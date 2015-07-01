BUNDLE AN LG TV WITH AN LG SOUND BAR AND RECEIVE A CASH CARD VALUED AT UP TO $30



SYDNEY, 1st July 2015 – Starting today, LG Electronics Australia (LG) is offering a fantastic incentive to Australian consumers on the hunt for a great new TV.

In conjunction with a number of retailers, LG is giving savvy purchasers up to $300 Cash Card when they make the combined purchase of a selected LG TV and LG Sound Bar. In other words, consumers won’t just be rewarded with stunning vision and spectacular sound; they will also receive a handy cash card bonus.

Noting that the audio landscape has experienced rapid changes in recent times, with declines in traditional strongholds such as home theatre systems, LG has seen this replaced by huge growth in Sound Bars, which are expected to be up 30% vs. 2014*. With a strong No. 2 Sound Bar market share driven by the stylish, minimalist designs, LG is offering this promotion to encourage consumers to experience the big screen - big sound quality of LG’s TVs and Sound Bars for themselves.

WHAT’S INVOLVED?

Purchase a participating LG TV and LG Sound Bar in the same transaction during the promotion period Go online and register your claim at: http://www.lg.com.au/tvsoundbarpromotion Complete the online claim form Provide a copy of your purchase receipt (Upload online or post to: LG TV & Sound Bar Promotion, PO Box 612, Eastern Suburbs Mail Centre NSW 2004) Once the claim has been validated, claimants will be sent the applicable $100, $200, or $300 Cash Card

With the increasing availability of 4K content in Australia through Netflix, now is the time to take full advantage of the stunning visuals offered up by an LG 4K Ultra HD TV. Alternately, if it’s perfect blacks and amazingly vivid colours consumers are looking for, they can try an LG OLED TV (55EC930T) at an RRP of $3999 What’s more, by throwing in the spectacular soundscape of an LG Sound Bar, consumers can create a truly immersive home entertainment experience that the whole family will enjoy. Better yet, select LG Sound Bars are also compatible with LG Music Flow, allowing consumers to further augment their in-home audio experience.

The promotion begins on July 1, 2015, and concludes on the 31st of August, 2015 (Promotion Period).

For more information, check out the LG website: http://www.lg.com.au/tvsoundbarpromotion

PARTICIPATING LG PRODUCTS





PARTICIPATING RETAILERS

Drop into your local branch of any of the following retailers to check out the products on offer.

*LG derived estimations

