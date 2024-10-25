Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG Experience

11 Years of LG OLED TVs: Over a Decade at the Top

Celebrate 11 years of LG OLED! Discover how LG has revolutionised the TV industry with innovative OLED technology, creating a new era of TV excellence.

: A lineup of various LG OLED TVs, including LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K and LG OLED evo models, displaying vibrant, colourful abstract designs on their screens, set against a dark background.

LG is celebrating 11 years of innovative OLED TVs and technology

  •  11 years of LG OLED TVs
  • The history & legacy of LG OLED
  • Looking Back at Some of the Best & Most Innovative LG OLED TVs
  • What’s next for LG OLED & the LG OLED G4

This year, LG OLED celebrates its 11th anniversary – a monumental achievement that owes much to LG’s tenacity and innovative spirit.

LG OLED TVs were first introduced to the world in 2013, overcoming a variety of technical difficulties and scepticism from industry experts. When competitors turned to alternative technologies, LG saw an opportunity to usher in a new era for television by investing heavily in this uncharted territory, and the rest is history.

LG OLED has evolved into a mainstay of the premium TV market in just eleven years, through its unmatched contrast which enables perfect blacks and true-to-life colours, as well as its unprecedented flexibility and thinness.

LG’s history & legacy of OLED TVs

Person standing in front of a large, immersive digital display of crashing waves, showcasing vibrant blue and purple colours. The scene is projected onto a wall and floor, creating a dynamic and interactive visual experience.

When did the first OLED TV come out from LG?

1987 marks the year that OLED technology was first invented on the history of TV timeline. Its initial use was for digital cameras. It wasn’t until 2004 that technology companies began to see the potential of OLED technology for TVs, computers, and portable screens.

 

In 2010, LG entered the OLED playing field with the release of the LG 15-inch 15EL9500 OLED TV. With its ultra-flat, compact screen and sleek, innovative design, it’s no surprise that LG’s first OLED product was a success. And this was only the beginning. By 2013, LG had become an OLED TV market leader.

History

After successfully mass-producing the world’s first 55-inch Full HD OLED TV in 2013, LG has continued to push boundaries with its OLED-optimised hardware and software innovations.

Among the company’s many groundbreaking OLED products are the paper-thin Wallpaper TV from 2017 and 2020’s unprecedented Rollable TV, which features a display that can roll down and disappear into the TV’s base. In 2022, the company introduced the world’s largest OLED TV, the new 97-inch wireless model – and, back in 2019, it was the first to release an 88-inch 8K OLED TV.

Legacy

At the top for over a decade, LG OLED has time and again been recognised as the best. The plaudits started even before the official release of the company’s first LG OLED TV model.

LG OLED has been honoured at the annually held CES Innovation Award for eleven consecutive years, and received numerous accolades from major publications.

 

As the OLED TV brand market leader for the past 11 years, LG has improved public awareness of OLED through continuous and progressive marketing activities centring on the uniqueness of OLED and the development and refinement of its self-lit display technology. LG globally has been carrying out engaging campaigns focusing on a range of different arenas – from movies and sports to gaming and the world of art – and highlighting elements that are unique to OLED, such as self-emissive pixels, perfect blacks, vivid colours, slim design, and diverse form factors.

 

In the visually stunning and emotionally moving 2016 'Aurora' campaign, the accurate image reproduction of LG’s 4K OLED TVs brings the incomparable beauty of the Northern Lights to life.

 

The 2021 LG 'Light Up Your World' campaign highlighted the memorable user experience that only LG OLED and its self-lit pixels can provide. On top of that, the company has been showcasing the incredible image quality of its OLED TVs and the exciting new possibilities for artistic expression they offer with the global LG OLED ART project, also established in 2021.

In recent years, LG has been on a journey to provide next-level lifestyle value through introducing new OLED innovations under the Lifestyle Screen umbrella to offer a diverse user experience catered to segmented user needs. For example, LG OLED FLEX is a bendable gaming TV that can change from flat to curved, offering a one-screen-fits-all solution. The unique, distinctive TVs from the LG OLED Objet Collection, meanwhile, add beauty and style to any interior.

 

 

 

The best LG OLED TVs over the past 11 years

A stylish, modern room featuring floral-themed decor with patterned walls and carpet. Multiple LG OLED TVs display vivid images, including a close-up of green chairs. The room includes contemporary furniture, such as a pink chair and a green sofa, under soft, spherical hanging lights.

Never content to rest on its laurels, LG continues to defy convention and break new ground to drive the evolution of OLED and unlock new lifestyle experiences based on customer value.

