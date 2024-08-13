Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27'' UltraGear™ OLED Oyuncu Monitörü QHD 240 Hz ve FreeSync™ Premium Pro
20231030161419_27GS95QE PD (E).pdf
Enerji Sınıfı : EU
Ürün Bilgi Formu

Özellikler

Galeri

Teknik Özellikler

İncelemeler

Destek

27GS95QE-B

27'' UltraGear™ OLED Oyuncu Monitörü QHD 240 Hz ve FreeSync™ Premium Pro

front view
UltraGear™ OLED oyun monitörü.

Oyun için tasarlandı

240Hz ve 0.03ms (GtG) tepki süresi ile daha parlak OLED oyun monitörü.

Ekran

27" QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED

HDR400 True black / DCI-P3 %98,5**

Parlama Önleme/Düşük Yansıma

Hız

240Hz yenileme hızı

0,03 ms (GtG) tepki süresi

HDMI 2.1’den 240Hz QHD

Teknoloji

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

*Görseller, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanımdan farklılık gösterebilir.

**DCI-P3 Tipik %98,5 Minimum %90.

*Monitörün parlaklığı bir önceki LG UltraGear 27GR95QE modeliyle karşılaştırılmıştır.

27 inç QHD OLED monitör.

Daha parlak 27 inç QHD OLED

Oyunlarınıza parlaklık katın

Ne oynarsanız oynayın canlı renklerle parlak sahneler sunan OLED ile oyun dünyasına dalın. Bu parlak OLED ekranla oyun deneyiminizi mükemmelleştirin.

*Görseller, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanımdan farklılık gösterebilir.

*Monitörün parlaklığı bir önceki LG UltraGear 27GR95QE modeliyle karşılaştırılmıştır.

275 nitten 1000 nite kadar

Ekstra parlak OLED

Monitör standart kullanımda 275 nitlik parlaklık sunar; bu değer en parlak halinde 1000 nite kadar çıkabilir. Yeni OLED görselleri canlı ve parlak tutacağı için karanlıkta oyun oynamayacağınızdan emin olabilirsiniz.

*Görseller, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanımdan farklılık gösterebilir.

*275 nit %100 ortalama görüntü seviyesindeki normal parlaklıktır.

DisplayHDR™ TRUE BLACK 400/DCI-P3 %98,5

Renk cümbüşü

HDR TRUE BLACK 400, 1.5M kontrast oranı sayesinde ister aydınlık ister karanlık her sahneye gerçekçi detaylarla hayat katar.

DCI-P3 %98,5 (Tipik) özelliğiyle yaratılan capcanlı dünyada kendinizi oyuna kaptırın.

*Görseller, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanımdan farklılık gösterebilir.

*TrueBlack 400 %10 ortalama görüntü seviyesindedir. Kontrast oranı %25 ortalama görüntü seviyesinde 1.5m:1’dir.

Daha parlak bir OLED oyununun tadını çıkartmak ister misiniz?

Oyun ortamında daha parlak OLED deneyimi için Akıllı Enerji Tasarrufu modunu kapatın.

*Görseller, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanımdan farklılık gösterebilir.

*Güç tüketimini optimize etmek için varsayılan olarak uygulanan Akıllı Enerji Tasarrufu modunu kapatarak daha parlak bir oyun deneyimi yaşayın.

*Akıllı Enerji Tasarrufu modu “Kapalı”yı seçin (Genel → AKILLI ENERJİ TASARRUFU → Kapalı).

*Akıllı Enerji Tasarrufu modu kapatıldığında enerji tüketimi artabilir.

Parlama Önleme/Düşük Yansıma.

Parlama Önleme/Düşük Yansıma

Ekrandaki tek görüntü oyununuz olsun

Parlama Önleme/Düşük Yansıma teknolojisi ışıklı ortamda dahi ekranda oluşabilecek karmaşaları azaltarak her yerde daha iyi bir görüntüleme deneyimi sunar.

*Görseller, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanımdan farklılık gösterebilir.

Canlı Renkler Sunan Düşük Mavi Işık Logosu.

LG’nin Canlı Renkler Sunan Düşük Mavi Işık teknolojisi ile gözleriniz rahat, oyun deneyiminiz ise mükemmel.

*Görseller, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanımdan farklılık gösterebilir.

*Yukarıdaki özellik kullanıcının bilgisayar ortamı veya koşullarına göre farklılık gösterebilir.

*LG OLED panelleri UL onaylıdır.

240Hz ve 0.03ms (GtG) ile OLED ekran.

240Hz ve 0.03ms (GtG) ile OLED ekran

Şimşek hızında OLED

Yeni LG yeni UltraGear™ monitör, OLED ekranda 240Hz yenileme hızı ve 0,03ms (GtG) tepki süresiyle ultra yüksek hızlar sunar.

