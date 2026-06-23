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65 inch LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M True Wireless 4K Smart TV

65MRGB9MB9B_EU.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet
65MRGB9MB9B_EU.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet

65 inch LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M True Wireless 4K Smart TV

65MRGB9MB9B
Front view of 65 inch LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M True Wireless 4K Smart TV 65MRGB9MB9B
65 inch LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M True Wireless 4K Smart TV
65 inch LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M True Wireless 4K Smart TV
65 inch LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M True Wireless 4K Smart TV
65 inch LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M True Wireless 4K Smart TV
65 inch LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M True Wireless 4K Smart TV
65 inch LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M True Wireless 4K Smart TV
65 inch LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M True Wireless 4K Smart TV
65 inch LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M True Wireless 4K Smart TV
65 inch LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M True Wireless 4K Smart TV
65 inch LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M True Wireless 4K Smart TV
65 inch LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M True Wireless 4K Smart TV
65 inch LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M True Wireless 4K Smart TV
Front view of 65 inch LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M True Wireless 4K Smart TV 65MRGB9MB9B
65 inch LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M True Wireless 4K Smart TV
65 inch LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M True Wireless 4K Smart TV
65 inch LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M True Wireless 4K Smart TV
65 inch LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M True Wireless 4K Smart TV
65 inch LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M True Wireless 4K Smart TV
65 inch LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M True Wireless 4K Smart TV
65 inch LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M True Wireless 4K Smart TV
65 inch LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M True Wireless 4K Smart TV
65 inch LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M True Wireless 4K Smart TV
65 inch LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M True Wireless 4K Smart TV
65 inch LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M True Wireless 4K Smart TV
65 inch LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M True Wireless 4K Smart TV

Key Features

  • Certified Double 100% Colour Coverage for accurate colour across DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB
  • New alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine inherited from LG OLED's expertise enables an AI-powered 4K viewing experience
  • Deeper contrast with Precision Dimming powerd by the alpha 11 AI Processor
  • LG True Wireless delivers 4K 144Hz visually lossless quality like wired TV
  • Accurate and vivid colour reproduction made possible even without R chip LEDs and independently-driven LEDs with LG’s proprietary Tandem LED Technology. 
More
2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Cybersecurity category for LG Shield

CES Innovation Awards - Honoree (LG Shield)

Cybersecurity

2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category for Multi-AI

CES Innovation Awards - Honoree (Multi-AI)

Artificial Intelligence

AVForums Editor’s Choice badge as Best Smart TV System for 8 consecutive years, including 2025/26

AVForums Editor's Choice - Best Smart TV System 2025/26

"8 Years as The Best Smart TV System"

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

Why Mini RGB evo?

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M with certified double 100% Colour coverage fills the screen with rich, flowing gradients of colour, delivering 100% coverage of DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB.

Certified Double 100% Colour Coverage

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M features the new alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3, which glows in purple light on a dark circuit board, highlighting the Dual AI Engine. (160)

New alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M highlights Precision Dimming for enhanced contrast through a split image comparing conventional LED on the left with deeper blacks and improved contrast definition on the right.

Precision Dimming for Enhanced Contrast

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M demonstrates 4K 144Hz video and audio transfer with a cinematic screen view wall-mounted in a room, illustrating true wireless freedom with wired-level performance.

True Wireless Technology

LG Mini RGB evo AI RGB9M with Award-winning Multi AI webOS is presented on a dark background featuring Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini logos, indicating support for AI-related services accessible through the TV interface.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

Secured by LG Shield

What defines the Mini RGB evo MRGB9M?

Mini RGB evo MRGB9M delivers enhanced precision through LG’s advanced colour technology, providing accurate and vivid colour reproduction by applying LG’s proprietary Tandem LED technology that stacks multiple RGB colour layers even without R chip LEDs and independently driven LEDs. Powered by the alpha 11 AI Processor, dive into a rich visual experience with Double 100% Colour Coverage and certified True Wireless Technology that lets you seamlessly enjoy visually lossless 4K 144Hz quality.

