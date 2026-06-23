Hyper Mini LED is LG’s next-generation panel technology used in the UltraGear evo GM9 (27GM950B), designed to deliver ultra-high brightness and an elite HDR gaming experience. By using much smaller, denser LEDs, it enables more precise light control than conventional LED backlighting.

In the UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED powers 2,304 local dimming zones, allowing for more accurate light distribution. This helps reduce blooming and halo effects, resulting in cleaner HDR visuals. It also reaches up to 1,250 nits peak brightness and supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000, revealing everything from bright highlights like sunlight and explosions to fine shadow details with exceptional clarity. Paired with a 5K resolution and 218 PPI, it delivers highly detailed text and textures.

In short, Hyper Mini LED makes UltraGear evo monitors brighter, more precise, and more visually consistent across different scenes for both gaming and productivity.