*Görseller, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanımdan farklılık gösterebilir.

Mükemmel hız,
OLED 240Hz yenileme hızı

240Hz hız, oyuncuların bir sonraki kareyi hızla görmelerini sağlayarak akıcı ve sorunsuz görüntüler sunar. Oyuncular rakiplerine anında tepki vererek hedefe kolayca nişan alabilir.

*Görseller, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanımdan farklılık gösterebilir.

Aşırı hızlı 0,03ms tepki süresi

0,03ms (GtG) tepki süresi ters gölgelenmeyi azaltır ve nesneler daha net bir şekilde görüntülenir. Daha sorunsuz bir hareket ve gerçeküstü görsel akıcılıkla oyunların keyfini çıkarmanızı sağlar.

*Görseller, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanımdan farklılık gösterebilir.

HDMI 2.1’den 240Hz QHD OLED.

HDMI 2.1’den 240Hz QHD OLED

OLED ekran ile oyun performansınızı artırın

27GS95QE, HDMI 2.1'den 240Hz'e kadar yenileme hızına sahiptir. Bu sayede, oyuncular DisplayPort veya HDMI ile QHD çözünürlüğünün ve 240Hz'in keyfini tam olarak çıkarabilir.

*240Hz’e kadar hızlı yenileme süresini destekler. Düzgün çalışması için HDMI 2.1 ve HDMI 2.1 kablosunu (pakete dahildir) destekleyen bir ekran kartı gerekir.

*Ekran kartı ayrı olarak satılır.

Akıcı oyun deneyimi odaklı teknoloji

Akıcı oyun deneyimi odaklı teknoloji.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

NVIDIA tarafından test edilmiş ve resmi olarak onaylanmış G-SYNC® Compatible bir monitör olan 27GS95QE, çok daha az yırtılma ve takılma içeren iyi bir oyun deneyimi sunar.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

FreeSync™ Premium Pro teknolojisi sayesinde oyuncular, yüksek çözünürlüklü ve hızlı tempolu oyunlarda kesintisiz ve akıcı hareket deneyimi yaşayabilir. Ekran yırtılması ve takılmayı yok denecek kadar azaltır.

Oyuncuyu merkeze alan tasarım

Yeni Altıgen aydınlatma tasarımı ve 4 kenardaki ince çerçeve ile oyun deneyiminizi geliştirin. Ayarlanabilir ekran tabanı, dönüş, eğim, yükseklik ve ekseni değiştirerek oyunu daha rahat oynamanıza yardımcı olur.

Oyuncuyu merkeze alan tasarım.

Dönüşü ayarlanabilen monitör.

Dönüş

Eğim / Yüksekliği ayarlanabilen monitör.

Eğim / Yükseklik

Ekseni ayarlanabilen monitör.

Eksen

Çerçevesiz tasarımlı monitör.

Çerçevesiz tasarım

UltraGear™ uzaktan kumanda

Tek seferde ayarla ve kontrol et

UltraGear™ uzaktan kumanda ile monitörünüzü açma-kapama, ses ayarlama, mod değiştirme vb. işlemleri kolayca ayarlayabilir ve kontrol edebilirsiniz.

*Uzaktan kumanda pakete dahildir.

4 kutuplu kulaklık çıkışı.

4 kutuplu kulaklık çıkışı

Sürükleyici ses efekti eklentisi

4 kutuplu kulaklık çıkışı ile kolayca bağlanarak sesli sohbet eşliğinde oyunların tadını çıkarın. Ayrıca, DTS Kulaklık :X ile sanal 3D ses sayesinde sürükleyicilik hissini daha da katlayabilirsiniz.

*Kulaklıklar ayrı satılır.

Oyun GUI’sı

Ödüllü oyun GUI’sı

Oyun severler, On-Screen Ekran ve OnScreen Control özelliklerini kullanarak temel monitör seçeneklerinden kullanıcının kısayol olarak belirleyebileceği "Kullanıcı Tanımlı Anahtar"a kadar birçok ayarı kolaylıkla özelleştirebilir.

*En yeni OnScreen Control versiyonunu indirmek için LG.COM sitesini ziyaret edin.

*Görseller, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanımdan farklılık gösterebilir.

Ekranınızı OLED Care ile koruyun

OLED Care, statik yüksek kontrastlı bir görüntü uzun süre görüntülendikten sonra yeni görüntüye geçildiğinde ortaya çıkan görüntü sonrası ekran yanmasını önlemeye yardımcı olur.

*Bu özellik yalnızca pakete dahil uzaktan kumanda ile kullanılabilir.

Dinamik Hareket Senkronizasyonu

Dinamik Hareket Senkronizasyonu ile, oyuncular kritik anları gerçek zamanlı olarak yakalayabilir, giriş gecikmelerini azaltabilir ve rakiplerine hızlı bir şekilde yanıt verebilir.

