو بفضل معالج

شعار T3.

T3

LG 65C2

«أفضل جهاز تلفزيون OLED لدى معظم العملاء في عام 2022.»
(04/2022)

شعار AVForums.

AVForums

LG 42C2

يُعد جهاز C2 مقاس 42 بوصة من LG
أفضل تلفزيون بشاشة صغيرة في السوق

شعار Red Dot Design.

Red Dot Design

LG 77C2

شعار iF Design.

iF Design

LG 77C2 ،LG 65C2


نافذتك إلى عالم مشرق جديد.

معزز السطوع

مصباح OLED ساطع الإضاءة.

جمال زائد نابض بالحياة لوحدات بكسل OLED ذاتية الإضاءة من إل جي يعمل معزز السطوع على الارتقاء بالتحسينات التي يوفرها معالج α9 من الجيل الخامس الذي يعمل بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي إلى المستوى التالي، مما يوفر ما يصل إلى 2 من السطوع. الآن، تبدو الصورة أكثر وضوحا مع كفاءة الإضاءة الفائقة.
مزيد من المعلومات

*صور الشاشات خاضعة للمحاكاة بقصد التوضيح.

معالج α9 من الجيل الخامس بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي

جمال يذهل العقول

عقول وراء الجمال. بعد تطورات التعلم الرائعة، يعمل الجيل الخامس من معالجات α9 بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي من إل جي على تحسين الأشياء الواقعة بالمقدمة والخلفية لإضافة عمق طبيعي، وتوفير ألوان زاهية ودقيقة بشكل لا يصدق.

مزيد من المعلومات

*صور الشاشات خاضعة للمحاكاة بقصد التوضيح.

تباين لانهائي

ظلام باهر، أضواء ساطعة

بفضل عدم وجود إضاءة خلفية والقضاء على تأثيرها، تحقق وحدات البكسل ذاتية الإضاءة درجات اللون الأسود الأكثر قتامة للحصول على تباين واضح في سائر بيئات الإضاءة. صور أكثر وضوحاً، تمكنك من تحديد التفاصيل الدقيقة التي عادة ما تفوتها عيناك بكل سهولة.

*صور الشاشات خاضعة للمحاكاة بقصد التوضيح.

خرائط درجات الألوان الديناميكية الاحترافية

تفاصيل تحددها درجات الألوان

تتعمق خرائط درجات الألوان الديناميكية/الاحترافية الجديدة كليًا لتحسين الصورة. كان يجري في السابق تحسين الإطارات فقط. الآن، توفر التقنية الجديدة 5000 كتلة عبر الشاشة للحصول على HDR أكثر وضوحًا وصولاً إلى جميع التفاصيل النهائية.

*صور الشاشات خاضعة للمحاكاة بقصد التوضيح.

صوت محيطي غامر

صوت واقعي كما لو كنت في المشهد

يمزج معالج α9 من الجيل الخامس بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي الصوت ثنائي القناة ويحوله إلى صوت افتراضي 7.1.2 قناة. تمتع بالشعور بالحركة والفوضى من حولك، تمامًا كما لو كنت الشخصية الرئيسية في الفيلم.

أشخاص يجلسون على أريكة يشاهدون حفلة موسيقية مع ظهور فقاعات تصور الصوت من حولهم.

ThinQ AI و webOS

التلفزيون فقط لأجلك

هل تحتاج إلى إلهام الليالي السينمائية؟ تقدم تمنح تقنية ThinQ التوصيات بناءً على ذوقك. قم بإعداد ملفات تعريفية لكل فرد من أفراد المنزل للتعمق سريعًا في مشاهدة مسلسلاتهم التلفزيونية المفضلة وتلقي تحديثات الأخبار والرياضات المخصصة ذات الصلة.
مزيد من المعلومات

*قد تختلف القوائم والتطبيقات المدعومة باختلاف الدولة.
**قد تختلف القوائم المعروضة عند تحريرها.
***قد يختلف توافر الأوامر الصوتية حسب الأجهزة والدول

شاشة سلسة

الحد الأدنى من العرض.

تمتع بالانغماس التام في الصورة مع عدم وجود أي شيء يشتت انتباهك بفضل الحواف الضيقة 3 . يتناسب التصميم فائق النحافة 4 مع منزلك على نحو تام إلى جانب الحامل الأرضي وحامل المعرض الأنيق.
مزيد من المعلومات

تلفزيون LG OLED C2 مع حامل أرضي في زاوية غرفة بلون النعناع. تلفزيون OLED C2 من LG مع حامل معرض أمام نافذة كبيرة في غرفة حديثة. تلفزيون OLED C2 من LG موضوع على خزانة تلفزيون عتيقة في غرفة ذات لون أخضر ليموني مع مفروشات وفنون ملونة. منظر بزاوية عن قرب لقاعدة تلفزيون OLED C2 من LG.

**تدعم طرازات 48C2 و42C2 الحامل الأرضي.
*تدعم طرازات 65C2 و55C2 حامل المعرض.

نطاق الحجم الكبير

اعثر على ما يناسبك

سواء كنت بحاجة إلى شاشة عرض لألعابك أو شاشة سينمائية منزلية، بأحجام من 42 بوصة إلى 83 بوصة، فإن الخيار المثالي ينتظرك.