*Unlike "Micro" RGB TVs, "Mini" RGB TVs do not include R chip LEDs, nor do their chips operate independently.

RGB Primary Colour Pro

Certified Double 100% Colour Coverage for a truly rich and vivid visual experience

Mini RGB evo’s exceptional colour reproduction is certified for 100% colour coverage across two standards—DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB—ensuring a vivid colour experience that everyone from cinema lovers to photo enthusiasts will love.1)

RGB Primary colour Pro, used in LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M, features a split image comparing conventional LED colour on the left with brighter, more saturated buildings on the right, highlighting 100% DCI-P3 and 100% Adobe RGB coverage.

RGB Primary colour Pro, used in LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M, features a split image comparing conventional LED colour on the left with brighter, more saturated buildings on the right, highlighting 100% DCI-P3 and 100% Adobe RGB coverage.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M, featuring RGB Primary colour Pro, delivers 100% colour coverage of DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB, certified by Intertek.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M, featuring RGB Primary colour Pro, delivers 100% colour coverage of DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB, certified by Intertek.

alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine

Ultimate 4K picture quality with LG's most advanced alpha 11 Al Processor with Dual Al Engine

Inherited from LG OLED, the alpha 11 AI Processor, capable of pixel-level precision is equipped with a new Dual AI Engine, and now powers Mini RGB evo. Beyond single AI engines, a Dual AI Engine refines sharpness and texture simultaneously, resulting in 4K picture quality that is not only sharper, but looks more natural.2)

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M’s alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in purple light on a circuit board, highlighting the Dual AI Engine and delivering NPU up to x5.6 faster, CPU 50% faster, and GPU 70% stronger performance.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M’s alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in purple light on a circuit board, highlighting the Dual AI Engine and delivering NPU up to x5.6 faster, CPU 50% faster, and GPU 70% stronger performance.

Precision Dimming

Deeper contrast powered by the alpha 11 AI Processor

The alpha 11 AI Processor controls light with intelligent precision, managing advanced dimming blocks to create deeper contrast, enhancing the detail and clarity of every frame.3)

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M highlights Precision Dimming through a split image comparing conventional LED on the left with deeper blacks and improved contrast definition on the right, powered by the alpha 11 AI Processor.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M highlights Precision Dimming through a split image comparing conventional LED on the left with deeper blacks and improved contrast definition on the right, powered by the alpha 11 AI Processor.

Why LG True Wireless TV?

4K 144Hz Video & Audio Wireless Transfer

Wireless Freedom, Wired Performance

Experience the stunning Colour of a Mini RGB evo TV, now with the freedom of True Wireless setup and the performance of a wired TV. LG's innovative wireless transfer technology ensures low-latency, 4K 144Hz visuals even without a wired connection through the Zero Connect Box, which is now 35% smaller to better suit your space. Enjoy having a wire-free, clutter-free interiors without having to sacrifice on the quality of your viewing experience.4)

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M demonstrates 4K 144Hz video and Audio Transfer as a cinematic screen view transitions to a wall-mounted room perspective, illustrating true wireless freedom with wired-level performance.

Discover freedom from the limits of wired TV

Location-Free

Your devices no longer need wired connections to your TV, freeing you up to arrange your room layout in the way that suits your style and space.5)

Clutter-Free

Create a cleaner, more polished space by keeping cables and devices out of sight. The Zero Connect Box helps maintain a tidy viewing area with fewer distractions.

Hassle-Free

Simplify your setup by connecting all your devices to the Zero Connect Box instead of the TV. With one hub, managing and setting up your devices becomes effortless.

