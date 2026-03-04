*Offer available from 12:00am (AEDT 5 March to 11:59pm (AEDT) 25 March 2026, or while stocks last (Promotion Period). To receive $600 off your purchase, bundle a 2025 G Series OLED TV (55”+) (model nos. OLED55G5SET, OLED65G5SET, OLED77G5SET or OLED83G5SET) and matching Sound Bar (model nos. SG10TY or a S95TR) in one transaction and apply the coupon code TVSB600MS at checkout. To receive $400 off your purchase, bundle a 2025 C Series OLED TV (55”+) (model nos. OLED55C5PSA, OLED65C5PSA, OLED77C5PSA or OLED83C5PSA) and matching Sound Bar (model nos. SC9S or a S80TR) in one transaction and apply the coupon code TVSB400MS at checkout. To receive $200 off your purchase, bundle a 2025 QNED TV (55”+) (model nos. 55QNED81ASA, 65QNED81ASA, 75QNED81ASA, 86QNED81ASA, 55QNED86ASA, 75QNED86ASA, 86QNED86ASA, 100QNED86ASA, 65QNED93ASA, 75QNED93ASA or 85QNED93ASA) and matching Sound Bar (model nos. S70T or a S80TR) in one transaction and apply the coupon code TVSB200MS at checkout. The list of eligible bundles and participating models are displayed at lg.com/au/promotions. To redeem offer, add an eligible bundle of participating LG TV and LG Sound Bar models to your cart during the Promotion Period and apply the corresponding coupon code at the checkout. Offer applies to eligible purchases made on the LG Online Store only. This offer can be used in conjunction with promotion strikethrough pricing but may not be used in conjunction with any other offer, unless otherwise specified. Returns process is under clause 9 of the LG Online Store Terms & Conditions of Sale. LG employees are not eligible to redeem this offer.

**Offer available from 12:00am (AEDT) 5 March to 11:59pm (AEDT) 31 March 2026 or while stocks last. Offer applies to eligible purchases of participating models made on the LG.com/au online store only. For a list of participating models visit Great Offers | LG Australia. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.