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Stereo Suite 5
Soundbar’a gerek kalmadan doğrudan LG C6 veya G6 TV’ye bağlanın.
•2 x M5 Kablosuz Hoparlör
Stereo Suite 7
Soundbar’a gerek kalmadan doğrudan LG C6 veya G6 TV’ye bağlanın.
•2 x M7 Kablosuz Hoparlör
Immersive Suite 5
Premium yaşam alanlarında sürükleyici ses için
•2 x M5 Kablosuz Hoparlör
•1 x H7 Soundbar
Immersive Suite 5 Pro
Premium yaşam alanlarında sürükleyici ses ve yoğun bas için
•2 x M5 Kablosuz Hoparlör
•1 x H7 Soundbar
•1 x W7 Subwoofer
Immersive Suite 7 Pro
Geniş premium yaşam alanlarında sürükleyici ses ve yoğun bas için
•2 x M7 Kablosuz Hoparlör
•1 x H7 Soundbar
•1 x Subwoofer