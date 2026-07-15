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Laundry
What Is LG AI DD™ and How Does It Improve Fabric Care?
LG AI DD™ is an intelligent fabric-care technology that can detect load characteristics and optimise drum motion. It is designed to support effective cleaning while helping protect fabrics from unnecessary wear.
FAQ
What is AI DD™ in an LG washing machine?
LG AI DD™ is an intelligent fabric-care technology that automatically detects the weight and softness of your laundry and selects the optimal washing motion for each load.
Using deep-learning technology trained on thousands of washing patterns, AI DD™ is designed to deliver effective cleaning while helping protect fabrics from unnecessary wear.
Powered by LG’s DirectDrive™ Motor, AI DD™ models may also support 6 Motion technology for efficient washing with fewer moving parts.
Note: Feature availability may vary by model and region.
How does AI DD™ improve fabric care?
AI DD™ supports fabric care by:
• Analysing fabric softness and load weight
• Selecting the most suitable drum motion automatically
• Reducing unnecessary friction and stress on garments
• Helping maintain clothing texture, fit, and appearance
Compared to fixed-motion washing, AI DD™ adapts motion selection to the load.
Is an AI DD™ washing machine good for everyday family laundry?
Yes. AI DD™ washing machines are designed for everyday household use and can automatically adjust wash motions for mixed loads.
This makes them a practical option for families who wash frequently and want consistent results with fabric protection in mind.
Does AI DD™ help reduce fabric damage from frequent washing?
AI DD™ is designed to reduce excessive agitation by selecting more appropriate drum motions for each load.
This can help minimise unnecessary friction over time, which may be beneficial for frequently washed garments.
How is LG AI DD™ tested and developed?
LG AI DD™ is developed using deep-learning technology trained on extensive washing data.
Washing machines with AI DD™ are also evaluated under laboratory conditions to assess washing performance and fabric-care outcomes.
What makes LG AI DD™ different from standard washing machines?
Standard washing machines typically use preset wash motions regardless of fabric type.
AI DD™ adjusts drum movement based on the load, which can make washing more precise and fabric-friendly while maintaining cleaning performance.
Why should you consider AI DD™ when buying a washing machine?
When buying a washing machine, it can be helpful to consider technologies that support both cleaning performance and fabric care.
AI DD™ is designed to detect load characteristics and adjust drum motion accordingly, which may help reduce unnecessary friction and support more fabric-friendly washing.
This can be especially useful for households that wash mixed loads frequently or want added confidence when caring for everyday garments.
When comparing washing machines, reviewing fabric-care technologies alongside capacity, cycle options, and energy efficiency can help you choose a model that better suits your laundry habits.