Visually Lossless

4K 144Hz wireless transfer ensures visual quality like wired TV

Discover wireless TV that doesn’t compromise on quality. LG True Wireless is designed for minimal interference between devices so you can enjoy the same seamless 4K experience like wired TV.6)

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M True Wireless TV highlights visually lossless quality by displaying a vibrant landscape with clear depth against a dark surrounding area, reflecting visual performance like a wired TV connection.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M True Wireless TV highlights visually lossless quality by displaying a vibrant landscape with clear depth against a dark surrounding area, reflecting visual performance like a wired TV connection.

Ultimate Wireless Gameplay

Game for victory even wirelessly with 144Hz ultra low latency

Experience responsive wireless gaming with ultra low latency. With 144Hz VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and the first BT ULL-certified controller, enjoy fast, competitive performance even without a wired connection.7)

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M presents Ultimate Wireless Gameplay as a racing game with an immersive driving view and a first-place finish, delivering low-latency wireless gaming with support for 144Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95, featuring Micro RGB Technology, shows Mini LED evolving into smaller Micro RGB with red, green, blue light elements that emit pinpoint brightness and offer precise colour control.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95, featuring Micro RGB Technology, shows Mini LED evolving into smaller Micro RGB with red, green, blue light elements that emit pinpoint brightness and offer precise colour control.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M with NVIDIA GeForce NOW displays Borderlands 4 on screen alongside a GeForce NOW logo, presenting cloud gaming access within the TV interface.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M with NVIDIA GeForce NOW displays Borderlands 4 on screen alongside a GeForce NOW logo, presenting cloud gaming access within the TV interface.

NVIDIA GeForce NOW

World’s first 4K 120Hz HDR cloud gaming

Play 4K 120Hz HDR games on your TV even without an extra device through NVIDIA GeForce NOW. Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, enjoy high-end cloud gaming with GeForce RTX 5080 performance.8)

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimised Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimised Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.

Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency

World's first TV to support Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controllers

Experience ultra-low latency, high-performance cloud gaming with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controller support, reducing input delay to less than 3.0ms. Enjoy seamless, responsive control that feels just like a wired connection, even when playing in the cloud.9)

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M features the LG Gaming Portal with a gaming hub layout, combining featured content and game tiles in a unified interface that expands to provide access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce NOW, and webOS game apps.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimized Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.

LG Gaming Portal

Your one-stop hub for gaming—no console required

Explore thousands of games from Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce Now, native webOS apps, and more. Easily find games for remote or gamepad and even compete with other players via Challenge Mode.10)

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M with Game Dashboard and optimiser shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M with Game Dashboard and optimiser shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.

Game Dashboard & Optimiser

Easily fine-tune game settings to suit your play style

Customise your gaming experience easily using Game Dashboard for quick, real-time control and Game Optimiser to fine-tune your preferred settings. Adjust refresh rate, latency, and visual modes to optimise every game session with ease.

Why LG AI TV?

LG AI TV optimises picture and sound while making every day smarter with personalised AI Hub

Explore more about LG AI TV

AI HDR Remastering

Upgrade every frame to HDR quality

AI automatically optimises Colour, brightness, and contrast and elevates SDR picture quality to HDR levels for richer, more realistic visuals.

Discover 3 standout benefits of AI Hub

Advanced Multi AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot

Simply say what you are searching for, then select the AI model that suits you the best. The system connects to multiple AI models to deliver broader, more relevant results.14)

Get personalised content recommendations and information

AI Concierge suggests content and updates tailored to your interests. In This Scene provides relevant recommendations and information based on what you’re watching, while Generative AI enables searching and creating images.15)

LG AI TV recognises your voice and leads you to My Page tailored just for you!

Taken to My Page, you can see everything at a glance, from weather, calendar, and widgets to your favourite sports scores.16)

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognised in the Artificial Intelligence category.

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognised in the Artificial Intelligence category.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

Award-winning webOS now secured by LG Shield

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

8 Years as the Best Smart TV System

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield

Security you can trust

LG Shield's 7 core technologies ensure your data stays safe with secure data storage and management, secure cryptographic algorithms, ensured software integrity, user authentication and access control, secure data transmission, security event detection and response, and secure update management.

