We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Save even more on the sale price when you bundle a participating TV & Sound Bar
Save $600 on OLED G Series
Shop now >
When you bundle any LG OLED G5 TV with an LG G Series Sound Bar SG10TY or an LG Home Theatre Sound Bar S95TR*
Save $400 on OLED C Series
Shop now >
When you bundle any 55"+ LG OLED C5 TV with an LG C Series Sound Bar SC9S or an LG Home Theatre Sound Bar S80TR*
Save $200 on QNED evo Series
Shop now >
When you bundle any 55"+ 2025 LG QNED evo TV with an LG Q Series Sound Bar S70TY or an LG Home Theatre Sound Bar S80TR*
*Offer available from 12:00am (AEDT 5 March to 11:59pm (AEDT) 25 March 2026, or while stocks last (Promotion Period). To receive $600 off your purchase, bundle a 2025 G Series OLED TV (55”+) (model nos. OLED55G5SET, OLED65G5SET, OLED77G5SET or OLED83G5SET) and matching Sound Bar (model nos. SG10TY or a S95TR) in one transaction and apply the coupon code TVSB600MS at checkout. To receive $400 off your purchase, bundle a 2025 C Series OLED TV (55”+) (model nos. OLED55C5PSA, OLED65C5PSA, OLED77C5PSA or OLED83C5PSA) and matching Sound Bar (model nos. SC9S or a S80TR) in one transaction and apply the coupon code TVSB400MS at checkout. To receive $200 off your purchase, bundle a 2025 QNED TV (55”+) (model nos. 55QNED81ASA, 65QNED81ASA, 75QNED81ASA, 86QNED81ASA, 55QNED86ASA, 75QNED86ASA, 86QNED86ASA, 100QNED86ASA, 65QNED93ASA, 75QNED93ASA or 85QNED93ASA) and matching Sound Bar (model nos. S70T or a S80TR) in one transaction and apply the coupon code TVSB200MS at checkout. The list of eligible bundles and participating models are displayed at lg.com/au/promotions. To redeem offer, add an eligible bundle of participating LG TV and LG Sound Bar models to your cart during the Promotion Period and apply the corresponding coupon code at the checkout. Offer applies to eligible purchases made on the LG Online Store only. This offer can be used in conjunction with promotion strikethrough pricing but may not be used in conjunction with any other offer, unless otherwise specified. Returns process is under clause 9 of the LG Online Store Terms & Conditions of Sale. LG employees are not eligible to redeem this offer.
**Offer available from 12:00am (AEDT) 5 March to 11:59pm (AEDT) 31 March 2026 or while stocks last. Offer applies to eligible purchases of participating models made on the LG.com/au online store only. For a list of participating models visit Great Offers | LG Australia. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Livechat
Chat with LG product experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
Chat with LG service support using the most popular messenger
Email us
Send an email to LG service support
Feedback
Please share your thoughts