*Participants must complete the registration form, accessible at https://www.lg.com/au/promotions/2025/august-new-monitors/ , during the pre-registration period from 12:00am (AEST) 11 August 2025 to 11:59pm (AEST) 24 August 2025. MyLG members who complete the registration form will receive a coupon code for 5% off the LG UltraFine™ Monitor & UltraGear™ (model no. 27G640A-B & 40U990A-W ) (Participating Model). Offer is subject to stock availability. Coupon code will be provided to pre-registered MyLG members from the 25 August 2025 via the email address provided in the registration form. To redeem offer, log in to your MyLG member account, add the Participating Models to your cart from 12:00am (AEST) 25 August 2025 to 11:59pm (AEST) 7 September 2025, apply the email address provided in the registration form and apply the coupon code in the relevant fields at checkout to receive 5% off your purchase. Offer applies to eligible purchases on the LG Online Store only. Coupon code can only be used once per customer. Coupon code is not transferable, exchangeable or redeemable for cash. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.