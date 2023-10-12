We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
الاستدامة
مصنوع ليكون صديقًا للبيئة.
صُنِع تلفزيون C2 من مواد مُركّبة وبلاستيك مُعاد تدويره حاصل على اعتماد UL ECV، كما أنّه أصبح أخفّ بنسبة 39%. يتميّز هذا التلفزيون الحاصل على اعتماد SGS بمعدل إعادة تدوير عالٍ، كما أنَه لا يحتوي على أي مواد خطرة مثل معدن الكاديوم (Cd) وفوسفيد الانديوم (InP)، فضلاً عن أنّه موفِّر للطاقة. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، حصل هذا التلفزيون على اعتماد الصندوق الاستئماني للكربون (Carbon Trust) نتيجةً لانبعاثاته الكربونية المنخفضة من بداية إنتاجه وصولاً إلى مرحلة التخلّص منه، وتمت تعبئته وتغليفه بالقدر اللازم لإيصاله إليك بأمان فحسب باستخدام صندوق واحد من الكرتون القابل لإعادة التدوير.