تتضمن تشكيلة تلفزيونات OLED C2 من إل جي أحجام مختلفة بداية من 42 بوصة إلى 83 بوصة

تجربة سينائية حقيقية

الآن، أنت الشخصية الرئيسية

يتميز التلفزيون بالجمع بين تقنيتي دولبي فيجن آي كيو ودولبي أتموس معًا من أجل تجربة مشاهدة غامرة ومثيرة. باستخدام معالج α9 بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي من الجيل الخامس من إل جي، تضيف تقنية دولبي فيجن آي كيو عمقًا استثنائيًا بفضل التفاصيل الدقيقة وتبرز القوام الرقيقً.
مزيد من المعلومات

أشخاص يجلسون على أريكة لمشاهدة أحد أفلام الحركة مع ظهور فقاعة ضخمة حولهم وحول التلفزيون تصور الانغماس في الفيلم.

الترفيه

جميع مفضلاتك في مكان واحد

الاستعداد لليالي السينمائية. جميع الإعدادات التي توفر تجربة مشاهدة غامرة. تطبيقات بث متوافرة تمنحك قدرة البحث عن أي شيء ترغب في مشاهدته تقريبًا. مع منصة نتفليكس5, أمازون برايم6, وأبل تي في 7, plus قنوات إل جي8, عرض ما هو مثير دائماً.

مزيد من المعلومات

ملصق سرقة الأموال من نتفليكس، عجلة الوقت من برايم فيديو، شاهد على أبل تي في بلس.

*قد يختلف توافر المحتوى والتطبيق حسب الدولة أو المنطقة.
**يتطلب الأمر وجود اشتراكات منفصلة بخدمات OTT.

ألعاب فائقة

آلة رابحة قوية

ارتق بمستوى لعبك مع أجهزة التلفزيون الأولى في الصناعة لدعم ألعاب دولبي فيجن 4K عند 120 هرتز للحصول على تجربة ألعاب أكثر مرونة وواقعية. تبدوا الحركة فائقة السرعة واضحة وسلسة بفضل وقت الاستجابة البالغ 1 مللي ثانية، والتوافق مع تقنية G-Sync من انفيديا، وتقنية AMD FreeSync Premium، ودعم VRR.
مزيد من المعلومات

شخصان يجلسان على الأريكة ويلعبان لعبة سباق باستخدام وحدة تحكم وتلفزيون OLED G2 من إل جي في غرفة المعيشة

*تعد VRR ضمن مواصفات HDMI 2.1 المعتمدة.

الألعاب السحابية

الدوري الجديد للألعاب

بفضل إضافة GeForce NOW، هناك سحابة كاملة من الألعاب في انتظارك. أعد اكتشاف الألعاب التي تحبها واعثر على ألعاب مفضلة جديدة مباشرة من خلال جهاز التلفزيون.

في مشهد من سايبر بانك 2077 معروض على شاشة OLED من إل جي، يسير المشغل عبر شارع مضاء بالنيون على دراجة نارية

عبوات من الورق المقوى لتلفزيون OLED من إل جي صديقة للبيئة تحمل صور الأشجار والجبال المزدهرة

الاستدامة

مصنوع ليكون صديقًا للبيئة.

صُنِع تلفزيون C2 من مواد مُركّبة وبلاستيك مُعاد تدويره حاصل على اعتماد UL ECV، كما أنّه أصبح أخفّ بنسبة 39%. يتميّز هذا التلفزيون الحاصل على اعتماد SGS بمعدل إعادة تدوير عالٍ، كما أنَه لا يحتوي على أي مواد خطرة مثل معدن الكاديوم (Cd) وفوسفيد الانديوم (InP)، فضلاً عن أنّه موفِّر للطاقة. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، حصل هذا التلفزيون على اعتماد الصندوق الاستئماني للكربون (Carbon Trust) نتيجةً لانبعاثاته الكربونية المنخفضة من بداية إنتاجه وصولاً إلى مرحلة التخلّص منه، وتمت تعبئته وتغليفه بالقدر اللازم لإيصاله إليك بأمان فحسب باستخدام صندوق واحد من الكرتون القابل لإعادة التدوير.

مصنوع ليكون صديقًا للبيئة. رسالتنا من أجل الحفاظ على الكوكب

*تحتوي الصورة على طراز 65G2 لعرضه كمثال. تمت تعبئة وتغليف جميع طُرز تليفزيونات LG OLED لعام 2022 باستخدام مواد صديقة للبيئة.

**يقل وزن طراز 65C2 المزوَّد بحامل بنسبة 39% كحد أدنى عن وزن طرز سلسلة C1.

***لا يُستخدم ملصق 'Reducing CO2' إلا على طراز 65C2 فقط. وتحتوي جميع طرز C2 الأخرى على ملصق 'CO2 Measured'.

****يستند اعتماد UL ECV إلى إطار التلفزيون وغطاءه الخلفي. (Mandatory)

 

1. تستند جوائز الابتكار في معرض الإلكترونيات 1.CES لمواد وصفية مقدمة للقضاة. لم تتحقق جمعية تكنولوجيا المستهلك من دقة العروض أو المطالبات المقدمة ولم تختبر البند الذي أعطيت من أجله الجائزة.

