At the top for over a decade, LG OLED has time and again been recognised as the best. The plaudits started even before the official release of the company’s first LG OLED TV model.

LG OLED has been honoured at the annually held CES Innovation Award for eleven consecutive years, and received numerous accolades from major publications.

As the OLED TV brand market leader for the past 11 years, LG has improved public awareness of OLED through continuous and progressive marketing activities centring on the uniqueness of OLED and the development and refinement of its self-lit display technology. LG globally has been carrying out engaging campaigns focusing on a range of different arenas – from movies and sports to gaming and the world of art – and highlighting elements that are unique to OLED, such as self-emissive pixels, perfect blacks, vivid colours, slim design, and diverse form factors.

In the visually stunning and emotionally moving 2016 'Aurora' campaign, the accurate image reproduction of LG’s 4K OLED TVs brings the incomparable beauty of the Northern Lights to life.

The 2021 LG 'Light Up Your World' campaign highlighted the memorable user experience that only LG OLED and its self-lit pixels can provide. On top of that, the company has been showcasing the incredible image quality of its OLED TVs and the exciting new possibilities for artistic expression they offer with the global LG OLED ART project, also established in 2021.

In recent years, LG has been on a journey to provide next-level lifestyle value through introducing new OLED innovations under the Lifestyle Screen umbrella to offer a diverse user experience catered to segmented user needs. For example, LG OLED FLEX is a bendable gaming TV that can change from flat to curved, offering a one-screen-fits-all solution. The unique, distinctive TVs from the LG OLED Objet Collection, meanwhile, add beauty and style to any interior.