Security you can trust Discover more about LG Shield

webOS Re:New Program

Upgrade your TV up to 5 years for free18)

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection

Your LG TV is built to last with LG Quad Protection

From hardware to software, your LG TV is protected. Built-in capacitors protect against high voltages, including lightning strikes, while semiconductors are engineered with surge protection. Silicon gel and protective coatings shield chipsets from humidity and even your data stays safe and secure with LG Shield.

AI Magic Remote

Easily navigate and point like an air mouse to enjoy AI Hub

Control your TV easily with AI Magic Remote. With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, click, drag, and drop to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.19)

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M features AI Hub for personalisation, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M features AI Hub for personalisation, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

Discover limitless masterpieces with LG Gallery+

LG Gallery+

Style your space with over 5000+ curated art content

LG Gallery+ lets you access countless artworks and content from our partners like The National Gallery, MMCA, Magnum, and more. Elevate and personalise your space with art that reflects your style.20)

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M with LG Gallery+ displays curated artwork in a home interior, featuring Vincent van Gogh’s “A Wheatfield, with Cypresses” at the center, along with partner museum references and a “1 Month Free” message.

LG OLED AI B6E is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a rainbow-toned landscape with layered mountain forms on screen.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

My Photos

Easily access Google Photos and showcase your memories

Conveniently connect your Google Photos account to your TV just by using your phone. Effortlessly personalise your space by using content from your own photo library.24)

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M is wall-mounted on a green wall above a red console, displaying an information board including weather, sports scores, TV Scheduler, and Home Hub.

LG OLED AI B6E displays the LG Gaming Portal on the webOS screen, showing a gaming hub with a one-step interface that provides access to multiple game apps via cloud gaming services such as NVIDIA GeForce NOW and webOS apps.

Information Board

Stay updated with an all-in-one personalised dashboard

See important information at a glance. Get weather updates, sports alerts, view your Google Calendar, and even set up notifications for Home Hub, your viewing reservations and more.

Gallery Mode

Switch from TV to artwork seamlessly

With Gallery Mode turned on, your TV can continue to save energy even while displaying your selected artworks adding a touch of style and elegance to your space.33)

Auto Brightness Control

Optimal brightness in any light

Brightness Control automatically adjusts the screen output based on ambient lighting, ensuring clear and comfortable viewing in any environment.25)

Motion Sensor

Responsive to your presence

Motion detection lets your TV respond intelligently, switching modes depending on whether or not you're nearby.26)

LG Channels

Endless entertainment for free

LG Channels brings together diverse content from live and on-demand platforms into a single hub, making it easier than ever to find content you love.27)

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M with Smart Connectivity displays the Home Hub interface on screen, showing connections to Google Home and LG ThinQ, with panels for TV, devices, and apps in a single control layout.

LG OLED evo AI C6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a riverside cityscape at sunset on screen.

Smart Connectivity

Home Hub,  your all-in-one smart home platform

Home Hub brings all your smart devices together. Seamlessly connect, control, and interact with your home IoT devices across Google Home and more.28)

Immerse yourself in every sports match

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M Sports Forecast by AI Concierge displays a live soccer match with an on-screen AI panel presenting predictions, game insights, and league data, suggesting how AI analyzes gameplay to forecast match outcomes.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M with TruMotion highlights motion smoothing in a split-screen soccer scene, contrasting blurred action with TruMotion Off and sharp, clear movement with TruMotion On to emphasize clarity in fast-paced sports.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M shows a drama scene of a person riding in a car, then a Sports Alert for a live soccer match pops up with real-time scores and, when tapped, switches straight to the live game.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M Sports Forecast by AI Concierge displays a live soccer match with an on-screen AI panel presenting predictions, game insights, and league data, suggesting how AI analyzes gameplay to forecast match outcomes.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M with TruMotion highlights motion smoothing in a split-screen soccer scene, contrasting blurred action with TruMotion Off and sharp, clear movement with TruMotion On to emphasize clarity in fast-paced sports.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M shows a drama scene of a person riding in a car, then a Sports Alert for a live soccer match pops up with real-time scores and, when tapped, switches straight to the live game.
Sports Forecast by AI Concierge

Receive game predictions with AI

AI analyses your team’s stats and performance to provide game predictions. Cheer harder and enjoy supporting your team armed with these AI-generated insights.29)

TruMotion

Motion smoothing that adapts to every genre

AI Genre Selection identifies content genre and TruMotion adjusts judder levels to apply the right amount of smoothing for a natural viewing experience from movies, sports, and more.