2 المقارنة مستندة إلى اختبارات LG الداخلية لقياسات LG OLED TV Full White، باستثناء سلسلة .OLED evo لا تنطبق تحسينات ميزة Brightness Booster على طراز 48/42C2.

3. قد تكون الكابلات ظاهرة اعتماداً على طريقة التثبيت.

4. قد تكون هناك فجوة بسيطة بين التلفزيون والجدار اعتمادًا على عملية التثبيت.

5. يتطلب الأمر عضوية في تدفق نتفليكس.

6. تعد أمازون وبرايم فيديو وجميع الشعارات ذات الصلة علامات تجارية مملوكة لصالح Amazon.com أو الشركات التابعة لها، وتُطبق عضوية أمازون برايم و/أو رسوم برايم فيديو ذات الصلة. يرجى مراجعة شروط primevideo.com لمزيد من التفاصيل.

7. يتطلب الأمر وجود اشتراك في أبل تي في+. تعد أبل وشعارها علامات تجارية مسجلة لشركة أبل في الولايات المتحدة ودول أخرى.

8. قد تختلف الخدمة المدعومة حسب الدولة

 

المواصفات الرئيسية

نوع العرض

4K OLED

معدل التحديث

120Hz أساسي

سلسلة ألوان واسعة

لون OLED

معالج الصور

ألفا 9 معالج 4K بذكاء إصطناعي الجيل الخامس

HDR (نطاق ديناميكي عالي)

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

متوافق مع G-Sync (Nvidia)

نعم

متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

نعم

Dolby Atmos

نعم

كل المواصفات

الصورة (المعالجة)

معالج الصور

ألفا 9 معالج 4K بذكاء إصطناعي الجيل الخامس

ذكاء إصطناعي للتحكم بالسطوع

نعم

ذكاء إصطناعي لتحديد نوع المحتوى

نعم (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

صورة منظمة العفو الدولية

ذكاء إصطناعي للصورة برو

ترقية الذكاء الاصطناعي

ذكاء إصطناعي للترقية 4K

تقنية التعتيم

تعتيم البكسل

رسم خرائط النغمة الديناميكية

نعم (رسم خرائط النغمة ديناميكي برو)

وضع المخرح

نعم

HDR (نطاق ديناميكي عالي)

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

HFR (معدل إطارات عالي)

4K 120 إطار في الثانية (HDMI ، USB)

حركة

حركة OLED

وضع الصورة

9 أوضاع (زاهية ، قياسية ، إقتصادي ، سينما ، رياضة ، لعبة ، خبير مخرج ، خبير (ISF) (غرفة مشرقة) ، (ISF) خبير (غرفة مظلمة))

إمكانية الوصول

مقياس رمادي

نعم

تباين عالي

نعم

عاكس ألوان

نعم

صورة (عرض)

دقة العرض

4K Ultra HD (3،840 × 2،160)

نوع العرض

4K OLED

معدل التحديث

120Hz أساسي

سلسلة ألوان واسعة

لون OLED

الاتصال

دعم البلوتوث

نعم (v 5.0)

مدخل Ethernet

1ea

قناة إرجاع الصوت HDMI eARC

eARC (HDMI 2)

الربط البسيط (HDMI CEC)

نعم

(الصوت الرقمي البصري خارج)

1ea

الأبعاد والأوزان

أبعاد التغليف ((العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق))

1600 x 950 x 200

وزن التغليف

26.4

أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

1441 x 826 x 45.1

أبعاد التلفزيون مع حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

1441 x 880 x 230

حامل التلفزيون (العرض x العمق)

470 x 230

وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

16.6

وزن التلفزيون مع حامل

18.5

مثبت Vesa (العرض x الإرتفاع)

300 x 200

الألعاب

Allm (وضع التأخر المنخفض التلقائي)

نعم

متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

نعم

مُحسّن اللعبة

نعم (لوحة معلومات الألعاب)

متوافق مع G-Sync (Nvidia)

نعم

وضع HGIG

نعم

VRR (معدل التحديث المتغير)

نعم

تلفزيون ذكي

المعرض الفني

نعم

إعدادات العائلة

نعم

لوحة التحكم الرئيسية

نعم

نظام التشغيل (OS)

Webos 22

تنبيه رياضي

نعم

ThinQ

نعم

كاميرا USB متوافقة

نعم

يعمل مع Apple AirPlay2

نعم

يعمل مع Apple HomeKit

نعم

صوتي

مشاركة وضع الصوت

نعم

صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي

ذكاء إصطناعي للصوت برو (إفتراضي حتى 7.1.2)

البلوتوث المحيطي المستعد

نعم (2 طريقة تشغيل)

صوت واضح برو

نعم

Dolby Atmos

نعم

مزامنة صوت LG

نعم

إخراج الصوت في وقت واحد

نعم

WiSA Ready

نعم (ما يصل إلى 2.1 قناة)

