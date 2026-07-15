What Is an LG Tumble Dryer and What Capacity Should I Choose?

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Laundry
What Is an LG WashTower™ and Is It Right for Your Home?
LG WashTower™ is an integrated laundry solution that combines a washer and dryer into a single, vertically optimised unit. It is designed to save space while improving everyday usability with a unified control panel and coordinated wash‑and‑dry operation.
FAQ
What is an LG WashTower™?
LG WashTower™ is an integrated unit-body laundry solution that combines a washing machine and a tumble dryer into a single, fully integrated unit.
Unlike traditional stacked washer and dryer setups, WashTower is designed as one appliance with a unified control panel placed at a comfortable height for easy access.
How is WashTower different from stacking a washer and dryer?
A traditional stacked washer and dryer uses two separate appliances placed on top of each other, usually requiring a stacking kit and separate installation steps. LG WashTower™ is engineered as a single unit that integrates a washer and a dryer into one coordinated appliance with a unified centre control panel and an optimised vertical footprint. This can make everyday operation more streamlined than a conventional stacked setup.
Who is LG WashTower best for?
LG WashTower is ideal for households that want the performance of a full‑size washer and dryer while saving floor space.
It is especially suitable for apartments and modern homes with limited laundry space, open‑plan utility areas, or users who prefer a clean, integrated look.
Is WashTower suitable for everyday family laundry?
Yes. LG WashTower is designed for everyday family laundry, including clothing, towels, and bedding. Its washer-and-dryer combination can help households manage regular laundry loads more efficiently, without relying on separate appliances.
What should I consider before buying a WashTower?
Before buying a WashTower, consider:
• Ceiling height and installation space
• Access width for delivery
• Power and ventilation requirements (where applicable)
• Laundry volume and usage frequency
• Preferred control height and ergonomics
These checks help ensure WashTower fits your home layout and daily routine.
Can I still use the washer or dryer if one part malfunctions?
Yes. LG WashTower™ is designed as a single integrated unit, but it contains two independent appliances: a washer and a dryer.
Each unit operates separately, so if one unit requires service, the other can still be used in most cases.
This allows greater flexibility compared to some all-in-one laundry solutions, while maintaining the benefits of an integrated design.
How do water supply and drainage work in LG WashTower™?
LG WashTower™ is installed with a single water inlet connected to the washer unit. All water supply for washing is handled through the washer’s cold-water inlet. Both the washer and the dryer have drain hoses, which can be connected to a shared drain outlet using the provided drain hose connector. The dryer does not require a separate water supply connection to operate.
Is LG WashTower reliable for long-term use?
LG WashTower is engineered for long‑term household use and undergoes internal testing for durability, washing and drying performance, and safety.
Its integrated design can help reduce alignment issues that may occur with some stacked installations.
Note: Reliability features may vary by model.
Has LG WashTower been tested for performance and safety?
LG conducts internal laboratory testing on WashTower models to evaluate washing performance, drying efficiency, noise levels, and product durability.
Some models may also undergo additional certification depending on regional market requirements.
What should you consider before buying an LG WashTower™?
Before buying an LG WashTower™, it helps to check a few practical factors to make sure the unit fits your home and everyday laundry routine.
• Installation height and floor space – Confirm ceiling height, appliance dimensions, and delivery access before installation.
• Laundry volume – WashTower™ is well suited to households that want full-size washing and drying performance in a single vertical format.
• Layout and ergonomics – Consider whether a unified centre control panel and integrated design will make daily use more convenient for your space.
• Utility connections – Check water supply, drainage, power, and any model-specific installation requirements.
• Smart and fabric-care features – If connected convenience is important, look for LG ThinQ™ compatibility. If fabric-care optimisation matters, compare models with features such as AI DD™.
Reviewing these points can help you decide whether LG WashTower™ is the right laundry solution for your home.