Sports Alert

Set up alerts and never miss a moment

Catch every moment of the action. Set up your alerts and get notified about your team’s game schedules, scores, and more.

True Cinema, preserved in exact detail

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Ambient MODE

Experience cinema as the director intended with Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.30)

Dolby Atmos

By rendering sound as immersive 360° audio objects rather than static channels, the system creates a home cinema environment where detail and depth stay true to the scene.

LG Sound Suite elevates every scene with fuller surround

Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos Flex Connect

Immersive audio tuned to your preferences

LG TV's DAFC (Dolby Atmos Flex Connect) optimises audio based on speaker placement, delivering a tailored, deeply immersive surround experience wherever your speakers are positioned.31)

Learn More
A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

Accessibility

Assistive features make viewing more inclusive

LG TVs are designed with accessibility in mind with features such as Colour Adjustment Filter, a Sign Language Guide, and direct connectivity support for audio assistive devices.

Disclaimer

 

* The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

* Specifications and features vary by region, model, and size.

* Service availability varies by region and country.

* Personalised services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

* LG Account and acceptance of relevant Terms & Conditions is required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps. Without LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) is available. There is no fee to create LG Account.

*The content shown on this page may differ from the content available on the actual Gallery+ service.

 

 

1) * LG Mini RGB Display is certified by Intertek for Double 100% Colour Coverage measured to IDMS v1.2 clause 5.18.

* Mini RGB evo provides vivid and rich colours, achieving over 75% of the BT.2020 colour gamut by area ratio.

 

2) * Compared to 2025 alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

 

3) * Images above are simulated for illustrative purposes.

 

4) * Wireless TV refers to the connectivity between the Zero Connect Box and screen.

 

5) * Zero Connect Technology refers to connectivity between Zero Connect Box and screen.

* Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver with a power cable connection required for both the TV and Zero Connect Box.

* Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.

* Placement of Zero Connect Box in a cabinet may result in signal interference depending on the material and thickness of the cabinet.

 

6) * Visually lossless from internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 with actual performance depending on settings, environment conditions, and usage. 

 

7) * AMD FreeSync Premium validation based on low input lag, stutter reduction, and flicker-free performance.

* 144Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.

* Support for HGiG may vary by country.

 

8) * Subscription required. Service offerings may vary by membership plan.

* Available only on LG OLED W6, G6, C6, and MRGB95, MRGB9M.

* GeForce NOW availability may vary by country.

* In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

* For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

9) * In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

* For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

10) * Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

* Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

* Gamepad is sold separately.

 

11) * AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

* Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.

* Faster processing compared to 2025 alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

 

12) * Must be activated through the Sound Mode menu. And sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

 

13) * Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

14) * AI Search (Copilot) is available on webOS Re:New Program-enabled OLED/MRGB/QNED/NANO 4K UHD models, including models released from 2022 onwards.

* An internet connection is required, and partner AI services may be subject to change or require a subscription.

* This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in countries where LLM support is not provided.

 

15) * Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

* Menus displayed may be different upon release.

* Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

* ‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG(Electronic Program Guide).

* ‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.

* ‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

 

16) * Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

* Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards, as well as on MRGB and FHD TVs released from 2026.

* It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

* The lock can be unlocked by someone with a similar voice, and if the voice changes due to health reasons or other factors, recognition may not work effectively.

* The widgets provided may vary by country and are subject to change or discontinuance without prior notice.