Siyah Dengeleyici

Siyah Dengeleyici, oyuncuların en karanlık yerlerde saklanan keskin nişancıları görmesine ve flaş patladığında hızla kaçmasına yardımcı olur.

Nişan İmleci

Atış hassasiyetini artırmak için hedef noktası ekranın ortasına sabitlenmiştir.

FPS Sayacı

FPS Sayacı, yüklemenin ne kadar iyi gittiğini gösterir. İster düzeltme yapın ister oyun oynayın ya da film izleyin; her kare önemlidir, bu yüzden FPS Sayacı ile gerçek zamanlı veriler elde edersiniz.

*Görseller, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanımdan farklılık gösterebilir.

*Nişan İmleci özelliği FPS Sayacı etkinleştirildiğinde kullanılamaz.

*FPS Sayacı, monitörün maksimum yenileme hızını aşan bir değer gösterebilir.

LG Kalibrasyon Stüdyosu.

LG Kalibrasyon Stüdyosu

Güncellenen doğru renkler

LG Kalibrasyon Stüdyosu ile donanım kalibrasyonu özelliğini kullanarak renk performansını optimize edin ve LG QHD OLED ekranın geniş renk yelpazesinden ve tutarlılığından en iyi şekilde yararlanın.

*Görseller, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanımdan farklılık gösterebilir. 

*Yazılım ve Kalibrasyon Sensörü pakete dahil DEĞİLDİR. En güncel LG Kalibrasyon Stüdyosu yazılımını indirmek için, LG.COM adresini ziyaret edin.

Yazdır

Ana Özellikler

  • Boyut [İnç]

    26.5

  • Çözünürlük

    2560 X 1440

  • Pano Tipi

    OLED

  • En Boy Oranı

    16 : 9

  • Renk Gamı (Tip.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Parlaklık (Tip.) [cd/m²]

    (Tip) 275 cd/m² (Min.) 250 cd/m²

  • Yenileme Hızı (Maks.) [Hz]

    240

  • Tepki Süresi

    0.03ms (GtG)

Tüm Özellikler

BILGI

  • Ürün adı

    27GS95QE

  • Yıl

    2024

EKRAN

  • Boyut [İnç]

    26.5

  • Çözünürlük

    2560 X 1440

  • Pano Tipi

    OLED

  • En Boy Oranı

    16 : 9

  • Parlaklık (Min.) [cd/m²]

    (Tip) 275 cd/m² (Min.) 250 cd/m²

  • Parlaklık (Tip.) [cd/m²]

    (Tip) 275 cd/m² (Min.) 250 cd/m²

  • Renk Gamı (Tip.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Kontrast Oranı (Tip.)

    1500000:1 (Tip)

  • Tepki Süresi

    0.03ms (GtG)

  • Yenileme Hızı (Maks.) [Hz]

    240

  • Görüş Açısı (CR≥10)

    178˚(R/L), 178˚(U/D)

ÖZELLIKLER

  • HDR10

    EVET

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ TRUE BLACK 400

  • HDR Etkisi

    EVET

  • Renk Fabrikada Kalibre Edildi

    EVET

  • Okuyucu Modu

    EVET

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    EVET

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Siyah Sabitleyici

    EVET

  • Dinamik Eylem Senkronizasyonu

    EVET

  • artı işareti

    EVET

  • FPS Sayacı

    EVET

  • Kullanıcı Tanımlı Anahtar

    EVET

  • Otomatik Giriş Anahtarı

    EVET

  • Akıllı Enerji Tasarrufu

    EVET

YAZILIM UYGULAMASI

  • LG UltraGear™ Kontrol Merkezi

    EVET

  • LG UltraGear™ Stüdyo

    EVET

BAĞLANTI

  • HDMI

    EVET

  • kulaklık çıkışı

    EVET

GÜÇ

  • Güç Tüketimi (Tip.)

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Güç Tüketimi (Uyku Modu)

    Less than 0.5W

BOYUTLAR/AĞIRLIKLAR

  • Ayaklı Boyut (G x Y x D) [mm]

    (604.5 x 464.8 x 259)

  • Ayaksız Boyut (G x Y x D) [mm]

    (604.5 x 350.5 x 45.7)

  • Nakliye Boyutu (G x Y x D) [mm]

    (807.7 x 530.86 x 180.34)

  • Ayaklı Ağırlık [kg]

    7.35

  • Ayaksız Ağırlık [kg]

    5.9

  • Nakliye Ağırlığı [kg]

    11

AKSESUAR

  • HDMI

    EVET

UYUMLULUK BİLGİLERİ

UYUMLULUĞA İLİŞKİN DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ

Müşteri Yorumları