Paying homage to some of the most innovative LG OLED TVs so far

To celebrate the last eleven years of LG OLED, let’s take a deep dive into the LG OLED model history and look at some of the best LG OLED TVs that have hit the market over the years:

2013: The LG EA9800 OLED TV

As a last-minute addition to the lineup showcased at CES 2013, LG unveiled the LG EA9800 OLED TV, the world’s first OLED TV with a curved panel. The revolutionary 4K curved screen stunned judges and spectators alike. Combined with OLED technology, it allowed viewers to see stunning, crisp visuals from any angle without distortion.

 

The LG EA9800 came in just a 55-inch model size, which at the time was one of the largest display sizes available.

2017: The LG SIGNATURE OLED W7 TV

The LG W7 range goes down in LG OLED TV history as one of the most ingenious designs from LG to date. The W stands for ‘wallpaper’ as this state-of-the-art OLED display boasts a minuscule 2.57mm thick OLED panel. The OLED panel is so thin and flexible that it can be mounted directly onto a wall using ultra-slim magnetic brackets, giving the impression that the screen is floating. This design approach minimises the space between the TV and the wall, creating a sleek and minimalist look.

2019: The LG SIGNATURE OLED Z9 88-inch TV

Making its debut at CES 2019, the LG SIGNATURE OLED 88Z9P TV was LG’s first 8K OLED TV. The defining features of this TV were its massive 88-inch OLED display and 8K resolution, offering four times the number of pixels compared to 4K TVs. The large screen size and incredibly high screen resolution delivered an immersive viewing experience, combined with OLED technology that provides exceptional picture quality with deep blacks, vibrant colours, and wide viewing angles. The OLED 88Z9P TV is ideal for home cinema setups and large living spaces.

2020: The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R

This model goes down in LG OLED history as one of the most innovative designs. The LG SIGNATURE OLED R TV was like no other. First showcased at CES 2020, perhaps the most distinctive feature of the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R was its rollable display, where the screen can be rolled partially or fully back into the base. The unique design of the LG SIGNATURE OLED Rollable TV epitomises the innovative ideology that LG OLED TVs are synonymous with, securing its place in the LG OLED TV Hall of Fame. 

2023: The LG OLED evo C4 TV

A newer LG OLED model, but one of the most popular OLED TVs to date, the LG OLED evo C4 was released in 2024. The C4 quickly became a fan favourite, as it combines the cutting-edge design and technology you’d expect from an OLED TV with a heap of brand-new AI-powered smart features from LG's Alpha 9 Gen7 AI Processor. The AI-driven LG OLED C4 has revolutionised the immersive viewing experience, as it analyses and optimises image and sound quality in real time!

The LG OLED evo G4

With intelligent AI and sleek design being the standout features of this display, it’s no wonder that the LG OLED evo G4 was one of the most highly anticipated LG releases this year.  Along with an Alpha 11 AI processor, the G4 boasts AI features to personalise your TV watching experience, like AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, AI Picture Pro, and AI Sound Pro. Additionally, the Brightness Booster Max technology enhances the overall viewing experience, delivering vibrant and clear visuals.

What’s next for LG OLED?

Needless to say, LG has been working tirelessly over the last eleven years to realise the immense potential of OLED. Building on what it has achieved so far, the company will continue to create and innovate for years to come, exploring more of the near-limitless possibilities to deliver ever-greater customer value.

 

Taking a walk down the LG OLED Hall of Fame and looking at some of LG’s most ground-breaking and industry-defining OLED TV designs, I’m sure we’re all wondering ‘What’s next for LG OLED TVs?’

 

It’s safe to say that 2024 is shaping up to be potentially the best year so far for LG OLED TVs. Having already swept the OLED TV category at this year’s CES Innovation awards, winning 12 awards, let’s take a look at the newer OLED TV design, that is sure to go down in LG history:

The LG OLED evo M4

A sister-model to the G4, the LG OLED evo M4 boasts a sleek and streamlined display, epitomising LG’s commitment to forward-thinking design and state-of-the-art technology. Its ultra-thin display is designed to sit flush against your wall, offering a neat setup. With 4K 120Hz wireless video and audio transfer*, the M4 allows for a minimal look without the tangle of wires, ensuring a seamless integration into your living space. This design makes it convenient to connect input devices from any location, providing a truly location-free viewing experience.

 

*Wireless transmission between screen and ZeroConnect Box. Power cable connection to the TV screen required.

FAQs

Which is the best OLED TV?

LG has a wide range of OLED TVs to choose from, each with individual qualities that make it different from the next. Ultimately, to find the best OLED TV for you, you need to narrow down what features you’re looking for!

Is an LG OLED worth it?

Having pioneered OLED technology for over a decade, LG has mastered the art of blending cutting-edge technology with elegant design, ensuring each television is a seamless addition to your home. If you're looking for innovation married with style, then an LG OLED TV is undoubtedly a choice worth considering.

Life's Good!