* My Page applies to 2026 OLED, MRGB, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs.

 

17) * Internet connection required.

* It is possible to link the AI Chatbot to customer service.

* In countries where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.

 

18) * webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

* Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

* Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

 

19) * Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

* AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

* Some features may require an internet connection.

* AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

 

20) * Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

* Service is available through a paid subscription. One-month free trial available with login and payment method registration. Subscription automatically renews to a paid plan unless canceled before the trial ends. Subscription may be cancelled at any time during the trial period.

 

22) * 16 different profiles are provided, with content recommendations generated by matching data to each type of profile.

 

23) * Generative AI feature is only available in certain regions or models.

* A subscription includes 20 credits per month. One credit lets you generate one image.

* Depending on device performance, file size, and network speed, LG Link's file transfer speed may vary.

* Some file extensions may not be supported by LG Link depending on your device specifications.

* LG Link can use an external storage device when used according to the device memory specifications.

 

24) * The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app. 

 

25) * Brightness sensors may vary by model.

 

26) * Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.

 

27) * Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

 

28)*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

 

29) * ‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG.

* The scope of support may vary by country.

* Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

 

30) * FILMMAKER Ambient MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

* FILMMAKER Ambient MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.

* FILMMAKER Ambient MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

* FILMMAKER Ambient MODE works on models equipped with a light sensor.

 

31) * Sound Suite products must be purchased separately.

* The Sound Suite model matched may vary depending on country, region, and TV model.

* Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

* When connected to a Soundbar, up to 13.1.7 channels are supported. Supported channel configurations may vary depending on the Soundbar model.

* Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

* LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

 

33) * Power saving applies only when both Gallery Mode and Always Ready are enabled. If Always Ready is switched off, Gallery Mode will consume the same amount of power as when the TV is on.

Print

Key Spec

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

    4K Mini RGB

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Colour Gamut

    RGB Primary Color Pro (Double 100% Color certified)

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

    Alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • AUDIO - Audio Output

    20W

  • AUDIO - Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • AUDIO - Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1456 x 846 x 49.9

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

    23.6

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K Mini RGB

  • Backlight Type

    Mini RGB

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    RGB Primary Color Pro (Double 100% Color certified)

SMART TV

  • The security update is supported until

    31/12/2030

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 26

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • AI Magic Remote

    Built-In

  • AI Voice ID

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes (Google Home, LG ThinQ)

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • LG Shield

    Yes

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • My Page

    Yes

  • AI Picture/Sound Wizard

    Yes

  • LG Gallery+

    Yes (Paid service availability varies by country)

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    Alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • AI HDR Remastering

    Yes

  • AI Picture Pro

    Yes

  • AI Upscaling

    Alpha 11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Auto Brightness Control

    Yes

  • Dimming Technology

    Precision Dimming

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Ultra)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • Motion

    Motion Pro

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes

  • QFT (Quick Frame Transport)

    Yes

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Yes

GAMING

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 144Hz)

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

    Yes

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Adaptive Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    Alpha 11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • AI Object Remastering

    Yes (AI Object Remastering Ultra)

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    x2

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • CI Slot

    1ea

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • USB Input

    x2 (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 6E)

  • Wireless Transmission

    Yes (Zero Connect Technology)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1456 x 846 x 49.9

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    300 x 200

  • TV Weight with Stand

    27.0

  • TV Weight without Stand

    23.6

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    500 x 304

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1456 x 926/886 x 304

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    37.3

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1910 x 970 x 228

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    AI Magic Remote MR26GA / MR26GB (w/ Number Key, United Kingdom / Italy)

  • Power Cable

    Head - Yes (Attached) / Zero Connect Box - Adaptor (Detachable)

  • Zero Connect Box

    Yes

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

  • EAN Code (Barcode)

    8806096787816

BROADCASTING

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2 (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2 (Satellite)

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
To learn more about how this product handles data and your rights as a user, please visit ″Data Coverage & Specifications″ at LG Privacy

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