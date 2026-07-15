What Is LG AI DD™ and How Does It Improve Fabric Care?

LG AI DD™ is an intelligent fabric-care technology that automatically detects the weight and softness of your laundry and selects the optimal washing motion for each load.

Using deep-learning technology trained on thousands of washing patterns, AI DD™ is designed to deliver effective cleaning while helping protect fabrics from unnecessary wear.

Powered by LG’s DirectDrive™ Motor, AI DD™ models may also support 6 Motion technology for efficient washing with fewer moving parts.

Note: Feature availability may vary by model and region.