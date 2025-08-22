For over 12 years, LG has remained the no. 1 OLED TV Brand1—and LG OLED evo is our most advanced innovation yet. LG OLED evo TVs feature Brightness Booster technology,2 and self-lit pixels that allow for Perfect Black and mesmerising contrast, bringing every detail to life with stunning clarity.

Whether you’re watching in a bright room or a dark home theatre, every frame adapts dynamically thanks to cutting-edge AI picture technology.

Gamers will love the fast response time, high refresh rate, and support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium.3

Enjoy features like Filmmaker Mode and seamless voice control via the AI Magic Remote—all wrapped in a sleek design that enhances any space.4

Shop the range, including 55-inch and 65-inch OLED TVs.

Still early in your TV shopping journey? Read up on the differences between OLED and QNED and OLED and Mini LED TVs to ensure you're choosing the best TV for your needs.

1 LG OLED TV has been ranked No.1 selling OLED TV Brand for 12 consecutive years by Omdia.

2 Does not apply to 42/48" C series OLED TV.

3 G-Sync features require a compatible GPU.

4 Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.