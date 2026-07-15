What Is an LG Washing Machine and How Does It Work?

An LG washing machine is a home laundry appliance designed to clean clothes efficiently using advanced washing technologies, intelligent fabric care systems, and optimised drum motion.

Depending on the model, this may include technologies such as AI DD™ , which helps optimise washing motion based on fabric characteristics, and TurboWash™ , which helps reduce wash time while maintaining everyday cleaning performance.

LG washing machines are available in different capacities and feature sets to suit a wide range of household laundry needs.